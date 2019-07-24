< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Pablo Sandoval homer in the 13th lifts Giants past Cubs 5-4 Brad Brach of the Cubs stands and looks on after giving up a solo walk-off home run to Pablo Sandoval in the bottom of the 13th inning at Oracle Park on July 23, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Posted Jul 24 2019 08:49AM CDT
Updated Jul 24 2019 08:50AM CDT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Madison Bumgarner puts it as simply as possible: "Winning solves everything."

That constant trade speculation is what he means - something he considers "just noise."

Pablo Sandoval homered with one out in the 13th inning, sending the San Francisco Giants past the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Tuesday night long after Bumgarner's night was done.

Sandoval just cleared the left-field fence with his first-pitch drive off Brad Brach (3-3) that went to replay and was upheld to formally finish the 3-hour, 45-minute game.

Sam Coonrod (1-0), San Francisco's fifth reliever, pitched the 13th for his first career victory. The Giants had missed a chance in the 10th when Sandoval grounded out with the bases loaded.</p> <p>The Panda told himself after that one, "You're a better hitter than that," then delivered to end it.</p> <p>Bumgarner struck out seven over seven innings in another strong start without a win to show for it, then San Francisco won playing its fifth extra-inning game in the last eight and fourth of the homestand. The Giants had a 16-inning victory Bumgarner's last time out.</p> <p>Jason Heyward hit a tying single in the eighth for the Cubs, who have lost 10 of the last 14 in San Francisco.</p> <p>Bumgarner, 9-2 in 14 career starts against the Cubs, dueled with Yu Darvish after the Cubs right-hander had worked six scoreless innings in each of his past two outings.</p> <p>The Giants' recent turnaround has raised questions about whether San Francisco will try to trade Bumgarner after all if the club believes it can legitimately contend down the stretch.</p> <p>Not that MadBum or manager Bruce Bochy has shown they're at all concerned about what's next. They just want to keep winning - and that might just take care of Bumgarner's status itself, if the Giants can play themselves back into the playoff mix.</p> <p>"I haven't even thought about it, just like he said the same thing," Bochy said.</p> <p>Fans certainly showed their appreciation with regular ovations again and Bumgarner said, "This is a special place to me, it always will be."</p> <p>Bumgarner pitched a season-high nine innings in last Thursday's 16-inning win against the Mets.</p> <p>"His competitive nature is the primary ingredient for me," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "He competes as well as any major league player competes."</p> <p>The star left-hander's image looms large on a banner hanging high on the left-field facade outside Oracle Park, a symbol of his huge importance to the Giants for more than a decade and of course as 2014 World Series MVP. The poster reads, "It doesn't get more SF."</p> <p>Whether that means he's still wearing his No. 40 orange and black jersey beyond next week is still to be seen - and Bumgarner also can block a trade to certain clubs if he chooses.</p> <p>"I don't care about that. Nobody in here cares about it," Bumgarner said. "We're trying to win games, we are winning games and that's all that matters is us. That other stuff's just noise."</p> <p>Kris Bryant hit a pair of RBI singles for the Cubs. He singled in the first as the Cubs went ahead only for San Francisco to tie it in the second on Mike Yastrzemski's sacrifice fly.</p> <p>Bryant singled again in the third before Alex Dickerson tied it at 2 with a solo homer in the fourth. Kevin Pillar then hit a go-ahead two-run double three batters later.</p> <p>"These last couple of games we scored four runs both games," Maddon said. "It's frustrating in a sense but we do have to be more offensively."</p> <p>The Giants had gone above .500 for the first time since last Aug. 14 with Monday's 5-4 comeback win (52-50) - then won for the 10th time in 11 games and 17th in 20.</p> <p>"It's probably the best stretch I've been a part of," Bumgarner said.</p> <p>San Francisco expects to win again, even the close ones that go the distance and then some.</p> <p>Bochy, who reiterated Tuesday he will retire after the season, ended his postgame press conference with a smile and this gem: "You guys like extra-inning games? You've come to the right place."</p> <p><strong>BAKER'S VISIT</strong></p> <p>Former Giants manager Dusty Baker was in attendance on African-American Heritage Night. Baker hung out behind the cage during batting practice and signed posters.</p> <p>Home run king Barry Bonds also was at the ballpark in a jersey shirt.</p> <p><strong>TRAINER'S ROOM</strong></p> <p>Cubs: LHP Cole Hamels allowed one hit over 2 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and three walks in a rehab start for Triple-A Iowa at San Antonio on Tuesday night. He has been sidelined by a strained left oblique muscle. ... C Willson Contreras (sprained right foot) will be activated from the injured list to play Wednesday afternoon's series finale, scheduled to catch lefty Jon Lester. "I'm feeling great," Contreras said.</p> <p>Giants: 3B Evan Longoria (left foot plantar fasciitis) took groundballs and did some hitting in the cage and could soon begin doing some running and hitting on the field as he progresses. ... RHP Johnny Cueto (Tommy John surgery) will face live hitters Wednesday in Arizona. He is still considered a strong possibility to pitch in September, Bochy said. ...LF Alex Dickerson was back in the lineup after two days not starting as he nursed a tight back.</p> <p><strong>UP NEXT</strong></p> <p>Lester (9-6, 3.87 ERA) is coming off a no-decision last Friday against the Padres in which he was tagged for 12 hits, matching the most he has allowed in his career. He is 5-1 with a 2.00 ERA in six career regular-season starts against the Giants.</p> <p>Giants starter Tyler Beede (3-3, 4.70) owns a 1.66 ERA in July. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cubs beat Brewers 11-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 05:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam and a three-run homer to power the Chicago Cubs past the Milwaukee Brewers 11-4 on Sunday, averting a three-game sweep in a matchup of NL Central contenders.</p><p>Schwarber crushed a first-pitch slam deep into the second deck in right field off starter Zach Davies (8-4) with one out in the second inning for his 23rd home run of the season. The slugger took Davies deep again in the fourth with an opposite-field shot to make it 7-0.</p><p>After the Brewers cut it to 7-3 in the fifth, Schwarber's infield single with two outs in the sixth kept the inning alive for pinch-hitter Victor Caratini, who hit a three-run homer off Milwaukee reliever Jeremy Jeffress.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/yelich-hiura-hr-in-10th-off-kimbrel-brewers-beat-cubs-5-3" title="Yelich, Hiura HR in 10th off Kimbrel, Brewers beat Cubs 5-3" data-articleId="420689276" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Yelich, Hiura HR in 10th off Kimbrel, Brewers beat Cubs 5-3</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 09:13AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thanks to Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura, the first round of anticipated matchups with recently acquired Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel went decidedly in favor of the Milwaukee Brewers.</p><p>Yelich and Hiura hit home runs in the 10th inning off Kimbrel to rally the Brewers past Chicago 5-3 on Saturday night, the Brewers' second consecutive comeback win over the Cubs.</p><p>Yelich opened the 10th with his major league-leading 36th homer, tying it at 3. Pinch-hitter Tyler Saladino drew a walk from Kimbrel (0-2) and Hiura followed with his 11th homer, driving a breaking ball the opposite way for his first career walk-off.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cubs-add-holland-to-active-roster" title="Cubs add Holland to active roster" data-articleId="420623419" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/26/GETTY-Derek-Holland_1564170940996_7551858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/26/GETTY-Derek-Holland_1564170940996_7551858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/26/GETTY-Derek-Holland_1564170940996_7551858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/26/GETTY-Derek-Holland_1564170940996_7551858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/26/GETTY-Derek-Holland_1564170940996_7551858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cubs add Holland to active roster</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 03:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Chicago Cubs have placed infielder Daniel Descalso on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle and added left-handed pitcher Derek Holland to the active roster.</p><p>The 32-year-old Holland was acquired Friday from the San Francisco Giants for a player to be named. Used as reliever since mid-May, he has allowed the second-lowest slugging percentage, third-lowest OPS and sixth-lowest batting average against left-handed batters this season.</p><p>Holland is 78-77 with a 4.51 ERA in 275 major league appearances over 11 seasons with the Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and the Giants.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-vanishes-while-boat-hopping-in-playpen-area-near-navy-pier" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Missing%20man%20Oluwafemi%20Arthur%20Labinjo%20vanished%20in%20the%20Playpen_1564359121105.jpg_7554969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Missing%20man%20Oluwafemi%20Arthur%20Labinjo%20vanished%20in%20the%20Playpen_1564359121105.jpg_7554969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Missing%20man%20Oluwafemi%20Arthur%20Labinjo%20vanished%20in%20the%20Playpen_1564359121105.jpg_7554969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Missing%20man%20Oluwafemi%20Arthur%20Labinjo%20vanished%20in%20the%20Playpen_1564359121105.jpg_7554969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Missing%20man%20Oluwafemi%20Arthur%20Labinjo%20vanished%20in%20the%20Playpen_1564359121105.jpg_7554969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Missing&#x20;man&#x20;Oluwafemi&#x20;Arthur&#x20;Labinjo&#x20;vanished&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Playpen" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man vanishes while boat hopping in 'Playpen' area near Navy Pier</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/deputies-search-for-missing-lake-county-man" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Missing%20Deerfield%20man%20Raj%20Rawal_1564358456447.jpg_7554960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Missing%20Deerfield%20man%20Raj%20Rawal_1564358456447.jpg_7554960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Missing%20Deerfield%20man%20Raj%20Rawal_1564358456447.jpg_7554960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Missing%20Deerfield%20man%20Raj%20Rawal_1564358456447.jpg_7554960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Missing%20Deerfield%20man%20Raj%20Rawal_1564358456447.jpg_7554960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Missing&#x20;Deerfield&#x20;man&#x20;Raj&#x20;Rawal" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies search for missing Lake County man</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/woman-set-to-replace-puerto-rico-governor-turns-down-job" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Puerto&#x20;Rico&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Justice&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman set to replace Puerto Rico's governor doesn't want job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/3-year-old-boy-shot-in-face-and-killed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Three%20year%20old%20boy%20shot%20and%20killed%20in%20Chicago_1564359598553.JPG_7554790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Three%20year%20old%20boy%20shot%20and%20killed%20in%20Chicago_1564359598553.JPG_7554790_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Three%20year%20old%20boy%20shot%20and%20killed%20in%20Chicago_1564359598553.JPG_7554790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Three%20year%20old%20boy%20shot%20and%20killed%20in%20Chicago_1564359598553.JPG_7554790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Three%20year%20old%20boy%20shot%20and%20killed%20in%20Chicago_1564359598553.JPG_7554790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;three-year-old&#x20;boy&#x20;was&#x20;shot&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;face&#x20;and&#x20;killed&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Sunday&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3-year-old boy shot in face and killed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/boy-struck-by-stray-bullet-on-baseball-field" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/10/bullet-shells_1494426557857_3286905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/10/bullet-shells_1494426557857_3286905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/10/bullet-shells_1494426557857_3286905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/10/bullet-shells_1494426557857_3286905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/10/bullet-shells_1494426557857_3286905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="hydropeek&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;http&#x3a;&#x2f;&#x2f;bit&#x2e;ly&#x2f;2q5Km8U" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy struck by stray bullet on baseball field</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 