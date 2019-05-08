< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story405643363" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405643363" data-article-version="1.0">Cubs ban fan from Wrigley Field for 'offensive' hand gesture</h1>
</header> 'offensive' hand gesture"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405643363");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405643363-405643314"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/7C1971268D294AC89C185C5D62F0581B_1557324282633_7234745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/7C1971268D294AC89C185C5D62F0581B_1557324282633_7234745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/7C1971268D294AC89C185C5D62F0581B_1557324282633_7234745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/7C1971268D294AC89C185C5D62F0581B_1557324282633_7234745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/7C1971268D294AC89C185C5D62F0581B_1557324282633_7234745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405643363-405643314" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/7C1971268D294AC89C185C5D62F0581B_1557324282633_7234745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/7C1971268D294AC89C185C5D62F0581B_1557324282633_7234745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/7C1971268D294AC89C185C5D62F0581B_1557324282633_7234745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 09:05AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 04:29PM CDT</span></p> what appeared to be a racist hand gesture behind an African American television reporter who was on the air.</p> <p>"The individual responsible will not be welcome back at Wrigley Field," Cubs spokesman Julian Green said.</p> <p>The Cubs were still working to identify the fan following the incident Tuesday while the Cubs were facing the Miami Marlins. Green said the team had figured out the fan's seat location but he was not the season ticket holder and when security responded, the fan was no longer there.</p> <p>Doug Glanville of NBC Sports Chicago, a former major league outfielder who played three seasons for the Cubs, was standing beside a dugout discussing the Cubs' surging offense when the bearded fan seated in the background started gesturing.</p> <p>Wearing a gray Cubs sweatshirt and blue pants, he made an upside-down "OK" sign near Glanville's head during the broadcast. The gesture associated with the juvenile "circle game," where someone tries to trick a friend a friend or sibling into looking at it and then punch their opponent in the shoulder. But it has also become a white supremacy sign.</p> <p>"It doesn't matter either way," Green said. "This was bad judgment on the part of the individual. Whether sophomoric behavior or some other stunt, to use that in connection with a respected journalist, who happens to be African American, and doing his job to deliver enjoyment to our fans is ignorant. It has no place @ Wrigley Field."</p> <p>Glanville said in a statement he was made aware of what the fan did after the segment. He praised the Cubs and NBC Sports for their "responsiveness."</p> <p>"They have reached out to me and are supportive of my role in the broadcast and continue to have a desire to uphold an inclusive environment at Wrigley Field," he said. "They have displayed sensitivity as to how the implications of this would affect me as a person of color. I am supporting their efforts in fully investigating the matter and I will comment further once the investigation has run its course."</p> <p>NBC Sports Chicago senior vice president and general manager Kevin Cross called the fan's behavior "reprehensible."</p> <p>"We are disappointed by the incident that took place on our air last evening, one that was at the expense of our colleague Doug Glanville," Cross said. "</p> <p>Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney earlier said "such ignorant and repulsive behavior is not tolerated" and "any individual behaving in this manner will not only be removed from the ballpark, but will be permanently banned from Wrigley Field."</p> <p>The incident with Glanville comes after Major League Baseball launched an investigation last month into racist messages sent to Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr. on Instagram. Those messages came from several people, agent Lee Long said at the time. Edwards got off to a rough start and was sent to Triple-A Iowa a month ago before getting recalled Monday.</p> <p>The Cubs also distanced themselves from team patriarch Joe Ricketts in February, after emails that included Islamophobic comments as well as conspiracies about former President Barack Obama's birthplace and education.</p> <p>The Cubs certainly are not the only team that has had to deal with racial incidents. The Boston Red Sox banned a fan who issued a racial slur to another fan about the performance of the national anthem as it was being sung by a woman from Kenya. <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Russell recalled from minors, rejoins Cubs after suspension</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 06:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHICAGO (AP) - Shortstop Addison Russell is rejoining the Chicago Cubs after completing a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy and spending extra time in the minors to get ready.</p><p>The Cubs recalled Russell from Triple-A Iowa and he was set to start at second base Wednesday night and bat eighth against Miami. Russell was eligible to rejoin the team May 3 against St. Louis at Wrigley Field, but the organization opted to give him more time with the minor league club.</p><p>The 25-year-old Russell was suspended last fall after a series of allegations made by ex-wife Melisa Reidy. Without getting into specifics, he said in February that he was accountable for his past actions and apologized for "the hurt and the pain" he caused. Russell was working out in Arizona, playing in extended spring training games and meeting with a counselor twice a week before joining Iowa in late April. He batted .222 (10 for 45) with two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs in 12 games for Iowa this season.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/chicago-fire-in-talks-to-end-lease-at-suburban-stadium-1" title="Chicago Fire in talks to end lease at suburban stadium" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/08/1303606_G_1439018139662_83748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/08/1303606_G_1439018139662_83748_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/08/1303606_G_1439018139662_83748_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/08/1303606_G_1439018139662_83748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/08/1303606_G_1439018139662_83748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago Fire in talks to end lease at suburban stadium</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 05:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Chicago Fire have reached a memorandum of understanding with the owner of the MLS team's stadium that will end the team's lease.</p><p>General Manager Nelson Rodriguez refused to give details of the tentative agreement Wednesday. He pointed out there is no signed agreement between the city of Bridgeview and the team that he is aware of.</p><p>Rodriguez said team officials have been in talks with Bridgeview officials for some time on an amended lease. The Fire currently have a lease to play in SeatGeek Stadium though 2036. The stadium was previously named Toyota Park.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/indians-blanked-as-giolito-shines-for-white-sox-in-2-0-win" title="Indians blanked as Giolito shines for White Sox in 2-0 win" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/32131232321_1557284508199_7233965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/32131232321_1557284508199_7233965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/32131232321_1557284508199_7233965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/32131232321_1557284508199_7233965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/32131232321_1557284508199_7233965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Indians blanked as Giolito shines for White Sox in 2-0 win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 10:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Terry Francona's positive messages aren't working. A North American marmot enjoys a snack. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) U.S. Attorney General William Barr is shown in a May 1, 2019 photo where he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) This undated photo provided shows Kendrick Castillo, who was killed during a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (Photo credit: Rachel Short) <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local/girl-17-reported-missing-from-chicago-1" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Screen-Shot-2019-05-08-at-6.30.16-PM_1557358867709_7237198_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Screen-Shot-2019-05-08-at-6.30.16-PM_1557358867709_7237198_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Screen-Shot-2019-05-08-at-6.30.16-PM_1557358867709_7237198_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Screen-Shot-2019-05-08-at-6.30.16-PM_1557358867709_7237198_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Screen-Shot-2019-05-08-at-6.30.16-PM_1557358867709_7237198_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Girl, 17, reported missing from Chicago</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/chicago-fire-in-talks-to-end-lease-at-suburban-stadium-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/08/1303606_G_1439018139662_83748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/08/1303606_G_1439018139662_83748_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/08/1303606_G_1439018139662_83748_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/08/1303606_G_1439018139662_83748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/08/1303606_G_1439018139662_83748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago Fire in talks to end lease at suburban stadium</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/crime/evanston-grade-school-put-on-lockdown-after-suspected-shooters-crash-nearby" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/evanston%20crash_1557353540979.jpg_7236956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/evanston%20crash_1557353540979.jpg_7236956_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/evanston%20crash_1557353540979.jpg_7236956_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/evanston%20crash_1557353540979.jpg_7236956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/evanston%20crash_1557353540979.jpg_7236956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;investigate&#x20;the&#x20;scene&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;crash&#x20;involving&#x20;suspects&#x20;fleeing&#x20;a&#x20;shooting&#x20;in&#x20;Evanston&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Evanston&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Evanston grade school put on lockdown after suspected shooters crash nearby</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/hundreds-of-guns-recovered-from-holmby-hills-home" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hundreds of guns recovered from home as part of investigation</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local/free-admission-for-illinois-residents-at-museum-of-science-and-industry-next-month" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/59975920_435975177231088_3703661822461607936_n_1557350054500_7236402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/59975920_435975177231088_3703661822461607936_n_1557350054500_7236402_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/59975920_435975177231088_3703661822461607936_n_1557350054500_7236402_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/59975920_435975177231088_3703661822461607936_n_1557350054500_7236402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/59975920_435975177231088_3703661822461607936_n_1557350054500_7236402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 