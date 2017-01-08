Cubs' Kris Bryant gets married surrounded by family, teammates

Posted:Jan 08 2017 08:44PM CST

Updated:Jan 08 2017 08:49PM CST

CHICAGO (FOX 32 NEWS) - Cubs' superstar Kris Bryant tied the knot with Jessica Delp on Saturday in their hometown of Las Vegas after a year-long engagement.

The National League MVP took to social media on Sunday to show off the couple's beautiful attire as well as pictures with teammates such as Anthony Rizzo.

With a World Series title and new family in hand, it is needless to say it's been a crazy year for Bryant.

