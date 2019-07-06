< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story416658897" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416658897" data-article-version="1.0">Former Clemson running back Tyshon Dye, 25, drowns at family picnic</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-416658897" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Former Clemson running back Tyshon Dye, 25, drowns at family picnic&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/former-clemson-running-back-tyshon-dye-25-drowns-at-family-picnic" data-title="Former Clemson running back Tyshon Dye, 25, drowns at family picnic" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/former-clemson-running-back-tyshon-dye-25-drowns-at-family-picnic" addthis:title="Former Clemson running back Tyshon Dye, 25, drowns at family picnic"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> addthis:title="Former Clemson running back Tyshon Dye, 25, drowns at family picnic"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416658897.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416658897");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416658897-416658842"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clemson Tigers running back Tyshon Dye looks during the Playstation Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Clemson Tigers running back Tyshon Dye looks during the Playstation Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416658897-416658842" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clemson Tigers running back Tyshon Dye looks during the Playstation Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Clemson Tigers running back Tyshon Dye looks during the Playstation Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 05:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 05:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416658897" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FoxNews.com)</strong> - Former Clemson and East Carolina running back Tyshon Dye drowned on Friday during a family outing at a park in Georgia.</p> <p>Dye, 25, had been swimming with his two brothers at Richard B Russell State Park in Elberton when he started to tire and couldn't make it to land, according to Elbert County coroner, Chuck Almond.</p> <p>His two brothers saw him go under the water, but couldn't help him, Almond told <a href="https://www.greenvilleonline.com/story/sports/college/clemson/2019/07/05/former-clemson-football-player-tyshon-dye-drowns-lake-russell/1662342001/" target="_blank"><strong>the Greenville News</strong></a>.</p> <p>A 911 call was made by his family at 4:50 p.m. on Friday and his body was recovered from the Lake before 6:00 p.m. The coroner's office ruled the former college football player's death an accidental drowning.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Our hearts break tonight to confirm the passing of Tyshon Dye.<a href="https://t.co/WCGoG0SmOj">https://t.co/WCGoG0SmOj</a> <a href="https://t.co/Boq32fJqA8">pic.twitter.com/Boq32fJqA8</a></p> — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) <a href="https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1147332479923212288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 6, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>Dye played three seasons at Clemson as a backup running back from 2014 to 2016, including a reserve role on the Tigers' 2016 national championship team, before transferring to East Carolina for his senior season. He rushed for 351 yards and five touchdowns at Clemson and during the team's national championship season rushed for 109 yards on 21 carries, including a touchdown during their win against Boston College.</p> <p>His former coach at Clemson, Dabo Swinney, released a statement regarding his passing.</p> <p>“All of our hearts are just broken,” Swinney said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. I can honestly say Tyshon Dye is one of the sweetest souls I’ve ever been associated with or coached. We’re just all heartbroken tonight, and we’re praying for his family and know that he’s been called home.”</p> <p>In a Twitter post, his former teammate at Clemson, Wayne Gallman II, said Dye was 'loved by everyone'.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">I’ve never lost anyone really close.., in my circle. This one hurt real bad. Send prayers to Tyshon dyes family please. He was a special person that was loved by everyone. <a href="https://t.co/d2DzqpHJzt">pic.twitter.com/d2DzqpHJzt</a></p> — Wayne Gallman II (@waynegallman) <a href="https://twitter.com/waynegallman/status/1147302565274669056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 6, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>Dye graduated from Clemson with a degree in parks, recreation and tourism management in May 2017. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez&#39;s invite to the U.S. Capitol after Team USA&#39;s victory Friday over France in the World Cup.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Megan Rapinoe says ‘not many, if any' US women's soccer players would attend White House</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Adam Shaw | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 10:52AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S women’s soccer team forward Megan Rapinoe said Saturday that she believes that “not many, if any” of her teammates would visit the White House if they win this Sunday's World Cup final against the Netherlands.</p><p>Rapinoe, who has publicly feuded with President Trump, said she hadn’t spoken to all her teammates about attending the White House, but suspected that few would take the president up on the invitation should they be invited.</p><p>"I don't know. I haven't spoken to everyone about it,” she said during a press conference, according to The Daily Mirror . "Not myself, not Ali Krieger and I suspect not many, if any, of the other players."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/its-ridiculous-megan-rapinoe-slams-scheduling-of-womens-world-cup-final-on-same-day-as-mens-so" title="Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events" data-articleId="416538267" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_final_scheduled_for_sa_0_7480224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_final_scheduled_for_sa_0_7480224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_final_scheduled_for_sa_0_7480224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_final_scheduled_for_sa_0_7480224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_final_scheduled_for_sa_0_7480224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt=""It's ridiculous, and disappointing, to be honest," Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. Women's National Team said of the scheduling conflict." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 07:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 09:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Megan Rapinoe considers Sunday to be the final insult.</p><p>As the U.S. Women’s National Team heads into what could be a historic fourth win in the final round of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, some are voicing concerns about the broadcast schedule of the match.</p><p>Two major men’s soccer event finals will also be occurring on Sunday.Shortly after the U.S. and the Netherlands duke it out for the Women’s World Cup title, Brazil and Peru will compete in the Copa America, South America’s men’s championship.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/us-takes-aim-at-fourth-womens-world-cup-title-in-final-match-against-netherlands" title="US takes aim at fourth Women's World Cup title in final match against Netherlands" data-articleId="416536424" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_Final__US_seeks_fourth_0_7479666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_Final__US_seeks_fourth_0_7479666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_Final__US_seeks_fourth_0_7479666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_Final__US_seeks_fourth_0_7479666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_Final__US_seeks_fourth_0_7479666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The US Women's National Team has made it to the semifinals in all eight World Cups, and it has taken home the first place trophy three times — more than any other country. Now, the Americans aim to make history once more with a fourth." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US takes aim at fourth Women's World Cup title in final match against Netherlands</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 06:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 09:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women’s National Team will seek the ultimate glory Sunday during the final match of the Women’s World Cup when it squares off against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon for its fourth tournament title.</p><p>The USWNT — whose jersey became the most-sold soccer jersey (men’s or women’s) in a single season on Nike's online store — fought its way into the finals after defeating England 2-1 Tuesday in a match that remained tied for the first third of the game.</p><p>48 hours 👀 pic.twitter.com/vHmNsnxHlV — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 5, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/8-rescued-on-lake-michigan-when-boat-overturns-near-diversey-harbor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/8_rescued_on_Lake_Michigan_when_boat_ove_0_7484622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="8_rescued_on_Lake_Michigan_when_boat_ove_0_20190706231849"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>8 rescued on Lake Michigan when boat overturns near Diversey Harbor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/1-killed-1-wounded-in-west-side-shooting-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/west%20side%20shooting_1562379707572.jpg_7480352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="west side shooting_1562379707572.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>1 killed, 1 wounded in West Side shooting: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/its-ridiculous-megan-rapinoe-slams-scheduling-of-womens-world-cup-final-on-same-day-as-mens-so"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149_7480339_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Megan Rapinoe of USA looks on during the pre-match warm-up. Rapinoe has expressed disappointment the final match will take place on the same day as two major men's soccer event finals. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)" title="MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-steals-wallets-purses-from-unlocked-homes-in-gurnee"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/suspect_1562378666386_7480230_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="suspect_1562378666386.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man steals wallets, purses from unlocked homes in Gurnee</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/former-clemson-running-back-tyshon-dye-25-drowns-at-family-picnic" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clemson&#x20;Tigers&#x20;running&#x20;back&#x20;Tyshon&#x20;Dye&#x20;looks&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;Playstation&#x20;Fiesta&#x20;Bowl&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Ohio&#x20;State&#x20;Buckeyes&#x20;at&#x20;University&#x20;of&#x20;Phoenix&#x20;Stadium&#x20;on&#x20;December&#x20;31&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x20;in&#x20;Glendale&#x2c;&#x20;Arizona&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Robin&#x20;Alam&#x2f;Icon&#x20;Sportswire&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Former Clemson running back Tyshon Dye, 25, drowns at family picnic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/eye-drops-and-ointment-sold-at-walgreens-walmart-recalled-due-to-sterility-concerns" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/09/EYEDROPS_1444432422488_339781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/09/EYEDROPS_1444432422488_339781_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/09/EYEDROPS_1444432422488_339781_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/09/EYEDROPS_1444432422488_339781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/09/EYEDROPS_1444432422488_339781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Eye drops and ointment sold at Walgreens, Walmart recalled due to sterility concerns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-23-missing-from-gage-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/Mitchell%20Marin-Vazquez_1562445215062.jpg_7484182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/Mitchell%20Marin-Vazquez_1562445215062.jpg_7484182_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/Mitchell%20Marin-Vazquez_1562445215062.jpg_7484182_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/Mitchell%20Marin-Vazquez_1562445215062.jpg_7484182_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/Mitchell%20Marin-Vazquez_1562445215062.jpg_7484182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mitchell&#x20;Marin-Vazquez&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man, 23, missing from Gage Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/gas-explosion-at-florida-shopping-plaza-causes-multiple-injuries" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/gas%20explosion_1562431611079.png_7482824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/gas%20explosion_1562431611079.png_7482824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/gas%20explosion_1562431611079.png_7482824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/gas%20explosion_1562431611079.png_7482824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/gas%20explosion_1562431611079.png_7482824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza causes multiple injuries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/it-s-a-royal-family-affair-for-prince-archie-s-christening" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/06/christening%20wings_1562434609911.jpg_7482650_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/06/christening%20wings_1562434609911.jpg_7482650_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/06/christening%20wings_1562434609911.jpg_7482650_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/06/christening%20wings_1562434609911.jpg_7482650_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/06/christening%20wings_1562434609911.jpg_7482650_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Twitter&#x2f;royalfamily&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>It's a (royal) family affair for Prince Archie's christening</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 