<article> <section id="story418634057" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418634057" data-article-version="1.0">Schwarber's homer in 10th gives Cubs 4-3 win over Reds</h1> </header> <ul id="social-share-418634057" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Schwarber's homer in 10th gives Cubs 4-3 win over Reds&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/cubs/schwarber-s-homer-in-10th-gives-cubs-4-3-win-over-reds" data-title="Schwarber's homer in 10th gives Cubs 4-3 win over Reds" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/cubs/schwarber-s-homer-in-10th-gives-cubs-4-3-win-over-reds" addthis:title="Schwarber's homer in 10th gives Cubs 4-3 win over Reds"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> 4-3 win over Reds"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418634057.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418634057-418634032"> https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Kyle-Schwarber_1563365651891_7528836_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Kyle-Schwarber_1563365651891_7528836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Kyle-Schwarber_1563365651891_7528836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates his walk off home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the tenth inning at Wrigley Field on July 16, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. <figcaption>Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates his walk off home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the tenth inning at Wrigley Field on July 16, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418634057-418634032" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Kyle-Schwarber_1563365651891_7528836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Kyle-Schwarber_1563365651891_7528836_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Kyle-Schwarber_1563365651891_7528836_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Kyle-Schwarber_1563365651891_7528836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Kyle-Schwarber_1563365651891_7528836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates his walk off home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the tenth inning at Wrigley Field on July 16, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates his walk off home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the tenth inning at Wrigley Field on July 16, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 07:14AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 07:15AM CDT</span></p> </div> "I didn't want to get too big. I stayed up the middle, just got under it and hit it well enough for it to catch the basket."</p> <p>Robel Garcia and Kris Bryant also connected for the NL Central leaders, who have won six of eight.</p> <p>Eugenio Suárez homered for Cincinnati, which fell to 7-4 against Chicago this season.</p> <p>Steve Cishek (3-5) worked the 10th and four Cubs relievers combined for four scoreless innings.</p> <p>Iglesias was pitching for the third straight day. He got five outs for a save Monday night and then the final two outs of the ninth inning Tuesday before staying in for the 10th.</p> <p>"To come back tonight, he had one (bad) pitch," Reds manager David Bell said. "It's too bad because it shouldn't take away from what he did and his performance tonight.</p> <p>"His arm feels great. Knowing that it might cost us the next day or two, we went for it right there."</p> <p>New catcher Martín Maldonado, acquired Monday night by Chicago from Kansas City, started and went 0 for 4.</p> <p>Cubs spot starter Alec Mills allowed three runs and five hits over six innings in his season debut. He walked one, struck out two and hit four batters with pitches.</p> <p>Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani allowed three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.</p> <p>Cincinnati's Derek Dietrich was hit by a pitch twice to extend his major league-leading total to 20.</p> <p>Suárez opened the scoring with a solo homer in the first on a 3-2 pitch with two outs for a second straight night.</p> <p>Cincinnati, though, wasn't through. Yasiel Puig and Dietrich were hit by pitches, and Nick Senzel followed with an RBI single. José Peraza then hit a drive into left-center for a double. Dietrich scored easily to make it 3-0, but Senzel was cut down at the plate.</p> <p>It was Chicago's second stellar defensive play of the inning. Earlier, center fielder Albert Almora Jr. made a sliding, over-the-shoulder catch on the warning track to rob Joey Votto of an extra-base hit.</p> <p>"That's probably the best play I've ever had made when I was pitching, by far," Mills said.</p> <p>Garcia's two-run shot in the second got the Cubs close and Bryant tied it with a solo homer in the sixth to chase DeSclafani, who had retired the previous seven batters.</p> <p><strong>SUMMER OF '69</strong></p> <p>The Cubs wore throwback uniforms to honor the 1969 team, which spent much of the season in first place before being overtaken by the Miracle Mets in September. Seven members of the team - including Ferguson Jenkins, Billy Williams and Randy Hundley - attended the game.</p> <p><strong>BASKET CASE</strong></p> <p>Back in 1969, Schwarber's homer would have bounced off the wall and still been in play. The baskets weren't installed at Wrigley Field until 1970.</p> <p><strong>GATOR BAIT</strong></p> <p>Florida reptile wrangler Frank Robb, who captured the alligator in the lagoon of Chicago's Humboldt Park early Tuesday morning, tossed a ceremonial first pitch and received a loud ovation. The 5½-foot alligator, nicknamed Chance the Snapper, did not attend.</p> <p><strong>TRAINER'S ROOM</strong></p> <p>Reds: C Curt Casali (right knee soreness) didn't start after being removed from Monday's game. Bell said Casali is fine and was available in an emergency. ... LHP Alex Wood (lower back spasms) threw a bullpen Monday and is scheduled to make a rehab start Wednesday night for Triple-A Louisville.</p> <p>Cubs: C Willson Contreras (right foot strain) said he will rest Wednesday and Thursday before resuming baseball activities on Friday. He is hoping to be activated from the 10-day IL when he is eligible July 24 at San Francisco.</p> <p><strong>UP NEXT</strong></p> <p>Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish (2-4, 4.72 ERA) faces Reds RHP Sonny Gray (5-5, 3.42) in the finale of the three-game series Wednesday afternoon. Darvish, who has 13 no-decisions in 19 starts this season, is still looking for his first win at Wrigley Field since signing with Chicago last year. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suárez, Puig homer, Reds jump on Cubs errors to win 6-3</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:23AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The last-place Cincinnati Reds keep finding ways to beat the top team in their division.</p><p>Eugenio Suárez and Yasiel Puig each hit his 22nd home run of the season, and Cincinnati rallied past Chicago 6-3 on Monday night.</p><p>Jesse Winker raced home with an unearned run to cap a two-run seventh inning that made a winner of All-Star starter Luis Castillo. And although the NL Central standings are tight, the Reds improved to a surprising 7-3 against the first-place Cubs this season.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cubs/cubs-hit-3-homers-beat-pirates-8-3-to-complete-3-game-sweep" title="Cubs hit 3 homers, beat Pirates 8-3 to complete 3-game sweep" data-articleId="418143609" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cubs hit 3 homers, beat Pirates 8-3 to complete 3-game sweep</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 07:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After struggling prior to the All-Star break, the Chicago Cubs have started the second half clicking on all cylinders.</p><p>Jason Heyward, Albert Almora Jr. and Kyle Schwarber hit home runs and the Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.</p><p>The NL Central leaders posted their first series win since taking all three from St. Louis on June 7-9.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/lester-homers-drives-in-3-pitches-cubs-past-pirates-10-4" title="Lester homers, drives in 3, pitches Cubs past Pirates 10-4" data-articleId="417990433" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20cubs%20lester_1556241803272.jpg_7173824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20cubs%20lester_1556241803272.jpg_7173824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20cubs%20lester_1556241803272.jpg_7173824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20cubs%20lester_1556241803272.jpg_7173824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20cubs%20lester_1556241803272.jpg_7173824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: GETTY" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lester homers, drives in 3, pitches Cubs past Pirates 10-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 05:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 09:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jon Lester showed he still has got it all going on in his 14th major league season.</p><p>Lester homered, tied a career high with three RBIs and pitched effectively into the seventh inning to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-4 on Saturday.</p><p>All-Star catcher Willson Contreras' three-run homer and Lester's two-run single off the left-field wall were the big hits in the Cubs' seven-run first inning. <h4>Lester homers, drives in 3, pitches Cubs past Pirates 10-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 05:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 09:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dozens displaced after overnight fire at Crystal Lake apartment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/police-say-father-threw-son-into-atlantic-ocean-to-teach-the-child-how-to-swim-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/John%20Bloodsworth_1563337942040.jpg_7528457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="John Bloodsworth_1563337942040.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police say father threw son into Atlantic Ocean to 'teach the child how to swim'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/cpd-and-cfd-play-baseball-for-a-good-cause-on-south-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/cpd%20cfd%20charity%20game_1563332690927.jpg_7528321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="cpd cfd charity game_1563332690927.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CPD and CFD play baseball for a good cause on South Side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/police-chase-the-checkered-flag-for-special-olympics-of-illinois"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/police%20special%20olympics%20illinois_1563332193871.jpg_7528308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1465_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1465"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/05/05/Chapo_1493996653902_3271608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/05/05/Chapo_1493996653902_3271608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/05/05/Chapo_1493996653902_3271608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Accused&#x20;Mexican&#x20;drug&#x20;lord&#x20;Joaquin&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;El&#x20;Chapo&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;Guzman&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mexican drug kingpin `El Chapo' sentenced to life in prison</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/8-shot-1-killed-tuesday-in-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>8 shot, 1 killed Tuesday in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cubs/schwarber-s-homer-in-10th-gives-cubs-4-3-win-over-reds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Kyle-Schwarber_1563365651891_7528836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Kyle-Schwarber_1563365651891_7528836_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Kyle-Schwarber_1563365651891_7528836_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Kyle-Schwarber_1563365651891_7528836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Kyle-Schwarber_1563365651891_7528836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kyle&#x20;Schwarber&#x20;&#x23;12&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Cubs&#x20;celebrates&#x20;his&#x20;walk&#x20;off&#x20;home&#x20;run&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Cincinnati&#x20;Reds&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;tenth&#x20;inning&#x20;at&#x20;Wrigley&#x20;Field&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;Banks&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Schwarber's homer in 10th gives Cubs 4-3 win over Reds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/deputies-florida-man-tied-up-wife-s-lover-cut-off-penis-ran-off-with-it" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GILCREST%20CO%20SO_alex%20bonilla_071719_1563364625936.png_7528820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GILCREST%20CO%20SO_alex%20bonilla_071719_1563364625936.png_7528820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GILCREST%20CO%20SO_alex%20bonilla_071719_1563364625936.png_7528820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GILCREST%20CO%20SO_alex%20bonilla_071719_1563364625936.png_7528820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GILCREST%20CO%20SO_alex%20bonilla_071719_1563364625936.png_7528820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: Florida man tied up wife's lover, cut off penis, ran off with it</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-tried-to-lure-child-in-south-chicago-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/10/police-car_1444487484708_344001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/10/police-car_1444487484708_344001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/10/police-car_1444487484708_344001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 