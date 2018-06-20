< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Cubs' Morrow throwing again after setback in recovery from surgery
Posted May 20 2019 08:32PM CDT
Updated May 20 2019 08:33PM CDT Posted May 20 2019 08:32PM CDT
Updated May 20 2019 08:33PM CDT

CHICAGO (AP) - Cubs closer Brandon Morrow has started throwing again after experiencing a setback in his recovery from offseason elbow surgery.

President of baseball operations Theo Epstein says Morrow threw from 45 to 60 feet Monday in Arizona.

The Cubs shut down Morrow's rehab last month after he didn't recover well from a bullpen session. He led Chicago with 22 saves in 35 games last season after signing a $21 million, two-year contract as a free agent, but missed the second half.

Epstein also says reliever Pedro Strop (strained left hamstring) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Monday. Marisnick, White homer as Astros beat White Sox 3-0
Posted May 20 2019 10:10PM CDT
Updated May 20 2019 10:11PM CDT

Jake Marisnick and Tyler White homered and Brad Peacock had another solid start to lead the Houston Astros over the Chicago White Sox 3-0 Monday night.

Playing without George Springer, who leads the American League with 17 homers, the Astros got pop from the bottom of the lineup to give them at least one homer in 17 straight games. They've piled up 40 home runs in that span, and the two long balls Monday night helped them to their 11th win in 12 games.

Peacock (5-2) allowed two hits and fanned nine in five innings for his third straight win. He has allowed just two runs combined in his last three starts after giving up 11 combined in his previous three outings. Ryan Pressly pitched a scoreless eighth to extend his MLB-record streak of appearances without allowing a run to 40, and Roberto Osuna gave up a hit in the ninth, preserving the shutout and earning his 12th save.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/college-sports/illinois-athletics/illinois-football-star-bobby-roundtree-has-spinal-surgery-1" title="Illinois football star Bobby Roundtree has spinal surgery" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/11/14/1280X720-U-OF-ILLINOIS_1447538397131_492107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/11/14/1280X720-U-OF-ILLINOIS_1447538397131_492107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/11/14/1280X720-U-OF-ILLINOIS_1447538397131_492107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/11/14/1280X720-U-OF-ILLINOIS_1447538397131_492107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/11/14/1280X720-U-OF-ILLINOIS_1447538397131_492107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Illinois football star Bobby Roundtree has spinal surgery
Posted May 20 2019 12:18PM CDT

Illinois defensive end Bobby Roundtree severely injured his spine in a weekend swimming accident near his Florida home.

He had surgery at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor on Sunday, a day after the accident, the university said on its website Monday. There were no details on what happened or an update on his condition.</p><p>Illinois coach Lovie Smith and assistants went to Florida.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cubs-hold-off-nationals-6-5" title="Cubs hold off Nationals 6-5" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Cubs hold off Nationals 6-5
Posted May 19 2019 09:46PM CDT
Updated May 19 2019 09:48PM CDT

Anthony Rizzo homered, Albert Almora Jr. had three hits and the Chicago Cubs held off the Washington Nationals for a 6-5 victory Sunday night.

Chicago led 6-1 before Washington closed to within a run on a three-run homer by Anthony Rendon in the sixth inning and a solo home run by Howie Kendrick in the seventh.

Kyle Hendricks (4-4) retired the first 11 Washington batters and didn't allow a hit until Kurt Suzuki's single leading off the fifth, but finished by giving up four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 ininngs. Hendricks had been masterful in May, allowing just one earned run over his past three starts (25 innings).</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-issued-for-missing-idaho-teen-phone-of-kidnapping-suspect-pinged-in-kingman"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20Rios-Chavez%20052019_1558405768036.jpg_7295703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sandra Rios-Chavez" title="KSAZ Rios-Chavez 052019-408200"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Amber Alert issued for missing teen presumed kidnapped</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/police-seek-suspect-in-arson-attempt-at-chicago-synagogue"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_20190521022051"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police seek suspect in arson attempt at Chicago synagogue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/family-of-murdered-pregnant-teen-demands-answers-from-hospital"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/1111124e_1558404515231_7295280_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family of murdered pregnant teen demands answers from hospital</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/counseling-available-for-grief-stricken-game-of-thrones-fans"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/game%20of%20thrones%20fans%20mental%20help_1558397433610.jpg_7294408_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""Game of Thrones" season 8, episode 5. (photo: Courtesy of HBO)" title="game of thrones fans mental help_1558397433610.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Counseling available for grief-stricken 'Game of Thrones' fans</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/marisnick-white-homer-as-astros-beat-white-sox-3-0" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20white%20sox_1558408226802.jpg_7295936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20white%20sox_1558408226802.jpg_7295936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20white%20sox_1558408226802.jpg_7295936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20white%20sox_1558408226802.jpg_7295936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20white%20sox_1558408226802.jpg_7295936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Bob&#x20;Levey&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Marisnick, White homer as Astros beat White Sox 3-0</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-issued-for-missing-idaho-teen-phone-of-kidnapping-suspect-pinged-in-kingman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20Rios-Chavez%20052019_1558405768036.jpg_7295703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20Rios-Chavez%20052019_1558405768036.jpg_7295703_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20Rios-Chavez%20052019_1558405768036.jpg_7295703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20Rios-Chavez%20052019_1558405768036.jpg_7295703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20Rios-Chavez%20052019_1558405768036.jpg_7295703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sandra&#x20;Rios-Chavez" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Amber Alert issued for missing teen presumed kidnapped</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/police-seek-suspect-in-arson-attempt-at-chicago-synagogue" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police seek suspect in arson attempt at Chicago synagogue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/family-of-murdered-pregnant-teen-demands-answers-from-hospital" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/1111124e_1558404515231_7295280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/1111124e_1558404515231_7295280_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/1111124e_1558404515231_7295280_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/1111124e_1558404515231_7295280_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/1111124e_1558404515231_7295280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family of murdered pregnant teen demands answers from hospital</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/women-s-clothing-chain-dressbarn-to-close-all-of-its-650-stores" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dave&#x20;Kotinsky&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;dressbarn&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Women's clothing chain 