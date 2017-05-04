Galvis' error gives Cubs 5-4 win over Phillies in 13 innings

- Albert Almora Jr. doubled leading off the 13th inning and scored on a throwing error by shortstop Freddy Galvis, giving the Chicago Cubs a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

Kris Bryant had four hits, Miguel Montero homered and drove in two runs, and Matt Szczur and Addison Russell hit run-scoring doubles as the Cubs extended their winning streak to three.

Almora doubled off Joely Rodriguez (1-1) to begin the 13th and held as Javier Baez hit a comebacker. Ben Zobrist was intentionally walked, and Szczur grounded sharply to second baseman Cesar Hernandez, who threw to Galvis for the forceout. Trying to complete an inning-ending double play, Galvis bounced his throw to first, which went to the outside side of the based and skipped into foul territory.

Koji Uehara (1-2), Chicago's eighth pitcher, got three straight outs.