Trevor Bauer fans 11 in Reds home debut, beats Cubs 5-2
Posted Aug 09 2019 09:14PM CDT © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Posted Aug 09 2019 09:14PM CDT again as Yasiel Puig's replacement, leading Cincinnati to a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs.</p><p>The Reds' biggest July trade paid off both ways against the NL Central leaders. Cincinnati got Bauer from the Indians as part of a three-team deal last week, sending Puig -- one of their hottest hitters at midseason -- to Cleveland.</p><p>Bauer (10-8) struggled in his first start with the Reds, acknowledging he was trying too hard during a 5-4 loss in Atlanta. On the mound at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park, he kept a hot Cubs offense in check, allowing three hits in seven innings, including Nicholas Castellanos' third homer of the series.</p><p>No surprise that Bauer dominated Chicago. He has won each of his four career starts against the Cubs, allowing a total of two runs in 26 2/3 innings.</p><p>Chicago was coming off a 12-5 win in the series opener that featured a season-high 19 hits. Bauer escaped two-on threats in the fourth and sixth innings, fanning Ian Happ on a 96 mph fastball to finish off the sixth.</p><p>It was Bauer's seventh game of the season with double-digit strikeouts. His season high is 12 against the Royals on June 26. </p><p>Aquino, an International League All-Star, was called up to play right field when Puig was traded. He hit a two-run homer off Yu Darvish (4-6), his fourth in eight games as Puig's fill-in. The last player with four homers in his first nine games with Cincinnati was Corey Patterson in 2008.</p><p>Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto had solo shots off Darvish, who struck out nine in six innings. Darvish allowed three homers only one other time this season, against the Reds at Wrigley Field on May 25.</p><p>The Cubs loaded the bases in the eighth off Michael Lorenzen. Amir Garrett hit Anthony Rizzo to force in a run before escaping the threat. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 23rd save in 26 chances.</p><p><strong>WORTH NOTING</strong></p><p>Cubs: Left-handed reliever Kyle Ryan went on the bereavement list. Right-hander Alec Mills was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.</p><p>Reds: Reliever David Hernandez was designated for assignment, a day after he gave up five runs. Sal Romano was recalled from Triple-A Louisville. ... Reliever Jared Hughes served the second of his three-game suspension for his role in a brawl with the Pirates last week.</p><p><strong>UP NEXT</strong></p><p>Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (8-8) has allowed two or fewer runs in seven straight starts. Rizzo celebrates, Cubs beat Reds 12-5 for biggest lead
Posted Aug 08 2019 10:12PM CDT
Anthony Rizzo had a pair of hits as part of a 30th birthday celebration, Nicholas Castellanos added to his Chicago surge with a pair of homers and the Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 12-5 on Thursday night for their sixth win in seven games gave them a 3 1/2-game margin over the idle Brewers. The Cubs' sixth win in seven games gave them a 3 1/2-game margin over the idle Brewers. The Reds wasted a big game by rookie Aristides Aquino -- Yasiel Puig's replacement -- and fell to eight games out, one shy of their biggest deficit.

Reds manager David Bell returned from a six-game suspension for going after Pirates manager Clint Hurdle during a benches-clearing brawl last week at Great American Ball Park. Reliever Jared Hughes began a three-game suspension Thursday, imposed for purposely hitting Starling Marte with a pitch. Eight Reds and Pirates were suspended in all, including Hurdle. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/happ-s-slam-leads-quintana-cubs-over-athletics-10-1" title="Happ's slam leads Quintana, Cubs over Athletics 10-1" data-articleId="422731576" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Happ's slam leads Quintana, Cubs over Athletics 10-1
Posted Aug 07 2019 06:13PM CDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 08:06PM CDT
Ian Happ and José Quintana are both locked-in right now, and that's good news for the Chicago Cubs.

Happ hit his second career grand slam, Quintana tossed two-hit ball through seven innings to win his sixth straight decision and the Cubs ripped the Oakland Athletics 10-1 on Wednesday.

Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run homer, Victor Caratini connected and Javier Báez kept up his latest hot streak with two hits and two RBIs as the Cubs responded with a rout of their own after Oakland pounded them 11-4 on Tuesday night. NL Central-leading Chicago took two of three from the A's and won its fifth in six games.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/heyward-darvish-lead-cubs-to-sweep-of-brewers-with-7-2-win" title="Heyward, Darvish lead Cubs to sweep of Brewers with 7-2 win" data-articleId="422150034" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Heyward, Darvish lead Cubs to sweep of Brewers with 7-2 win
Posted Aug 04 2019 04:51PM CDT
Jason Heyward drove in three runs, Yu Darvish pitched five effective innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the slumping Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Sunday to sweep their weekend series.

Heyward and Kyle Schwarber homered as the NL Central leaders won for the 11th time in 13 games at Wrigley Field. Anthony Rizzo collected four hits.

Christian Yelich hit his major league-best 37th homer for Milwaukee, which has dropped four straight and six of seven. Featured Videos
Flannery Fired Up: Kinzinger reverses course on guns; Blagojevich backlash
Soldier slain in Afghanistan returned home to Chicago
Climate change will make food scarce, expensive, and low in nutritional value, report says
An aerial view over a chemically deforested area of the Amazon jungle caused by illegal mining activities, which have caused irreversible ecological damage to more than 11,000 hectares of forest and river basins. An aerial view over a chemically deforested area of the Amazon jungle caused by illegal mining activities, which have caused irreversible ecological damage to more than 11,000 hectares of forest and river basins. (CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP/Getty Images) FILE: An Outback Steakhouse restaurant on Georgia Ave. is photographed in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Photo by Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Outback Steakhouse apologizes to family over 'noise complaint' about son with special needs Most Recent
2 arrested after striking CPD vehicle with stolen Audi, police say
Chicago police investigate the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a police squad car, Friday night, in the 8100 block of South Jeffery, in the South Chicago neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Flannery Fired Up: Kinzinger reverses course on guns; Blagojevich backlash
Trevor Bauer fans 11 in Reds home debut, beats Cubs 5-2
Soldier slain in Afghanistan returned home to Chicago
Driver wanted after crashing into child bicyclist in Schaumburg: police https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/10/1_1565438143611_7585377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/10/1_1565438143611_7585377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/10/1_1565438143611_7585377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago&#x20;police&#x20;investigate&#x20;the&#x20;scene&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;multi-vehicle&#x20;crash&#x20;involving&#x20;a&#x20;police&#x20;squad&#x20;car&#x2c;&#x20;Friday&#x20;night&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;8100&#x20;block&#x20;of&#x20;South&#x20;Jeffery&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;South&#x20;Chicago&#x20;neighborhood&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Tyler&#x20;LaRiviere&#x2f;Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>2 arrested after striking CPD vehicle with stolen Audi, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/flannery-fired-up-kinzinger-reverses-course-on-guns-blagojevich-backlash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/Flannery_Fired_Up__Kinzinger_reverses_co_0_7585229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/Flannery_Fired_Up__Kinzinger_reverses_co_0_7585229_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/Flannery_Fired_Up__Kinzinger_reverses_co_0_7585229_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/Flannery_Fired_Up__Kinzinger_reverses_co_0_7585229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/Flannery_Fired_Up__Kinzinger_reverses_co_0_7585229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Flannery Fired Up: Kinzinger reverses course on guns; Blagojevich backlash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cubs/trevor-bauer-fans-11-in-reds-home-debut-beats-cubs-5-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trevor Bauer fans 11 in Reds home debut, beats Cubs 5-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/soldier-slain-in-afghanistan-returned-home-to-chicago-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/Soldier_slain_in_Afghanistan_returned_ho_0_7585304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/Soldier_slain_in_Afghanistan_returned_ho_0_7585304_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/Soldier_slain_in_Afghanistan_returned_ho_0_7585304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/Soldier_slain_in_Afghanistan_returned_ho_0_7585304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/Soldier_slain_in_Afghanistan_returned_ho_0_7585304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Soldier slain in Afghanistan returned home to Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/driver-wanted-after-crashing-into-child-bicyclist-in-schaumburg-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/Screen-Shot-2019-08-09-at-8.37.46-PM_1565401669896_7585282_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/Screen-Shot-2019-08-09-at-8.37.46-PM_1565401669896_7585282_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/Screen-Shot-2019-08-09-at-8.37.46-PM_1565401669896_7585282_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/Screen-Shot-2019-08-09-at-8.37.46-PM_1565401669896_7585282_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/Screen-Shot-2019-08-09-at-8.37.46-PM_1565401669896_7585282_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Driver wanted after crashing into child bicyclist in Schaumburg: police</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 