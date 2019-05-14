< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412916896" data-article-version="1.0">Cubs put Hendricks on 10 day injured list</h1> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Cubs put Hendricks on 10 day injured list&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/cubs-put-hendricks-on-10-day-injured-list" data-title="Cubs put Hendricks on 10 day injured list" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/cubs-put-hendricks-on-10-day-injured-list" addthis:title="Cubs put Hendricks on 10 day injured list"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <figcaption>(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)</figcaption> https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412916896-406908426" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 09:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> Cubs' 5-1 win</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/hendricks-helps-cubs-avoid-sweep-with-2-1-win-over-astros"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Hendricks helps Cubs avoid sweep with 2-1 win</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/hendricks-has-2-run-2b-pitches-into-9th-cubs-top-reds-3-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Cubs top Reds 3-1</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/hendricks-needs-81-pitches-for-cg-cubs-beat-cards-4-0"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/04/1_1556984966121_7218959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Hendricks needs 81 pitches for CG, Cubs</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/hendricks-strikes-out-11-cubs-beat-diamondbacks-5-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/19/GETTY%20cubs%20Pedro%20Strop%20Willson%20Contreras_1555721994478.jpg_7135376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Cubs beat Diamondbacks 5-1</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LOS ANGELES (AP)</strong> - The Cubs have placed starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.</p><p>The move Saturday comes a day after one of the right-hander's worst outings of the season. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sky beat Fever 70-64</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 09:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Allie Quigley scored 18 points and the Chicago Sky won their third straight game with a 70-64 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday night.</p><p>Cheyenne Parker added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Courtney Vandersloot had nine points and eight assists. The Sky (4-2) earned their first road victory of the season.</p><p>Chicago took the lead for good at 38-35 on Diamond DeShields' 3-pointer and pulled away with a 7-0 run to lead 51-41 late in the third quarter. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/blackhawks-acquire-olli-maatta" title="Blackhawks acquire Olli Maatta" data-articleId="412917623" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/24/blackhawks-logo_1493054211840_3194546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/24/blackhawks-logo_1493054211840_3194546_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/24/blackhawks-logo_1493054211840_3194546_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/24/blackhawks-logo_1493054211840_3194546_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/24/blackhawks-logo_1493054211840_3194546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Blackhawks acquire Olli Maatta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 09:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired defenseman Olli Maatta in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Dominik Kahun and a fifth-round pick in this year's draft.</p><p>The Blackhawks had been looking to upgrade their blue line after missing the playoffs for the second straight season. The 24-year-old Maatta, who helped Pittsburgh win the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017, ranked third on the Penguins with 116 blocked shots in 60 games last season.</p><p>Kahun, who turns 24 on July 2, played in all 82 games for Chicago in his first NHL season. The Czech-born German finished with 13 goals and 24 assists. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/lakers-reportedly-trade-for-anthony-davis" title="Lakers reportedly trade for Anthony Davis" data-articleId="412918662" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/15/GettyImages-1132677074_1280x720_1560645215696_7402840_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/15/GettyImages-1132677074_1280x720_1560645215696_7402840_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/15/GettyImages-1132677074_1280x720_1560645215696_7402840_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/15/GettyImages-1132677074_1280x720_1560645215696_7402840_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/15/GettyImages-1132677074_1280x720_1560645215696_7402840_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives against Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center on February 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lakers reportedly trade for Anthony Davis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 07:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 07:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to trade Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans for center Anthony Davis, according to multiple reports.</p><p>The Lakers did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the deal, which was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, which cited "a person with knowledge of the deal not authorized to speak publicly."</p><p>The trade provides Lakers forward LeBron James with another superstar as he tries to lift the franchise back into championship contention after a six-year playoff drought.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-cpd-officer-who-took-vacation-against-her-mandate-will-face-consequences"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/CPD%20First%20Deputy%20Superintendent%20Anthony%20Riccio%20is%20in%20trouble%20after%20taking%20a%20summer%20vacation%20when%20the%20mayor%20said%20not%20to_1560651827148.JPG_7403009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio is in trouble after taking a summer vacation when the mayor said not to." title="CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio is in trouble after taking a summer vacation when the mayor said not to_1560651827148.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mayor: CPD officer who took vacation against her mandate will face consequences</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/son-of-chicago-firefighter-found-dead-with-stab-wounds-near-burning-car"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Tyler%20Bernicky%20found%20dead%20near%20burning%20car%20in%20Ingleside_1560650310981.JPG_7402957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tyler Bernicky, the son of a Chicago firefighter, was found dead near burning car in Ingleside on Saturday." title="Tyler Bernicky found dead near burning car in Ingleside"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Son of Chicago firefighter found dead with stab wounds near burning car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/cars-stuck-in-floodwaters-in-north-suburbs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Deerfield%20flooding_1560647543489.JPG_7402947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A car is trapped in floodwaters in Deerfield, Ill. (source: stringer)" title="Deerfield flooding"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cars stuck in floodwaters in north suburbs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Target-409162.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/blackhawks-acquire-olli-maatta" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/24/blackhawks-logo_1493054211840_3194546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/24/blackhawks-logo_1493054211840_3194546_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/24/blackhawks-logo_1493054211840_3194546_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/24/blackhawks-logo_1493054211840_3194546_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/24/blackhawks-logo_1493054211840_3194546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Blackhawks acquire Olli Maatta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cubs-put-hendricks-on-10-day-injured-list" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jamie&#x20;Sabau&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cubs put Hendricks on 10 day injured list</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-cpd-officer-who-took-vacation-against-her-mandate-will-face-consequences" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/CPD%20First%20Deputy%20Superintendent%20Anthony%20Riccio%20is%20in%20trouble%20after%20taking%20a%20summer%20vacation%20when%20the%20mayor%20said%20not%20to_1560651827148.JPG_7403009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/CPD%20First%20Deputy%20Superintendent%20Anthony%20Riccio%20is%20in%20trouble%20after%20taking%20a%20summer%20vacation%20when%20the%20mayor%20said%20not%20to_1560651827148.JPG_7403009_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/CPD%20First%20Deputy%20Superintendent%20Anthony%20Riccio%20is%20in%20trouble%20after%20taking%20a%20summer%20vacation%20when%20the%20mayor%20said%20not%20to_1560651827148.JPG_7403009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/CPD%20First%20Deputy%20Superintendent%20Anthony%20Riccio%20is%20in%20trouble%20after%20taking%20a%20summer%20vacation%20when%20the%20mayor%20said%20not%20to_1560651827148.JPG_7403009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/CPD%20First%20Deputy%20Superintendent%20Anthony%20Riccio%20is%20in%20trouble%20after%20taking%20a%20summer%20vacation%20when%20the%20mayor%20said%20not%20to_1560651827148.JPG_7403009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CPD&#x20;First&#x20;Deputy&#x20;Superintendent&#x20;Anthony&#x20;Riccio&#x20;is&#x20;in&#x20;trouble&#x20;after&#x20;taking&#x20;a&#x20;summer&#x20;vacation&#x20;when&#x20;the&#x20;mayor&#x20;said&#x20;not&#x20;to&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayor: CPD officer who took vacation against her mandate will face consequences</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/son-of-chicago-firefighter-found-dead-with-stab-wounds-near-burning-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Tyler%20Bernicky%20found%20dead%20near%20burning%20car%20in%20Ingleside_1560650310981.JPG_7402957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Tyler%20Bernicky%20found%20dead%20near%20burning%20car%20in%20Ingleside_1560650310981.JPG_7402957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Tyler%20Bernicky%20found%20dead%20near%20burning%20car%20in%20Ingleside_1560650310981.JPG_7402957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Tyler%20Bernicky%20found%20dead%20near%20burning%20car%20in%20Ingleside_1560650310981.JPG_7402957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Tyler%20Bernicky%20found%20dead%20near%20burning%20car%20in%20Ingleside_1560650310981.JPG_7402957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler&#x20;Bernicky&#x2c;&#x20;the&#x20;son&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;Chicago&#x20;firefighter&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;found&#x20;dead&#x20;near&#x20;burning&#x20;car&#x20;in&#x20;Ingleside&#x20;on&#x20;Saturday&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Son of Chicago firefighter found dead with stab wounds near burning car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/cars-stuck-in-floodwaters-in-north-suburbs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Deerfield%20flooding_1560647543489.JPG_7402947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Deerfield%20flooding_1560647543489.JPG_7402947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Deerfield%20flooding_1560647543489.JPG_7402947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Deerfield%20flooding_1560647543489.JPG_7402947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Deerfield%20flooding_1560647543489.JPG_7402947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;car&#x20;is&#x20;trapped&#x20;in&#x20;floodwaters&#x20;in&#x20;Deerfield&#x2c;&#x20;Ill&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;source&#x3a;&#x20;stringer&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cars stuck in floodwaters in north suburbs</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> 