Former Bears RB Forte announces retirement from NFL

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - Former Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte has announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons.

The 32-year-old Forte took to social media Wednesday, thanking his family, fans, and the Chicago Bears organization.

"After much prayer and reflection, I've decided to retire from the NFL," a statement to Forte's Twitter account read. "While my heart is a bit heavy as I close this chapter of my life, I am excited about what the future holds. God Bless and Bear Down!"

Forte had one year remaining on his contract with the Jets, but says in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday that it was time for "the workhorse to finally rest in his stable."

Forte, who spent his first eight seasons with Chicago, dealt with knee issues the past two seasons. He had a career-low 381 yards rushing on just 103 carries and ran for two touchdowns last season while playing with swelling in his surgically repaired right knee. He also had 37 catches for 293 yards and one TD.

Drafted in the second round by the Bears in 2008, Forte established himself as one of the game's most versatile running backs. His 9,796 yards rushing rank him 33rd on the NFL's career list. He also had 554 receptions.

In 2014, Forte set the NFL's single-season record for receptions by a running back with 102.

Forte ranks second in Bears franchise history to Hall of Famer Walter Payton in yards rushing (8,602), receptions (487), yards from scrimmage (12,718), 100-yard rushing games (24) and games with 150 yards or more from scrimmage (25). His 64 touchdowns (45 rushing, 19 receiving) rank third behind Payton and Neal Anderson.

Before signing with the New York Jets in 2016, Forte said his only regret was not winning a Super Bowl with Chicago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.