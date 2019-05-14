< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411754144" data-article-version="1.0">Hendricks masters Cardinals again in Cubs' 5-1 win</h1>
</header> https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:59AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 07:01AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411754144" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Kyle Hendricks doesn't believe he was sharp on Sunday night.</p> <p>The Cardinals might beg to differ.</p> <p>Hendricks tossed one-run ball over seven innings to continue his dominance over St. Louis, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 5-1 win.</p> <p>Carlos González hit his first homer with the Cubs and Kyle Schwarber went 2 for 3 with two RBIs as Chicago completed a three-game sweep of its NL Central rivals and a 6-1 homestand.</p> <p>All nine games between the Cardinals and Cubs this season have been won by the home team. The Cardinals swept the Cubs in St. Louis last weekend, and Chicago had another three-game sweep at Wrigley Field last month.</p> <p>Hendricks (7-4) scattered eight hits to win his sixth straight decision. Steve Cishek worked a scoreless eighth, Carl Edwards got two outs in the ninth and Pedro Strop got the final out for his seventh save.</p> <p>Hendricks is now 7-0 with a 2.31 ERA in his last 10 starts against St. Louis. The Cubs have won all 10 games.</p> <p>"Today, I wasn't super sharp, especially early," Hendricks said. "My fastball command, I was pulling heaters, but (catcher) Willson (Contreras) was locked in. His pitch selection was really good. He kept me into it and got me mentally into it by the fifth inning."</p> <p>Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and Kolten Wong added an RBI double for St. Louis, which dropped to 31-32.</p> <p>Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright (5-6) left in the bottom of the fifth inning with hamstring tightness after doubling in the top half of the inning.</p> <p>"Hamstrings are hard to put a timetable on initially, but he's going to go back to St. Louis to get a (better) evaluation," manager Mike Shildt said. "It's likely he could miss one start."</p> <p>Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI groundout by Anthony Rizzo. The Cardinals quickly tied the score in the second on an RBI double by Wong.</p> <p>The Cubs regained the lead with two runs in the fifth. Jason Heyward led off with a single and was sacrificed to second by Hendricks. David Bote, batting ninth, followed with a single to center to score Heyward. Schwarber then doubled to right-center, scoring Bote all the way from first base.</p> <p>Wainwright exited the game at that point and Giovanny Gallegos came in and retired Kris Bryant and Rizzo to keep the score 3-1.</p> <p>"I was still locating in that fifth inning," Wainwright said. "I just couldn't explode on my front leg."</p> <p>St. Louis tried to answer in the sixth as Goldschmidt led off with a double and Marcell Ozuna followed with a broken-bat single to put runners on the corners. But Dexter Fowler hit a grounder to first base and Rizzo threw home to nail Goldschmidt. Hendricks then retired Wong and Harrison Bader to end the threat.</p> <p>Chicago made it 4-1 in the seventh on an RBI single by Schwarber.</p> <p>González's solo blast in the eighth capped the scoring.</p> <p>"Just going in with a good game plan," Hendricks said of his mastery of the Cardinals. "We've been able to feel when they're aggressive and when they're trying to be patient."</p> <p>ROAD WOES</p> <p>The Cubs begin a seven-game road trip Monday looking to turn around their 13-16 road record.</p> <p>"I don't have a strong answer for that," manager Joe Maddon said. "We have veteran pitching. To me, when you don't have a good record on the road, it's sometimes attached to youthful starting pitching. With veteran starting pitching, it normally should not be an issue."</p> <p>ROSTER MOVE</p> <p>Before the game, the Cardinals recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from Triple-A Memphis and optioned RHP Ryan Helsley to Memphis.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Cardinals: C Yadier Molina (right thumb tendon strain) took batting practice Sunday and is expected to join the team in Miami on Monday. "He'll take batting practice with us (Monday), then we'll evaluate from there," Shildt said.</p> <p>Cubs: 3B Bryant turned an ankle running the bases in the first, but stayed in and played the entire game . LHP Xavier Cedeño (left wrist inflammation) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Sunday and tossed a hitless inning with a walk and a strikeout.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha (3-2, 6.30 ERA) starts Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Miami. RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-5, 3.80) pitches for the Marlins.</p> <p>Cubs: RHP Yu Darvish (2-3, 4.88 ERA) takes the mound Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Colorado. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Caratini helps rally Cubs past Cardinals 9-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MATT CARLSON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 10:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 10:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pinch-hitter Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking bases-loaded double in Chicago's four-run sixth inning and the Cubs rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 Saturday night.</p><p>Hitting for starting pitcher Jon Lester with the bases loaded, Caratini lined the first pitch from John Gant to left field. Marcell Ozuna attempted a sliding catch, but the ball dropped and rolled to the wall, allowing three runs to score.</p><p>Kyle Schwarber followed with a double to drive in Caratini, and the Cubs won for the fifth time in six games since being swept in a three-game series at St. Louis last weekend.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/kimbrel-on-cubs-i-m-happy-where-i-am-" title="Kimbrel on Cubs: 'I'm happy where I am'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/GETTY%20cubs%20Craig%20Kimbrel_1559954910686.jpg_7365841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/GETTY%20cubs%20Craig%20Kimbrel_1559954910686.jpg_7365841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/GETTY%20cubs%20Craig%20Kimbrel_1559954910686.jpg_7365841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/GETTY%20cubs%20Craig%20Kimbrel_1559954910686.jpg_7365841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/GETTY%20cubs%20Craig%20Kimbrel_1559954910686.jpg_7365841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kimbrel on Cubs: 'I'm happy where I am'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MATT CARLSON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 10:27AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 10:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After missing more than one-third of a season while waiting for the right offer, Craig Kimbrel found a home with the Chicago Cubs.</p><p>"Am I disappointed at where I am? No. not all at all. I'm very happy where I am," Kimbrel said Friday after the Cubs finalized a three-year contract that guarantees the closer $43 million.</p><p>Kimbrel helped Boston win the World Series, then turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Red Sox in November and waited.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/hamels-baez-lead-cubs-past-cardinals-3-1" title="Hamels, Báez lead Cubs past Cardinals 3-1" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/16/1_1555470033605_7119934_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/16/1_1555470033605_7119934_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/16/1_1555470033605_7119934_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/16/1_1555470033605_7119934_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/16/1_1555470033605_7119934_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hamels, Báez lead Cubs past Cardinals 3-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MATT CARLSON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 07:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cole Hamels is starting to look like his old self.</p><p>The 35-year-old Hamels threw eight innings of three-hit, shutout ball, Javier Báez hit a two-run homer and the Chicago Cubs topped the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 on Friday.</p><p>The Cubs have won 4 of 5 since being swept in a three-game series at St. Louis last weekend. The Cardinals opened a season-high 10 game road trip that will take them to Miami and New York to face the Mets.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/suburban-woman-charged-with-parents-stabbing-deaths"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/1_1560172789658_7369493_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="1_1560172789658.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Suburban woman charged with parents' stabbing deaths</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fhp-motorcyclist-dies-after-being-struck-by-lightning-on-i-95"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/motorcyclist%20killed%20by%20lightning_1560119978829.jpg_7368716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="motorcyclist killed by lightning_1560119978829.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FHP: Motorcyclist dies after being struck by lightning on I-95</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/strong-winds-cause-crane-to-collapse-on-downtown-dallas-apartment-building"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Crane v Apartment KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png-409650.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>One dead after crane collapses on apartment building near downtown Dallas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/1-killed-after-off-duty-officer-crashes-car-into-building-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/marquita-reed_1560124409015_7368771_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Marquita Reed, 34. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/reports-david-ortiz-shot-in-dominican-republic-1-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-died-at-dominican-republic-resort" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/11/10/generic_beach_photo_1510353333648_4504290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/11/10/generic_beach_photo_1510353333648_4504290_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/11/10/generic_beach_photo_1510353333648_4504290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/11/10/generic_beach_photo_1510353333648_4504290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/11/10/generic_beach_photo_1510353333648_4504290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Are&#x20;you&#x20;looking&#x20;for&#x20;your&#x20;dream&#x20;job&#x3f;&#x20;Well&#x2c;&#x20;we&#x20;might&#x20;have&#x20;found&#x20;it&#x20;for&#x20;you&#x20;if&#x20;you&#x20;love&#x20;being&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;beach&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;warm&#x20;weather&#x2e;&#x20;And&#x20;get&#x20;this&#x2c;&#x20;the&#x20;job&#x20;pays&#x20;&#x24;10&#x2c;000&#x20;a&#x20;month&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man died at Dominican Republic resort after drink from hotel room minibar, family says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-reported-missing-from-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Screen_Shot_2019_06_10_at_2.30.45_AM-300x242_1560168168837_7369430_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Screen_Shot_2019_06_10_at_2.30.45_AM-300x242_1560168168837_7369430_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Screen_Shot_2019_06_10_at_2.30.45_AM-300x242_1560168168837_7369430_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Screen_Shot_2019_06_10_at_2.30.45_AM-300x242_1560168168837_7369430_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Screen_Shot_2019_06_10_at_2.30.45_AM-300x242_1560168168837_7369430_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rafael&#x20;Rosario&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man reported missing from Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cubs/hendricks-masters-cardinals-again-in-cubs-5-1-win" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jamie&#x20;Sabau&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hendricks masters Cardinals again in Cubs' 5-1 win</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uniformed-minnesota-officer-mows-woman-s-lawn-after-checking-on-her-welfare" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/ORONO%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_officer%20mows%20lawn_061019_1560164509941.png_7369504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/ORONO%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_officer%20mows%20lawn_061019_1560164509941.png_7369504_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/ORONO%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_officer%20mows%20lawn_061019_1560164509941.png_7369504_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/ORONO%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_officer%20mows%20lawn_061019_1560164509941.png_7369504_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/ORONO%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_officer%20mows%20lawn_061019_1560164509941.png_7369504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Uniformed officer mows 