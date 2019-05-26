< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story409089761" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409089761" data-article-version="1.0">Frenchman Simon Pagenaud wins Indy 500</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-409089761" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Frenchman Simon Pagenaud wins Indy 500&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/frenchman-simon-pagenaud-wins-indy-500" data-title="Frenchman Simon Pagenaud wins Indy 500" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/frenchman-simon-pagenaud-wins-indy-500" addthis:title="Frenchman Simon Pagenaud wins Indy 500">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul>
</div> fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409089761.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409089761");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409089761-409089725"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY%20Simon%20Pagenaud%20Indy%20500%20winner_1558907542500.jpg_7314924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY%20Simon%20Pagenaud%20Indy%20500%20winner_1558907542500.jpg_7314924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY%20Simon%20Pagenaud%20Indy%20500%20winner_1558907542500.jpg_7314924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY%20Simon%20Pagenaud%20Indy%20500%20winner_1558907542500.jpg_7314924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY%20Simon%20Pagenaud%20Indy%20500%20winner_1558907542500.jpg_7314924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY Simon Pagenaud of France, driver of the #22 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet celebrates after winning the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2019&nbsp;(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>GETTY Simon Pagenaud of France, driver of the #22 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet celebrates after winning the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2019 (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409089761-409089725" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY%20Simon%20Pagenaud%20Indy%20500%20winner_1558907542500.jpg_7314924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY%20Simon%20Pagenaud%20Indy%20500%20winner_1558907542500.jpg_7314924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY%20Simon%20Pagenaud%20Indy%20500%20winner_1558907542500.jpg_7314924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY%20Simon%20Pagenaud%20Indy%20500%20winner_1558907542500.jpg_7314924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY%20Simon%20Pagenaud%20Indy%20500%20winner_1558907542500.jpg_7314924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY Simon Pagenaud of France, driver of the #22 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet celebrates after winning the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2019&nbsp;(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>GETTY Simon Pagenaud of France, driver of the #22 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet celebrates after winning the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2019 (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 04:54PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-409089761" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>INDIANAPOLIS (AP)</strong> - Simon Pagenaud gave Roger Penske a golden victory at the Indianapolis 500. He may have saved his job doing it.</p><p>Pagenaud outdueled Alexander Rossi in a breathtaking, 13-lap sprint to the finish Sunday that delivered an 18th victory in "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" to the venerable team owner. </p><p>The two swapped the lead five times over the final stretch before Pagenaud stormed to the front for good seconds before he took the checkered flag and claimed his first Indy 500. Rossi fell 0.2086 seconds short of his second Indy 500 win in the seventh-closest finish in the 103 years of the race. </p><p>Instead, it was a milk-fueled celebration for Team Penske on the 50th anniversary of the owner's first entry in the crown jewel race.</p><p>Penske now has two consecutive Indy 500 victories -- Will Power won last year -- for the first time since 2002-03, and his third in the past five years. </p><p>This one came from Pagenaud, who is in a contract year and arrived at Indy with his job on the line. His rumored replacement is Rossi, but Pagenaud won on the road course two weeks ago, won the pole to start the Indy 500 and now has given his boss a victory in the only race Penske truly cares about. </p><p>"What a guy, can you believe it?" Penske said. "He won that thing, I just can't believe it."</p><p>Neither could Rossi, who lost his cool several times in the race but twice charged to the front and had better fuel mileage than Pagenaud and the Penske cars. </p><p>"Horsepower, that's unfortunate the way it is," said Rossi, who was in a Honda for Andretti Autosport. "I think we had the superior car, we just didn't have enough there at the end." </p><p>Pagenaud was in a Chevrolet and the bowtie brand was the dominant engine maker all May. Chevy swept the top four spots in qualifying, won the race and took four of the top six spots. It was a banner day for Penske, who saw Josef Newgarden finish fourth while Power was fifth.</p><p>Pagenaud, who led a race-high 116 of the 200 laps, climbed from his car, let out a primal scream of relief and then dumped the entire winning jug of milk over his head. </p><p>"We've come through a life of trying to achieve this and I am just speechless," Pagenaud said. "I never expected to be in this position and I certainly am grateful."</p><p>Asked if he was on a mission to save his job, Pagenaud dismissed the pressure of free agency. </p><p>"The milk motivated me," Pagenaud said. "Just focus on the job, man."</p><p>Pagenaud is the first Frenchman to win the Indy 500 since Rene Thomas in 1914. Indianapolis records count five French winners, but Gil de Ferran in 2003 and Gaston Chevrolet in 1920, while born in France, list other nationalities. </p><p>Pagenaud was the 21st driver to win from the pole and first since Helio Castroneves a decade ago.</p><p>As he began the traditional celebratory lap around the speedway in the back of a convertible, Rossi was one of the many drivers to walk onto the track to congratulate the winner. The American leaned in for a genuine embrace despite his disappointment. </p><p>"Nothing else matters but winning," Rossi said. "This one will be hard to get over." </p><p>Rossi's drive was once again brilliant -- he drove from the back to finish fourth last year and he won on fuel mileage in the 100th running of the race. </p><p>He'd been patient through the first half of the race and set himself up to take control after the halfway point. But a troublesome fuel hose on a pit stop caused a lengthy delay and Rossi was angrily pounding on his steering wheel imploring the Andretti crew to get him back on track. </p><p>He dropped to sixth with the error and really lost his cool when he couldn't get past the lapped car of Oriol Servia. As Rossi finally raced past Servia, he angrily raised his fist at the Spaniard. A late accident caused an 18-minute stoppage with Rossi set to restart the final sprint as the leader and he stated his mood over his team radio. </p><p>"A bunch of hungry, angry cars behind me," Rossi said. "Little do they know I'm angrier."</p><p>Pagenaud got him on the restart and the two went back and forth four more times before Pagenaud locked down the win. </p><p>Former winner Takuma Sato finished third as he and Rossi gave Honda two spots on the podium. Santino Ferrucci in seventh was the highest finishing rookie. </p><p>Attention had been heavy on rookie Colton Herta, but the 19-year-old was the first driver out of the race when his gearbox broke after just a few laps.</p><p>IMS officials had prepared for a rain-interrupted -- perhaps even postponed -- race in NBC Sport's debut call of the Indy 500. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Reds beat Cubs 10-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 05:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nick Senzel had three hits, scored four times and cut down a runner at the plate, helping Tanner Roark and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 10-2 on Sunday.</p><p>Led by Senzel, the top third of Cincinnati's lineup collected seven of the Reds' season-high 17 hits. Joey Votto singled twice in his third consecutive multihit game, and Eugenio Suarez finished with two hits and three RBIs.</p><p>The last-place Reds also got five scoreless innings from Roark (4-3) in the rubber game of their weekend set against the NL Central leaders. Cincinnati lost 14 of its previous 19 series against Chicago.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/twins-sweep-sox-with-7-0-win" title="Twins sweep Sox with 7-0 win" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twins sweep Sox with 7-0 win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 05:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jake Odorizzi allowed one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless innings, and Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler each hit three-run homers as the Minnesota Twins completed a sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 7-0 win on Sunday.</p><p>Odorizzi (7-2) won his seventh straight decision and finished without allowing a run for the fifth time in his past six starts. He combined with four relievers for Minnesota's sixth shutout of the season.</p><p>The Twins have won 11 of their past 12 games and swept a series for the seventh time this season. They swept eight series all of last season.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/kris-bryant-leaves-game-after-collision" title="Kris Bryant leaves game after collision" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="
	Kris Bryant walks back to the dugout after striking out in the 6th inning during Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on October 11, 2017 in Chicago. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kris Bryant leaves game after collision</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 05:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cubs slugger Kris Bryant has left their game against Cincinnati after colliding with center fielder Jason Heyward on a drive in the sixth inning.</p><p>With two outs and a runner on first Sunday, Heyward and Bryant converged on Eugenio Suarez's fly ball toward the gap in right-center. It looked as if Heyward called off Bryant on the play, but they ran into each other and the ball went off Heyward's glove.</p><p>Bryant, a natural third baseman who occasionally plays the outfield, stayed down as Suarez hustled into third on the error. Chicago manager Joe Maddon and a trainer ran out to take a look, and the 2016 NL MVP gingerly walked off the field after a short conversation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/body-of-teen-struck-by-commuter-train-recovered-from-creek-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Body_of_missing_teen_found_in_Joliet_cre_0_7314088_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Body_of_missing_teen_found_in_Joliet_cre_0_20190526144513"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Body of teen struck by commuter train recovered from creek</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/27-shot-5-killed-so-far-in-memorial-day-weekend-gun-violence"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_gun_021219_1549992643687_6752219_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by George Frey/Getty Images" title="GETTY_gun_021219_1549992643687-402429.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>27 shot, 5 killed so far in Memorial Day weekend gun violence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/2-killed-3-wounded-in-chicago-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/1111_1558888161530_7314415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="west side shooting"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 killed, 3 wounded in Chicago shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-shot-by-police-in-chicago-condition-stabilized"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/1_1558869488522_7314047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chicago Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting, Saturday night, in the 1100 block of South Whipple, in the Lawndale neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times" title="1_1558869488522.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man shot by police in Chicago, condition stabilized</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-to-attend-memorial-day-ceremony-in-grant-park" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joshua&#x20;Hoehne&#x20;via&#x20;Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mayor to attend Memorial Day ceremony in Grant Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/reds-beat-cubs-10-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Reds beat Cubs 10-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/twins-sweep-sox-with-7-0-win" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Twins sweep Sox with 7-0 win</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/another-horse-dies-at-santa-anita-26-racehorse-deaths-since-dec-26" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Another horse dies at Santa Anita; 26 racehorse deaths since Dec. 26</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/kris-bryant-leaves-game-after-collision" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x0a;&#x09;Kris&#x20;Bryant&#x20;walks&#x20;back&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;dugout&#x20;after&#x20;striking&#x20;out&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;6th&#x20;inning&#x20;during&#x20;Game&#x20;4&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;National&#x20;League&#x20;Division&#x20;Series&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Washington&#x20;Nationals&#x20;at&#x20;Wrigley&#x20;Field&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Jonathan&#x20;Daniel&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kris Bryant 