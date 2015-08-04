< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 08:03AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410270041" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Dylan Covey threw strikes and let the Chicago White Sox defense do its job.</p> <p>Trevor Bauer was zoned in, too, but the Cleveland Indians let their slumping right-hander down in the field.</p> <p>Covey pitched six effective innings for his first win since August and the White Sox beat the sloppy Indians 6-1 Friday for their season-high fifth straight win.</p> <p>Charlie Tilson hit a two-run double to get Chicago's offense rolling. Tilson, Yoán Moncada, Yonder Alonso and Yolmer Sánchez each had two hits as Chicago moved into a second-place tie in the AL Central with Cleveland.</p> <p>Covey (1-4) allowed a lead-off homer to Francisco Lindor, and then settled in to end a personal six-game losing streak. The right-hander scattered eight hits while striking out five and walking one - the fewest number of passes he has issued in a start this season</p> <p>"I tried to attack the zone," said Covey, who threw 61 of 98 pitches for strikes. "I was able to scatter the hits and limit the damage."</p> <p>The Indians had a least one hit in every inning against Covey, but only Lindor scored.</p> <p>"I'm just trying to pound the zone and not let runners on base affect me, knowing that if I make my pitches and let the defense work, that's all I can do," Covey said. "It worked out tonight."</p> <p>Bauer threw 81 of 111 pitches for strikes through seven innings, but four of Chicago's six runs against him were unearned as the Indians committed four errors.</p> <p>"I don't think we were ready to play tonight and that's my fault," manager Terry Francona said. "Losing is one thing, but losing the way we did is unacceptable and we need to clean that up."</p> <p>Bauer (4-5) allowed nine hits and struck out eight. He was doomed by shaky fielding. An All-Star in 2018, Bauer dropped to 0-4 in six May starts with a 5.75 ERA.</p> <p>"I thought he competed, and I thought he pitched better than in a long time," Francona said. "We put him in some horrible positions from the get-go."</p> <p>Covey, by contrast, was helped by crisp defense.</p> <p>Eloy Jiménez made a leaping catch of Mike Freeman's fly on the left-field warning track to lead off the third. José Abreu speared Greg Allen's liner near first and then dove back and caught Jake Bauers off the bag for an unassisted double play in the fourth.</p> <p>Josh Osich and Juan Minaya followed Covey with three innings of one-hit relief.</p> <p>Lindor's solo shot to right-center was the 15th lead-off homer of his career.</p> <p>Tilson's ground-rule double with two outs in the third bounced just inside the left field line and into the stands, and drove in runners from second and third to give Chicago a 2-1 lead.</p> <p>The White Sox added three runs, including two unearned, in the fourth, extending their lead to 5-1.</p> <p>Bauer struck out Moncada with the bases loaded and none out. Abreu followed with a drive to the warning track in straightaway center for a sacrifice fly.</p> <p>Alonso's grounder to the right side should have been the third out, but it glanced of Carlos Santana's glove for an error that allowed two more runs to score.</p> <p>Bauer was visibly angry after the error and as he returned to the dugout after the inning.</p> <p>"I get pretty furious, I throw harder, my stuff gets sharper," Bauer said. "I guess that's the best I can give you."</p> <p>Chicago tacked on another unearned run in the sixth, set up when Tim Anderson reached on Freeman's throwing error.</p> <p>FIRST HIT</p> <p>White Sox catcher Seby Zavala's bloop to right in the fourth fell in for his first major league hit. Zavala was recalled from Triple-A last Saturday after Welington Castillo went on the IL with concussion symptoms, but was optioned back to the minors after the game.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Indians: RHP Mike Clevinger (strained upper back muscle) is expected to throw a simulated game at the Indians' training facility in Arizona on Saturday. ... OF Tyler Naquin (left calf strain) is continuing his rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus and expected to play on Saturday at Durham. ... Manager Terry Francona said OF Bradley Zimmer (right shoulder surgery in July 2018), played at Goodyear on Friday and will be re-evaluated on Saturday. The 26-year-old Zimmer could be ready to move to Triple-A in the next phase of his rehab.</p> <p>White Sox: Castillo (concussion symptoms) is eligible to return on Saturday, and manager Rick Renteria said he would be re-evaluated on Friday. Castillo took a foul ball off his helmet last Friday in Minnesota.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Indians right-hander Jefry Rodríguez (1-5, 4.99 ERA) faces White Sox right-hander Iván Nova (3-4, 6.52 ERA) on Saturday afternoon. Rodríguez has been hit hard in losing his last three starts, allowing 14 earned runs over 15 innings for an 8.40 ERA over the span. More Sports Stories All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Carpenter's single in the 10th lifts Cardinals past Cubs 2-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 08:04AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 08:05AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Matt Carpenter knew exactly what he needed to do.</p><p>Carpenter hit a game-ending single against an unusual defensive alignment in the 10th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Friday night.</p><p>"They had their entire 25-man roster on the right side of the field," Carpenter said, "so I just knew that hitting pull side on the ground - pull side in the air, that's fine, we could still score - pull side on the ground was not an option.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/white-sox/white-sox-beat-indians-10-4-for-season-high-4th-straight-win" title="White Sox beat Indians 10-4 for season-high 4th straight win" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>White Sox beat Indians 10-4 for season-high 4th straight win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JAY COHEN, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:35PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 09:30AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHICAGO (AP) - Yonder Alonso is dealing with his tough start by staying positive and trying to make the most of every day.</p><p>A successful performance against his former team certainly helps.</p><p>Alonso and José Abreu each hit a two-run homer, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 10-4 on Thursday night for their season-high fourth straight victory.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/mlb-to-keep-monitoring-netting-issue-after-child-hit-during-cubs-game" title="MLB to keep monitoring netting issue after child hit during Cubs game" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/MLB_to_keep_monitoring_netting_issue_aft_0_7333708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/MLB_to_keep_monitoring_netting_issue_aft_0_7333708_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/MLB_to_keep_monitoring_netting_issue_aft_0_7333708_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/MLB_to_keep_monitoring_netting_issue_aft_0_7333708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/MLB_to_keep_monitoring_netting_issue_aft_0_7333708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Major League Baseball said Thursday it will keep examining its policy on protective netting at stadiums a day after a young fan was struck by a foul ball and hospitalized." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>MLB to keep monitoring netting issue after child hit during Cubs game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:25PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Major League Baseball said Thursday it will keep examining its policy on protective netting at stadiums a day after a young fan was struck by a foul ball and hospitalized.</p><p>The girl was hit Wednesday night during the game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros, an incident MLB called "extremely upsetting."</p><p>MLB said in a statement it sends its "best wishes to the child and family involved." Featured Videos featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/remains-found-may-be-that-of-missing-maleah-davis-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/Timeline_of_Maleah_Davis__disappearance_0_7255515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Timeline_of_Maleah_Davis__disappearance_0_20190514040219-408795"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Remains found may be that of missing Maleah Davis, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/firefighters-around-the-world-rally-to-support-son-of-georgia-firefighter"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20FIREFIGHTER%20SON%20GRADUATION%2010P%20_00.00.14.12_1559361291176.png_7342380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTER SON GRADUATION 10P _00.00.14.12_1559361291176.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Firefighters around the world rally to support son of firefighter with cancer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/illinois-legislature-rushes-to-complete-huge-to-do-list"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/springfield%20lawmakers_1559357337817.jpg_7342234_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="springfield lawmakers_1559357337817.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Illinois Legislature rushes to complete huge to-do list</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-says-baby-cut-from-mother-s-womb-is-breathing-on-his-own"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558404711345_7295284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="marlen ochoa-lopez baby 1"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family says baby cut from mom's womb breathed on his own without help from machine</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/carpenter-s-single-in-the-10th-lifts-cardinals-past-cubs-2-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Carpenter's single in the 10th lifts Cardinals past Cubs 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/dylan-covey-helps-white-sox-beat-sloppy-indians-6-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dylan Covey helps White Sox beat sloppy Indians 6-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/4-wounded-in-shooting-near-northwesterns-chicago-campus" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/12_1559392454925_7342468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/12_1559392454925_7342468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/12_1559392454925_7342468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/12_1559392454925_7342468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/12_1559392454925_7342468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago&#x20;police&#x20;investigate&#x20;the&#x20;scene&#x20;where&#x20;four&#x20;people&#x20;were&#x20;shot&#x2c;&#x20;Saturday&#x20;morning&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;300&#x20;block&#x20;of&#x20;East&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Gold&#x20;Coast&#x20;neighborhood&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Tyler&#x20;LaRiviere&#x2f;Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4 wounded in shooting near Northwestern's Chicago campus</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/9-hurt-including-6-kids-in-chicago-crash-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>9 hurt, including 6 kids, in Chicago crash, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/scottie-pippen-names-5-year-old-in-lawsuit-over-damage-to-house" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/222_1559391203037_7342467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/222_1559391203037_7342467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/222_1559391203037_7342467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/222_1559391203037_7342467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/222_1559391203037_7342467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" 