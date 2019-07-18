< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Former Bulls coach Jerry Sloan 'dying' while battling dementia, Parkinson's disease: report id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Former Bulls coach Jerry Sloan 'dying' while battling dementia, Parkinson's disease: report&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/former-bulls-coach-jerry-sloan-dying-while-battling-dementia-parkinson-s-disease-report" data-title="Former Bulls coach Jerry Sloan 'dying' while battling dementia, Parkinson's disease: report" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/former-bulls-coach-jerry-sloan-dying-while-battling-dementia-parkinson-s-disease-report" addthis:title="Former Bulls coach Jerry Sloan 'dying' while battling dementia, Parkinson's disease: report"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418888479.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418888479");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418888479-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418888479-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY-jerry-sloan-bulls_1563462877767_7532009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418888479-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Jerry Sloan of the Chicago Bulls in action against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1975 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Sloan played for the Bulls from 1966-76. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY-jerry-sloan-bulls_1563462877767_7532009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418888479-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="GETTY-jerry-sloan-bulls_1563462877767.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY-jerry-sloan_1563462877748_7532008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418888479-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="GETTY-jerry-sloan_1563462877748.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418888479-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY-jerry-sloan-bulls_1563462877767_7532009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Jerry Sloan of the Chicago Bulls in action against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1975 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Sloan played for the Bulls from 1966-76. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)" title="GETTY-jerry-sloan-bulls_1563462877767.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Jerry Sloan of the Chicago Bulls in action against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1975 at the Capital Centre in <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Landover" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Landover</span>, Maryland. Sloan played for the Bulls from 1966-76. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY-jerry-sloan_1563462877748_7532008_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Head caoch Jerry Sloan of the Utah Jazz shouts instructions against the Los Angeles Lakers during Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2010 NBA Playoffs. (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)" title="GETTY-jerry-sloan_1563462877748.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Head <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="caoch" data-wsc-lang="en_US">caoch</span> Jerry Sloan of the Utah Jazz shouts instructions against the Los Angeles <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Lakers" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Lakers</span> during Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2010 NBA Playoffs. Sloan played for the Bulls from 1966-76. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)" title="GETTY-jerry-sloan-bulls_1563462877767.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY-jerry-sloan_1563462877748_7532008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Head caoch Jerry Sloan of the Utah Jazz shouts instructions against the Los Angeles Lakers during Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2010 NBA Playoffs. (FoxNews.com) - Legendary NBA coach Jerry Sloan is reportedly "dying" while he battles dementia and Parkinson's disease.

Salt Lake Tribune columnist Gordon Monson gave an update on Sloan's health Wednesday, writing that he asked someone outside the family who would know the details about the coach's health and received an eerie response.

"He is dying," the person said.

According to the report, the effects of the ailments are "worsening."

"It's basically a slide into oblivion. He's frail. He's physically and mentally limited. Around the clock care is required for him," Monson wrote. "Although in the more recent past the old coach has been able to attend Jazz games, he will go no more."</p><p>Before Sloan went into coaching, he was a star forward for the Baltimore Bullets and Chicago Bulls from 1965 to 1976. He was a two-time All-Star selection and a six-time All-Defensive Team selection.</p><p>Sloan, 77, got his first head coaching job with the Bulls before the 1979-80 season and led the team to the playoffs during the 1980-81 season. He then joined the Utah Jazz as an assistant coach and served in that role from 1985 to 1988.</p><p>He was named the Jazz head coach during the 1988-89 season and stayed in that role until the 2010-11 season.</p><p>As a head coach, he recorded 1,221 wins and won the Western Conference championship in back-to-back years in 1996-97 and 1997-98 with teams led by Karl Malone and John Stockton. Royals send struggling White Sox to sixth straight loss

Danny Duffy bounced back after getting hit by a line drive that left him with numbness in his throwing hand in last start.

Duffy (4-5) pitched a strong six innings and ended a nine-start winless skid, and Jorge Soler and Nicky Lopez hit back-to-back RBI singles twice as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 7-5 on Wednesday night.

"I'm really thankful that nothing bad happened and went out there and was able to compete again five days later," Duffy said. White Sox put Jiménez on IL with nerve contusion in arm

The Chicago White Sox have placed rookie outfielder Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day injured list with an ulnar nerve contusion in his right arm.

The move comes a day after Jiménez collided with outfielder Charlie Tilson in the first inning Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. In the hours after the game, Jiménez was experiencing numbness down his arm and into his fingers.

Jiménez will rejoin the team in Tampa Bay this weekend after flying home to Chicago for a full evaluation. Darvish finally wins at Wrigley, Cubs top Reds 5-2

Yu Darvish tossed six innings of two-hit, shutout ball to finally earn his first win at Wrigley Field as a Cub and lead Chicago past the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 on Wednesday.

Kris Bryant and Addison Russell homered for the only hits off Sonny Gray (5-6) as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games.

Jason Heyward drove in two insurance runs with a double as the NL Central leaders took two of three from the Reds to win just their second series since sweeping St. Louis on June 7-9. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 