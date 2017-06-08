Report: MLB to investigate domestic violence allegations against Addison Russell

- Major League Baseball is planning to investigate Addison Russell after domestic violence allegations surfaced on social media against the Cubs shortstop, according to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times.

Wednesday night's Instagram posts from Russell's wife, Melissa, appeared to indicate the couple was breaking up, with one caption reading: "Being free to be able to make your own choices for your own happiness beats being cheated on, lied to, & disrespected any day.'"

A friend of Melisa Russell's commented on that post and alleged Addison was "mentally and physically abusing her," according to the Sun-Times.

The MLB investigation was spurred on by the social media posts and the league is expected to try to interview the wife and the friend, according to the report.

The Chicago Cubs had no comment at the time.