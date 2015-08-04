< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Dodgers edge Cubs 3-2 with late-game heroics Posted Jun 17 2019 06:39AM CDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 06:42AM CDT (AP)</strong> - Kenley Jansen sent a late-night text to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts after his blown save against the Cubs.</p> <p>"I wanted the ball after what happened last night," the closer said. "I really wanted to face them again."</p> <p>Jansen got his wish, and quickly found himself in trouble again.</p> <p>But he escaped again, earning his 21st save the hard way, and Los Angeles rallied to beat Chicago 3-2 Sunday night.</p> <p>Russell Martin singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and Alex Verdugo made a game-saving catch for the final out to help the NL West-leading Dodgers take three of four.</p> <p>"Got to give them credit, I mean, they worked their way out of a jam there," Chicago's Kris Bryant said. "Great play at the end of the game. I thought it was going to get down but it's a good team over there."</p> <p>Martin struck out in his first three at-bats before poking a two-strike single to left off Steve Cishek (1-4).</p> <p>"It was getting tough to see with the shadows and early in the at-bat I was having a tough time seeing his slider, the rotation and spin on it," Martin said.</p> <p>Third-base coach Dino Ebel sent Chris Taylor home from second after he walked to open the inning. Taylor slid headfirst and did a face-plant, his helmet going airborne, as the throw from Bryant sailed past catcher Willson Contreras.</p> <p>"It was really smooth," joked Taylor, who had a large red scratch near his right eye afterward. "I'm just glad I was able to touch the plate. It was embarrassing. My right arm sort of got stuck and I rolled onto my face."</p> <p>Ebel noticed Bryant was playing shallow in left.</p> <p>"Kris had to make a perfect throw and he didn't," Ebel said. "He threw the ball on the first base side."</p> <p>The series featured 13 home runs and 18 of 24 runs scored on homers.</p> <p>"That's a great game but I think it re-emphasizes how equal both teams are," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.</p> <p>Cody Bellinger hit his 23rd homer in front of his parents on Father's Day.</p> <p>Jansen allowed Anthony Rizzo's two-run homer on Saturday that gave the Cubs a 2-1 victory.</p> <p>Jansen gave up a leadoff single to Albert Almora Jr. and walked Jason Heyward to put the tying and go-ahead runs on base. Pinch-hitter Kyle Schwarber grounded out, moving Almora to third and Heyward to second.</p> <p>"Just got to be mentally tough," Jansen said. "I never lose my confidence. Men at first and second, I know I'm going to fight through this. The mind is a very powerful weapon."</p> <p>Pinch-hitter Victor Caratini bounced a short grounder to the right side, and Jansen fielded and fired home to get Almora at the plate for the second out.</p> <p>With Heyward at third, Javier Bàez flied out to center and Verdugo made a running catch to preserve the win, diving onto his stomach shortly after the ball fell into his glove.</p> <p>"I don't know if the dive was for the cameras," Taylor joked, referring to the national TV telecast.</p> <p>The flashy Verdugo knew he'd get to the ball in time.</p> <p>"He crushed it, so after my first couple steps I knew it would stay up," he said.</p> <p>Ross Stripling (3-2) got the victory with one inning of relief.</p> <p>The Cubs led 2-1 in the sixth on Contreras' RBI single and David Bote's sacrifice fly.</p> <p>Chicago fell to 3-10 in its last 13 road games.</p> <p>Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed two unearned runs and seven hits in seven innings. He struck out eight without allowing a walk.</p> <p>Chicago starter Josè Quintana gave up two runs and six hits in five innings. The left-hander struck out three and walked three.</p> <p>Quintana gave up a two-out single to David Freese in the first. He then walked Bellinger, Chris Taylor and Max Muncy in succession, forcing in Freese and giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead.</p> <p>RYU'S STREAK</p> <p>The South Korean left-hander hasn't allowed an earned run at home since April 26 against Pittsburgh, a span of 34 2/3 innings. He is 6-0 with an 0.87 ERA at home.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Cubs: They're off Monday, their first such break since May 30. More Sports Stories

Gary Woodland wins U.S. Open data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY%20Gary%20Woodland_1560736951077.jpg_7404108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY%20Gary%20Woodland_1560736951077.jpg_7404108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY%20Gary%20Woodland_1560736951077.jpg_7404108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY%20Gary%20Woodland_1560736951077.jpg_7404108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY%20Gary%20Woodland_1560736951077.jpg_7404108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY&nbsp;Gary Woodland of the United States celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 16, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Gary Woodland wins U.S. Open

Posted Jun 16 2019 09:03PM CDT

Gary Woodland has captured the U.S. Open, overcoming the back-nine pressure at Pebble Beach to hold off two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka for a three-shot victory.

Woodland all but sealed his first major title when he chipped off a tight lie on the green on the 17th hole to tap-in range at a pin tucked in the back left. His par there preserved the two-shot lead. It pushed him to 13-under 271 -- beating by one shot the score Tiger Woods posted during his 15-shot victory at Pebble in the 2000 U.S. Open. Yankees beat Sox 10-3 in front of sellout crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field

Posted Jun 16 2019 04:50PM CDT

James Paxton pitched six effective innings, Brett Gardner and Austin Romine each had four RBIs and the New York Yankees cruised past the Chicago White Sox 10-3 on Sunday.

Gardner and Romine, the backup catcher behind Gary Sanchez, each drove in two runs with singles in New York's five-run third. Cameron Maybin added a solo shot in the seventh as the Yankees homered for the 19th straight game, and pulled away to win their second straight and gain a split of the four-game series.

Paxton (4-3) allowed eight hits and allowed two runs for his first win since April 26. The left-hander struck out seven and walked one after being roughed up by the Mets for six runs in 2 2/3 innings last Tuesday. USWNT clinches spot in knockout rounds with 3-0 win over Chile

By FOX4News.com Staff

Posted Jun 16 2019 12:53PM CDT
Updated Jun 16 2019 03:09PM CDT

PARIS (AP) - Carli Lloyd scored a pair of goals for the United Stated in a somewhat subdued 3-0 victory over Chile that advanced the defending Women's World Cup champions to the round of 16.

The United States were criticized after its record-breaking 13-0 rout of Thailand when players celebrated goals even after the victory was well in hand. The Americans were more muted in this one, and all three goals were in the first half.

Sweden also advanced out of Group F with a victory 5-1 victory over Thailand earlier Sunday in Nice. Japan, playing in Group D with England, also went through to the knockout stage because both the United States and Sweden won. Featured Videos

Man in custody after shooting at Dallas federal building

New lane configuration taking effect at Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction

633 divers at beach break world record for largest underwater cleanup

Father drowns saving child who fell from bridge in Detroit Lakes, Minn. (Courtesy Lane Brown)" title="FOX 4 Good Day CLEAN AIRCHECK2019-06-17 KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png-409650.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man in custody after shooting at Dallas federal building</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/new-lane-configuration-to-take-effect-monday-at-jane-byrne-interchange-reconstruction"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Eisenhower_Jane_Byrne_construction_0_7404035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Eisenhower_Jane_Byrne_construction_0_20190617022045"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New lane configuration taking effect at Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/633-divers-at-beach-break-world-record-for-largest-underwater-cleanup"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/JACK%20FISHMAN%20jackfish44%20instagram_cleanup5_061619_1560704461782.png_7403454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Jack Fishman and @jackfish44/ Instagram" title="JACK FISHMAN jackfish44 instagram_cleanup5_061619_1560704461782.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>633 divers at beach break world record for largest underwater cleanup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/father-drowns-saving-child-who-fell-from-bridge-in-detroit-lakes-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="water wake generic-409162"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Father drowns saving child who fell from bridge in Detroit Lakes, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary Most Recent

Transgender woman alleges former Chicago cop of sex crime

Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

Man in custody after shooting at Dallas federal building

Trump claims 'Obama had to know about' efforts to undermine presidency

Trial in slaying in Illinois of scholar from China continues data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Transgender woman alleges former Chicago cop of sex crime</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/gloria-vanderbilt-heiress-jeans-queen-dies-at-95-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/shooting-reported-at-dallas-federal-building" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shooting&#x20;suspect&#x20;at&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Earle&#x20;Cabell&#x20;Federal&#x20;Building&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;Lane&#x20;Brown&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man in custody after shooting at Dallas federal building</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/trump-claims-obama-had-to-know-about-efforts-to-undermine-presidency" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;R&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Pres&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;at&#x20;campaign&#x20;rally&#x20;in&#x20;Pensacola&#x2c;&#x20;Fla&#x2c;&#x20;11&#x2f;3&#x2f;2018&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mark&#x20;Wallheiser&#x2f;Getty&#x29;&#x20;&#x28;L&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Former&#x20;Pres&#x2e;Obama&#x20;at&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;campaign&#x20;rally&#x20;for&#x20;Ohio&#x20;Gubernatorial&#x20;candidate&#x20;Richard&#x20;Cordray&#x20;in&#x20;Cleveland&#x2c;&#x20;Ohio&#x2c;&#x20;9&#x2f;13&#x2f;2018&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Angelo&#x20;Merendino&#x2f;Getty&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump claims 'Obama had to know about' efforts to undermine presidency</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/trial-in-slaying-in-illinois-of-scholar-from-china-continues-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Yingying&#x20;Zhang" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trial in slaying in Illinois of scholar from China 