<header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419360692" data-article-version="1.0">Báez, bullpen lead streaking Cubs over Padres 6-5</h1> </header> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 05:24PM CDT</span></p> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419360692.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/GETTY-Cubs_1563661467295_7537501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/GETTY-Cubs_1563661467295_7537501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&nbsp;(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption> (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419360692-419360667" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/GETTY-Cubs_1563661467295_7537501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/GETTY-Cubs_1563661467295_7537501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/GETTY-Cubs_1563661467295_7537501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/GETTY-Cubs_1563661467295_7537501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/GETTY-Cubs_1563661467295_7537501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&nbsp;(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption> (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 05:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419360692" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Javier Báez hit a go-ahead, three-run homer and four Cubs relievers combined for one-hit ball over the final four innings, lifting Chicago to a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday.</p><p>The game started out as a slugfest in sweltering conditions at Wrigley Field before the wind suddenly shifted in the seventh, the temperature dropped and the pitchers took command.</p><p>Anthony Rizzo had two hits and drove in two runs and Robel Garcia added an RBI triple as NL Central-leading Chicago improved to 7-1 since the All-Star break.</p><p>Manny Machado hit a two-run shot for his 200th career homer and Fernando Tatis Jr. and Hunter Renfroe also connected for San Diego.</p><p>Jose Quintana (8-7) won his fourth straight start despite allowing five runs on eight hits and three homers in five innings.</p><p>Brandon Kintzler, Steve Cishek and Pedro Strop each worked a scoreless inning. Closer Craig Kimbrel worked around two walks in the ninth — getting Machado to line out to third to end it — for his sixth save.</p><p>San Diego starter Joey Lucchesi (7-5) allowed six runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings as his career-high streak of 12 straight outings of at least five innings came to an end.</p><p>Chicago grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first. Rizzo drove in the first run with an RBI groundout to plate Báez and Garcia followed with a triple to drive in Kris Bryant.</p><p>Tatis led off the third with a solo shot. Machado's homer later in the inning put the Padres ahead 3-2.</p><p>After Rizzo tied it with a run-scoring single in the bottom half, Tatis had a sacrifice fly in the fourth to put the Padres back on top 4-3.</p><p>Báez hit his 24th homer in the fourth for a 6-4 lead.</p><p>Renfroe homered in the fifth.</p><p><strong>ROSTER MOVES</strong></p><p>The Padres recalled INF Luis Urías from Triple-A El Paso and optioned RHP Gerardo Reyes to El Paso before the game. The 22-year-old Urías started at second and went 1 for 4. He was hitting .315 with 19 homers at El Paso and went 2 for 24 in 11 games with San Diego earlier this season.</p><p>A pair of pitching prospects — lefty Adrian Morejon and righty Michel Baez — also joined the team Saturday and will be activated on Sunday. Both had been with Double-A Amarillo and will be used out of the bullpen.</p><p><strong>TRAINER'S ROOM</strong></p><p>Cubs: LHP Cole Hamels (left oblique strain) threw a bullpen session on Saturday for the first time since going on the IL June 29 . C Willson Contreras (right foot strain) took batting practice on the field before the game.</p><p><strong>UP NEXT</strong></p><p>Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-7, 3.46 ERA) faces Padres RHP Cal Quantrill (2-2, 4.21) Sunday in the finale of the three-game series. Hendricks is 5-1 with a 3.04 ERA against San Diego. More Cubs Stories data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY%20anthony%20rizzo%20cubs_1563585234347.jpg_7536262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY%20anthony%20rizzo%20cubs_1563585234347.jpg_7536262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY%20anthony%20rizzo%20cubs_1563585234347.jpg_7536262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY%20anthony%20rizzo%20cubs_1563585234347.jpg_7536262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY%20anthony%20rizzo%20cubs_1563585234347.jpg_7536262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Boy asks Rizzo for home run, he hits grand slam as Cubs beat Padres 6-5
Posted Jul 19 2019 08:06PM CDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 09:45PM CDT
Before Friday's game against San Diego, 9-year-old Matteo Lambert of Vienna, Virginia, met Anthony Rizzo in the Chicago Cubs' dugout and gave him a note asking for a "moonshot" on behalf of group running a 5K in Grant Park this weekend to raise money for kids with cancer.

Rizzo followed with a go-ahead grand slam, his first home run since June 15.

"That was for him," Rizzo, a Hodgkin's lymphoma survivor, said after the Cubs overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Padres 6-5. "That's really special for him to come and hang out there." "That's really special for him to come and hang out there."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/darvish-finally-wins-at-wrigley-cubs-top-reds-5-2" title="Darvish finally wins at Wrigley, Cubs top Reds 5-2" data-articleId="418772856" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/27/GETTY-Yu-Darvish_1524867057549_5427961_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/27/GETTY-Yu-Darvish_1524867057549_5427961_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/27/GETTY-Yu-Darvish_1524867057549_5427961_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/27/GETTY-Yu-Darvish_1524867057549_5427961_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/27/GETTY-Yu-Darvish_1524867057549_5427961_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Starting pitcher Yu Darvish #11 of the Chicago Cub delivers the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on April 27, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Darvish finally wins at Wrigley, Cubs top Reds 5-2
Posted Jul 17 2019 06:53PM CDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 06:54PM CDT
Yu Darvish tossed six innings of two-hit, shutout ball to finally earn his first win at Wrigley Field as a Cub and lead Chicago past the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 on Wednesday.

Kris Bryant and Addison Russell homered for the only hits off Sonny Gray (5-6) as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games.

Jason Heyward drove in two insurance runs with a double as the NL Central leaders took two of three from the Reds to win just their second series since sweeping St. Louis on June 7-9. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Schwarber's homer in 10th gives Cubs 4-3 win over Reds
Posted Jul 17 2019 07:14AM CDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 07:15AM CDT
Kyle Schwarber wasn't thinking home run when he stepped to the plate in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday night.

That, he believes, was the key to success.

Schwarber hit a solo home run with one out to give the Chicago Cubs a 4-3 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Reds. (Jennifer Kendall on FOX 7)" title="KTBC Lost dog tags returned_1563587530195.jpg-407693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Army veteran's dog tags returned 50 years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/hundreds-of-strangers-turn-out-for-homeless-army-veteran-s-funeral-in-suburban-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="homeless veteran funeral_1563589357042.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hundreds of strangers turn out for homeless Army veteran's funeral in suburban Chicago</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 