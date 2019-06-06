< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Bote's career-high 7 RBIs lead Cubs over Rockies 9-8

Posted Jun 06 2019 06:26AM CDT id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411122634" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - David Bote's hitting has been on a solid upswing over the past two weeks. On Wednesday night, his production at the plate spiked.</p> <p>Bote drove in a career-high seven runs to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 9-8 win over the Colorado Rockies.</p> <p>The Cubs second-baseman had four hits, including a three-run homer and bases-clearing double as the Cubs handed the Rockies a second straight loss after ending their season-high eight-game winning streak Tuesday.</p> <p>In his last 12 games, Bote is batting .451 with three homers and 13 RBIs. And against Colorado, he did all the damage batting eighth.</p> <p>"You never really expect it," Bote said. "The game is so hard. A lot of things have to go right for that to happen. A lot of guys up front (in the lineup) found a way to get on base all night long. I just happened to be the one who got the (pitching) mistakes."</p> <p>He lined his seventh homer through the fog to left-center in the fifth inning to stake Chicago and Yu Darvish to a 3-0 lead. But the Rockies rallied for three runs off Darvish in the sixth to chase the right-hander and deny him his first win at Wrigley Field as a member of the Cubs.</p> <p>Bote keyed a five-run rally in the sixth with his double to the left field corner that put Chicago up 8-3. He singled in a needed insurance run with two outs in the eighth to make it 9-7 after Colorado had trimmed the Cubs' lead to a run.</p> <p>Although the right-handed hitting Bote pulled his two biggest blows to left, Cubs manager Joe Maddon attributes the 26-year-old's surge to using the entire field.</p> <p>"He think he's befriended, re-friended, the right-center gap," Maddon said. "It's a shorter approach, it's a more handsy approach and it's a more centered approach and that's why I think we've see a better result."</p> <p>Nolan Arenado drove in a run with a single in sixth to extend his hitting streak to 15 games and added an RBI on a sacrifice fly in Colorado's four-run seventh. David Dahl had three RBIs and three hits, including a triple and double.</p> <p>Brandon Kintzler (2-0), the second of six Chicago relievers, got the final two outs of the sixth for the win. Steve Cishek allowed a run in the ninth before earning his sixth save in eight chances as the Rockies kept coming back, but fell just short.</p> <p>"I think we fight all the way through," Colorado manager Bud Black said "We had the winning run at the plate in the ninth inning that looked like it was going to go the other way.</p> <p>"The resiliency of this team is really impressive so that's how we do it."</p> <p>German Marquez (6-3) retired 12 of the Cubs first 14 batters, but yielded eight runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.</p> <p>Darvish set down 10 of the Rockies first 11 batters and didn't allow a hit until Daniel Murphy grounded a single to left with two outs in the fourth. He ended up allowing three runs (two earned) in 5 1/3 innings in his seventh straight no decision.</p> <p>"It's weird this game ended up 9-8 with these two pitchers pitching like they did in the early part of the game," Maddon said.</p> <p>FOGGED UP</p> <p>It was sunny and 70 degrees at Wrigley Field when Darvish threw the first pitch. The wind switched in the first inning, blowing steadily from the north and accounting for swirling fog and a 20 degree temperature drop.</p> <p>"You had the mist, the London fog," Maddon said. "It was so weird I was looking or Stephen King in the stands somewhere."</p> <p>SANDBERG GAME</p> <p>Bote's seven RBIs where the most by a Cubs second baseman since Ryne Sandberg drove in seven runs on June 23, 1984.</p> <p>NO HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE</p> <p>Since signing a six-year $126 million contract with Chicago in February 2018, Darvish is 0-4 with six no-decisions in 10 starts at home. His last win this season was on April 29 at Arizona.</p> <p>ROCKIES PROSPECTING</p> <p>The Rockies plan to call up top pitching prospect Peter Lambert from Triple-A to start Thursday afternoon's series finale against the Cubs. The 22-year-old right hander will make his major league debut. The move allows the Rockies to push back RHP Jon Gray's next scheduled start to Saturday against the Mets in New York. Gray is dealing with blister on his pitching hand.</p> <p>TRAINERS ROOM</p> <p>Rockies: OF Charlie Blackmon, out since May 24 (right calf strain) began a two-game rehab stint with Triple-A Albuquerque at Omaha on Wednesday. Manager Bud Black said Blackmon will be re-evaluated after Thursday's game. He was eligible to come off the 10-day IL on Tuesday. . RHP Wade Davis, on the IL since May 22 (oblique strain), faced live hitters off the Wrigley Field mound on Wednesday afternoon. Black said Davis "threw the ball really well" and that the team would make a decision on next step in the next day or two.</p> <p>UP NEXT: RHP Lambert will face Cubs LHP Jose Quintana (4-4, 3.78) on Thursday. Cubs end Rockies' winning streak" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Schwarber, Báez homer; Cubs end Rockies' winning streak</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MATT CARLSON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 09:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 07:35AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHICAGO (AP) - With a new veteran in the fold, the Chicago Cubs deep, dangerous lineup seems a little bit deeper and more dangerous.</p><p>Kyle Schwarber and Javier Báez homered, Kyle Hendricks was solid again through seven innings and the Cubs beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Rockies' season-high eight-game winning streak.</p><p>Carlos González had two RBIs - on a double and sacrifice fly - as he started in right field for a second straight game after signing a minor league contract with Chicago on Saturday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/lester-cubs-bounce-back-with-8-1-victory-over-angels" title="Lester, Cubs bounce back with 8-1 victory over Angels" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lester, Cubs bounce back with 8-1 victory over Angels</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 08:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jon Lester returned to form, allowing one run in seven innings, and the Chicago Cubs' offense came alive in an 8-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.</p><p>Coming off three straight losses at St. Louis in which they scored six total runs, the Cubs broke loose with a five-run sixth inning. Javier Báez began the onslaught with a run-scoring double, one of his three RBIs, as Chicago picked up its second win in its past eight games.</p><p>Lester (4-4) was in control from the outset. The left-hander allowed four singles, walked one and struck out six, giving up his only run on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Lucroy in the seventh.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/st-louis-cardinals-2-chicago-cubs-1" title="St. Louis Cardinals 2, Chicago Cubs 1" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>St. Louis Cardinals 2, Chicago Cubs 1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 06:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>All Adam Wainwright needed was a little assurance.</p><p>The St. Louis right-hander got it from first baseman Paul Goldschmidt right after the first inning of the Cardinals' 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.</p><p>The 37-year-old Wainwright overcame a career-high seven walks to pitch eight shutout innings, leading his team to a three-game sweep of its NL Central rival.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/army-corps-of-engineers-hires-dog-to-keep-chicago-harbor-clean"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/dog%20chicago%20harbor_1559789986476.jpg_7357805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="dog chicago harbor_1559789986476.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dog "hired" to keep Chicago Harbor clean</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/4-hurt-including-2-children-in-porch-collapse-on-south-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/porch-collapse_1559821327829_7358377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Crews respond to a porch collapse in Morgan Park | Chicago Fire Department" title="porch-collapse_1559821327829.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 kids among 4 hurt in Morgan Park porch collapse</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/video-appears-to-show-woman-stealing-from-car-in-logan-square"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/E0ACEBE5E3FD48C88BB105BBDCB9615B_1559788808017_7357575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="E0ACEBE5E3FD48C88BB105BBDCB9615B_1559788808017.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video appears to show woman stealing from car in Logan Square</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/two-good-samaritans-stop-suspect-from-taking-off-with-child-in-suburban-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/arrest%20oswego_1559788440724.jpg_7357567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="arrest oswego_1559788440724.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Two Good Samaritans stop suspect from taking off with child in suburban Chicago</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national">U.S. and World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a 