Cubs' Kris Bryant gets married surrounded by family, teammates

CHICAGO (FOX 32 NEWS) - Cubs' superstar Kris Bryant tied the knot with Jessica Delp on Saturday in their hometown of Las Vegas after a year-long engagement.
The National League MVP took to social media on Sunday to show off the couple's beautiful attire as well as pictures with teammates such as Anthony Rizzo.
With a World Series title and new family in hand, it is needless to say it's been a crazy year for Bryant.
Mr. & Mrs. Bryant!!! pic.twitter.com/gJmz920Rsc— Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) January 8, 2017
Had a great time celebrating Mr. & Mrs. @KrisBryant_23 last night. pic.twitter.com/e5HVRaQGg1— Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) January 8, 2017
Mr. and Mrs. Bryant💕 pic.twitter.com/PfF6lTjp4b— Jessica Delp (@jessicadelp3) January 8, 2017