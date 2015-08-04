< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story420183943" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Gallen earns 1st big league win, Marlins top White Sox 2-0 win, Marlins top White Sox 2-0"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420183943.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420183943");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420183943-5222150"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420183943-5222150" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 06:41AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420183943" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Zac Gallen tossed the first true gem of his young career, and it seemed as if the Miami Marlins' rookie right-hander would have nothing more than another no-decision to show for it.</p> <p>That all changed with one swing of the bat by Cesar Puello.</p> <p>Gallen pitched seven innings of two-hit ball for his first major league win and Puello hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as Miami won its second straight game, beating the Chicago White Sox 2-0 on Wednesday night.</p> <p>Puello launched his fourth homer deep to left on the first pitch from Reynaldo Lopez, making a winner out of Gallen (1-2) in his sixth start since joining the Marlins rotation on June 20.</p> <p>"I jumped right off the bench and threw my hands up in the air," Gallen said. "It was pretty cool that he crushed that one. I was happy for him to get a good pitch to hit and he smashed it."</p> <p>The 23-year-old Gallen struck out nine, walked one and hit two batters in his longest outing to date as he lowered his ERA to 2.76. He threw 95 pitches and 68 strikes before being replaced by Nick Anderson in the eighth.</p> <p>"I didn't feel the best, but I had good stuff," Gallen said. "Today it kind of all came together and it was nice."</p> <p>Jon Jay singled off Anderson with two outs before Jose Abreu sent a deep drive to center that Puello caught at the wall.</p> <p>Sergio Romo worked around two singles in the ninth for his 17th save in 18 chances.</p> <p>Lopez (5-9) allowed four hits and struck out 10 in eight innings, matching the longest outing of his career. The right-hander walked one and hit one batter in his third straight solid outing.</p> <p>Only one Miami player advanced as far as second base on Lopez before Puello went deep.</p> <p>"He threw the ball great," manager Rick Renteria said. "Obviously one pitch.</p> <p>"I think you can clearly see the trust and the confidence in his stuff. He has conviction in everything he's doing. He's attacking."</p> <p>Lopez threw 76 of 97 pitches for strikes on Wednesday and retired 21 of 25 Miami batters through seven innings before hitting Harold Ramirez to lead off the eighth. After Jorge Alfaro struck out, Puello connected on a breaking pitch.</p> <p>"I cannot tell you if it was a curve or a slider, I just reacted," Puello said. "I had a hitting coach tell me just see the ball and hit it."</p> <p>Gallen was in trouble in the third when he hit Adam Engel and Abreu with pitches and gave up a single to Leury Garcia, loading the bases with two outs for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada flew out to center on a 3-0 pitch to end the threat.</p> <p>"I felt like once I got through that, I could navigate through the rest of the lineup," Gallen said.</p> <p>Ryan Goins lined a double to the wall in left to lead off the seventh, but Gallen struck out James McCann and A.J. Reed before his final hitter, Yolmer Sanchez, grounded out.</p> <p>QUICK FIX</p> <p>Gallen made a minor mechanical adjustment that paid off on Wednesday. "I turned my foot in a little more," he said. "It kind of helped me keep my direction toward home plate."</p> <p>BETTER SINCE THE BREAK</p> <p>Lopez is 1-1 with a 1.71 ERA in three starts since the All-Star break.</p> <p>MOVING UP</p> <p>The White Sox promoted Nick Hostetler, the team's director of amateur scouting, to special assistant to general manager Rick Hahn. Hostetler will focus on major league scouting.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Marlins: Rojas was back in the starting lineup at shortstop for the first time since leaving Saturday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles with a right shoulder strain.</p> <p>White Sox: SS Tim Anderson (right high ankle sprain) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday in the DH slot. There's still no timetable for his return, but manager Rick Renertia hopes "it won't be an extended rehab." ... OF Eloy Jimenez (right ulnar nerve contusion) hit off a tee and played catch to 90 feet on Wednesday. Taking batting practice will be a next step.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Marlins: Following an off-day Thursday, RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-9, 4.25) faces Arizona ace RHP Zack Greinke (10-4, 2.93) on Friday in Miami.</p> <p>White Sox: All-Star RHP Lucas Giolito (11-4, 3.12) takes the mound against Minnesota RHP Jose Berrios (8-5, 2.96) on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. Giolito hasn't won since June 30 and is 0-2 with a no-decision in his last three starts. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li><a href="/web/wfld/sports/white-sox/twins-slugger-nelson-cruz-homers-3-times-against-white-sox-1">Twins slugger Nelson Cruz homers 3 times against White Sox</a></li>
<li><a href="/sports/bears/bears-qb-mitchell-trubisky-assumes-the-low-key-approach">Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky assumes the low-key approach</a></li>
<li><a href="/sports/baez-bryant-power-cubs-past-giants-4-1-lester-scratched">Báez, Bryant power Cubs past Giants 4-1; Lester scratched</a></li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twins slugger Nelson Cruz homers 3 times against White Sox</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 10:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota Twins slugger Nelson Cruz homered three times in the first five innings against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.</p><p>Cruz hit a solo drive in the first, a two-run shot in the third and another two-run homer in the fifth. It's the first career three-homer game for the six-time All-Star, who has 385 home runs in his career.</p><p>Cruz batted again with a runner on first in the sixth and struck out swinging against Jimmy Cordero, ending the inning. He flied out to right leading off the ninth.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/bears/bears-qb-mitchell-trubisky-assumes-the-low-key-approach" title="Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky assumes the low-key approach" data-articleId="420326607" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears participates in warm-ups before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on November 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky assumes the low-key approach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 07:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Wearing a No. 34 jersey to honor Walter Payton's birthday, running back Tarik Cohen burned rubber in a three-wheeled slingshot on Thursday while tearing around the parking lot in a circle -- twice -- to announce his arrival at Chicago Bears training camp.</p><p>Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky chose a slightly more subtle entrance at Olivet Nazarene University, as the Bears reported before Friday's first training camp practice.</p><p>That's how Trubisky wants it. Now the veteran leader of a 12-4 team, Trubisky has to be the composed field general for a young offense trying to step up into the NFL's upper echelon in order to complement a dominant defense.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/baez-bryant-power-cubs-past-giants-4-1-lester-scratched" title="Báez, Bryant power Cubs past Giants 4-1; Lester scratched" data-articleId="420096825" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Báez, Bryant power Cubs past Giants 4-1; Lester scratched</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 06:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 06:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Javier Báez homered in the first inning, Kris Bryant and Albert Almora Jr. also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1 Wednesday after starter Jon Lester was scratched with an illness.</p><p>Báez hit his 25th homer and Bryant his 21st to help Chicago avoid a three-game sweep. The Cubs bounced back from a 5-4, 13-inning loss Tuesday night to give manager Joe Maddon his 442nd win with Chicago, tying Joe McCarthy for fifth in franchise history.</p><p>Bryant left in the fifth inning because of soreness in his right knee.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/pizzeria-owner-says-metra-construction-derailed-her-business"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Pizzeria_owner_says_Metra_construction_d_0_7550100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pizzeria_owner_says_Metra_construction_d_0_20190726025409"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pizzeria owner says Metra construction derailed her business</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/federal-government-to-resume-capital-punishment-schedule-executions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_20190726023920"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Federal government to resume capital punishment, schedule executions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/hit-and-run-driver-critically-injures-teen-bicyclist-in-ravenswood"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Hit_and_run_driver_critically_injures_te_0_7550040_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hit_and_run_driver_critically_injures_te_0_20190726021143"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hit-and-run driver critically injures teen bicyclist in Ravenswood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/husband-surprises-wife-with-amazon-box-birthday-cake-because-amazon-shopping-is-her-favorite-thing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/amazoncakethumb_1564092430609_7549285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A man gifted his wife a birthday cake that looks like one of her favorite things - an Amazon delivery box. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/pizzeria-owner-says-metra-construction-derailed-her-business" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Pizzeria_owner_says_Metra_construction_d_0_7550100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Pizzeria_owner_says_Metra_construction_d_0_7550100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Pizzeria_owner_says_Metra_construction_d_0_7550100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Pizzeria_owner_says_Metra_construction_d_0_7550100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Pizzeria_owner_says_Metra_construction_d_0_7550100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Pizzeria owner says Metra construction derailed her business</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/girl-13-reported-missing-from-northwest-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/missing1_1564109193877_7550692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/missing1_1564109193877_7550692_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/missing1_1564109193877_7550692_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/missing1_1564109193877_7550692_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/missing1_1564109193877_7550692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lindsey&#x20;Rea&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 13, reported missing from Northwest Side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/federal-government-to-resume-capital-punishment-schedule-executions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Federal government to resume capital punishment, schedule executions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/watchdog-reports-hundreds-of-sexual-misconduct-complaints-at-cps" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/chairs-classroom-school_1487090219766_2747590_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/chairs-classroom-school_1487090219766_2747590_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/chairs-classroom-school_1487090219766_2747590_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/chairs-classroom-school_1487090219766_2747590_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/chairs-classroom-school_1487090219766_2747590_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;alamosbasement&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Watchdog reports hundreds of sexual misconduct complaints at CPS</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bears/bears-qb-mitchell-trubisky-assumes-the-low-key-approach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mitchell&#x20;Trubisky&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Bears&#x20;participates&#x20;in&#x20;warm-ups&#x20;before&#x20;a&#x20;game&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Vikings&#x20;at&#x20;Soldier&#x20;Field&#x20;on&#x20;November&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Jonathan&#x20;Daniel&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky assumes the low-key approach</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" 