Cubs hold off Nationals 6-5
Posted May 19 2019 09:46PM CDT
Updated May 19 2019 09:48PM CDT Maddon drops protest over pitching delivery
Maddon protests Cubs' loss vs Nats
Bryant hits 3 HRs as Cubs punish Nats' href="/sports/bryant-hits-3-hrs-as-cubs-punish-nats-bullpen-in-14-6-win"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/18/3112_1558181611776_7287449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Bryant hits 3 HRs as Cubs punish Nats'</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - Anthony Rizzo homered, Albert Almora Jr. had three hits and the Chicago Cubs held off the Washington Nationals for a 6-5 victory Sunday night.</p><p>Chicago led 6-1 before Washington closed to within a run on a three-run homer by Anthony Rendon in the sixth inning and a solo home run by Howie Kendrick in the seventh.</p><p>Kyle Hendricks (4-4) retired the first 11 Washington batters and didn't allow a hit until Kurt Suzuki's single leading off the fifth, but finished by giving up four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 ininngs. Hendricks had been masterful in May, allowing just one earned run over his past three starts (25 innings).</p><p>Steve Cishek pitched a 2 1/3 scoreless innings for his fourth save as the Cubs took two of three from the Nationals and improved to 10-1-1 in their past 12 series.</p><p>Washington starter Jeremy Hellickson (2-3) allowed three runs and four hits with three walks in three innings.</p><p>Rizzo's solo homer in the third gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead, and Chicago went up 4-0 in the fourth on Kyle Schwarber's sacrifice fly. The Cubs scored two more in the sixth to take a 6-1 lead. They had numerous chances to increase their lead in the early innings, but went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base.</p><p>Before the game, manager Joe Maddon announced that the Cubs dropped their protest over the pitching delivery of Washington reliever Sean Doolittle in Saturday night's game.</p><p>NATS STATS</p><p>Gerardo Parra had three hits for Washington. ... Rendon is 10 for 23 over his past six games with two homers, nine RBIs and eight runs scored. ... Robles made a leaping catch at the wall in right center to take an extra-base hit away from Addison Russell in the ninth.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Cubs: SS Javier Baez left in the sixth inning. He appeared to twist his ankle while fielding a grounder by Hellickson in the third.</p><p>Nationals: OF Victor Robles was back in the lineup being hit on the left wrist with a pitch Friday night and missing Saturday night's game. ... RHP Trevor Rosenthal (viral infection) will pitch an inning for Double-A Harrisburg on Monday and then be re-evaluated. ... 1B Matt Adams (left shoulder strain) has begun swinging a bat and could take batting practice on the field Monday.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Cubs: RHP Yu Darvish (2-3, 5.14) starts the opener of a three-game series against former Cub Jake Arrieta and the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.</p><p>Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (4-1, 2.91) makes his fourth start of the season against the New York Mets in the opener of a four-gamer series at Citi Field. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Brooks Koepka wins PGA Championship</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 07:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Brooks Koepka took his place in PGA Championship history with a wire-to-wire victory, minus the style points.</p><p>In a raging wind that turned Bethpage Black into a beast, Koepka lost all but one shot of his record seven-shot lead Sunday. He lost the brutal Long Island crowd, which began chanting "DJ!" for Dustin Johnson as Koepka was on his way to a fourth straight bogey.</p><p>But he delivered the key shots over the closing stretch as Johnson faded with two straight bogeys, and Koepka closed with a 4-over 74 for a two-shot victory and joined Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of the PGA Championship since it went to stroke play in 1958.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/maddon-drops-protest-over-pitching-delivery" title="Maddon drops protest over pitching delivery" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY-joe-maddon_1556554656412_7183526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY-joe-maddon_1556554656412_7183526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY-joe-maddon_1556554656412_7183526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY-joe-maddon_1556554656412_7183526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY-joe-maddon_1556554656412_7183526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Manager Joe Maddon of the Chicago Cubs watches from the dugout during the first inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 28, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Maddon drops protest over pitching delivery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 05:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 05:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Chicago Cubs have dropped their protest over the pitching delivery of Washington reliever Sean Doolittle.</p><p>Cubs manager Joe Maddon made the announcement before Sunday night's game against the Nationals.</p><p>Maddon came out twice in the ninth inning of a 5-2 loss Saturday night to complain to plate umpire Sam Holbrook about Doolittle. Maddon said he believed the left-handed Doolittle was tapping his right toe on the ground before coming to the plate.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/blue-jays-beat-white-sox-5-2" title="Blue Jays beat White Sox 5-2" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Blue Jays beat White Sox 5-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 04:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit another home run, Danny Jansen and Billy McKinney also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Sunday.</p><p>Guerrero has hit all four of his homers in the last six games. The highly touted 20-year-old didn't homer in his first 13 games after making his major league debut in late April.</p><p>Guerrero's two-run drive broke a 1-all tie in the eighth inning. Police found broken glass bottles with an unknown substance and charred black towels. " title="Attempted arson outside synagogue"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Arson, vandalism target Chicago Jewish community</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/lightfoot-to-become-chicago-s-first-african-american-woman-lesbian-mayor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Lori_Lightfoot_to_be_inaugurated_on_Mond_0_7289710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lori_Lightfoot_to_be_inaugurated_on_Mond_0_20190520023210"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lightfoot to become Chicago's first African American woman, lesbian mayor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/morehouse-graduation-speaker-pledges-to-pay-class-of-2019-student-debt"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Morehouse_RobertSmith_051919_1558287779183_7289002_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy of Morehouse College" title="Morehouse_RobertSmith_051919_1558287779183-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Graduation speaker pledges to pay class of 2019's student debt</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/health-officials-confirm-measles-case-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/07/24/GETTY-measles_1532439789069_5841558_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="In this handout from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the skin of a patient after three days of measles infection. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/arson-vandalism-target-chicago-jewish-community" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Attempted%20arson%20outside%20synagogue_1558316951750.JPG_7289552_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Attempted%20arson%20outside%20synagogue_1558316951750.JPG_7289552_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Attempted%20arson%20outside%20synagogue_1558316951750.JPG_7289552_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Attempted%20arson%20outside%20synagogue_1558316951750.JPG_7289552_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Attempted%20arson%20outside%20synagogue_1558316951750.JPG_7289552_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;said&#x20;that&#x20;that&#x20;over&#x20;the&#x20;weekend&#x2c;&#x20;someone&#x20;tried&#x20;to&#x20;set&#x20;a&#x20;fire&#x20;outside&#x20;Congregation&#x20;Anshe&#x20;Sholom&#x20;on&#x20;West&#x20;Melrose&#x20;in&#x20;Lakeview&#x2e;&#x20;Police&#x20;found&#x20;broken&#x20;glass&#x20;bottles&#x20;with&#x20;an&#x20;unknown&#x20;substance&#x20;and&#x20;charred&#x20;black&#x20;towels&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Arson, vandalism target Chicago Jewish community</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/lightfoot-to-become-chicago-s-first-african-american-woman-lesbian-mayor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Lori_Lightfoot_to_be_inaugurated_on_Mond_0_7289710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Lori_Lightfoot_to_be_inaugurated_on_Mond_0_7289710_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Lori_Lightfoot_to_be_inaugurated_on_Mond_0_7289710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Lori_Lightfoot_to_be_inaugurated_on_Mond_0_7289710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Lori_Lightfoot_to_be_inaugurated_on_Mond_0_7289710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lightfoot to become Chicago's first African American woman, lesbian mayor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-accidentally-shoots-self-in-groin-dies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="9mm&#x20;bullets&#x20;sit&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;counter&#x20;at&#x20;Sportsmans&#x20;Arms&#x20;in&#x20;Petaluma&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;File&#x20;photo&#x20;Illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man accidentally shoots self in groin, dies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/dad-thinks-daughter-is-an-intruder-kills-her" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ken&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dad thinks daughter is an intruder, kills her</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/brooks-koepka-wins-pga-championship" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY%20Brooks%20Koepka%20and%20Jena%20Sims_1558311889519.jpg_7289515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY%20Brooks%20Koepka%20and%20Jena%20Sims_1558311889519.jpg_7289515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY%20Brooks%20Koepka%20and%20Jena%20Sims_1558311889519.jpg_7289515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY%20Brooks%20Koepka%20and%20Jena%20Sims_1558311889519.jpg_7289515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY%20Brooks%20Koepka%20and%20Jena%20Sims_1558311889519.jpg_7289515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FARMINGDALE&#x2c;&#x20;NEW&#x20;YORK&#x20;-&#x20;MAY&#x20;19&#x3a;&#x20;Brooks&#x20;Koepka&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;poses&#x20;with&#x20;girlfriend&#x20;Jena&#x20;Sims&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;Wanamaker&#x20;Trophy&#x20;after&#x20;winning&#x20;the&#x20;final&#x20;round&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;PGA&#x20;Championship&#x20;at&#x20;Bethpage&#x20;Black&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Stuart&#x20;Franklin&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Brooks Koepka wins PGA Championship</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 