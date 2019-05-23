< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story408572627" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408572627" data-article-version="1.0">John Cusack defends not standing 'fast enough' for Wrigley Field military salute</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408572627" data-article-version="1.0">John Cusack defends not standing 'fast enough' for Wrigley Field military salute</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-408572627" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=John Cusack defends not standing 'fast enough' for Wrigley Field military salute&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/john-cusack-defends-not-standing-fast-enough-for-wrigley-field-military-salute" data-title="John Cusack defends not standing 'fast enough' for Wrigley Field military salute" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/john-cusack-defends-not-standing-fast-enough-for-wrigley-field-military-salute" addthis:title="John Cusack defends not standing 'fast enough' for Wrigley Field military salute"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408572627.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408572627");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408572627-408572500"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY-john-cusack-cubs_1558622573667_7305706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY-john-cusack-cubs_1558622573667_7305706_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY-john-cusack-cubs_1558622573667_7305706_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY-john-cusack-cubs_1558622573667_7305706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY-john-cusack-cubs_1558622573667_7305706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="John Cusack stands outside Wrigley Field in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field on October 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>John Cusack stands outside Wrigley Field in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field on October 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408572627-408572500" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY-john-cusack-cubs_1558622573667_7305706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY-john-cusack-cubs_1558622573667_7305706_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY-john-cusack-cubs_1558622573667_7305706_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY-john-cusack-cubs_1558622573667_7305706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY-john-cusack-cubs_1558622573667_7305706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="John Cusack stands outside Wrigley Field in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field on October 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>John Cusack stands outside Wrigley Field in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field on October 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 09:46AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408572627" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FoxNews.com)</strong> - Actor John Cusack faced pushback on social media after he was caught not standing for a military salute at a Cubs game at Wrigley Field Wednesday night.</p> <p>"I didn't stand up for Boeing military salute - fast enough for some maga f--- - see?" he tweeted in his defense. The "Hot Tub Time Machine" star was apparently referring to President Trump supporters.</p> The "Hot Tub Time Machine" star was apparently referring to President Trump supporters.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Here's <a href="https://twitter.com/johncusack?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@johncusack</a>, staying firmly seated during tonight's military salute at Wrigley Field. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThatsCub?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThatsCub</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EverybodyIn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EverybodyIn</a> <a href="https://t.co/z34LiXnhch">pic.twitter.com/z34LiXnhch</a></p> — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) <a href="https://twitter.com/CWBChicago/status/1131381630126440450?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 23, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>In another post he clarified that he supports the troops and wants them to come home. "Being anti war - is pro troops - pro human -" he added.</p> <p>Cusack tweeted that he eventually stood up “just not on que - like an Obedient pet.”</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">A non protest / actually RT <a href="https://twitter.com/eligit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@eligit</a>: <a href="https://twitter.com/johncusack?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@johncusack</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/QsSupervisor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QsSupervisor</a> They worship a draft dodger who insults POWs, but freak out if someone silently protests at a sports event.<br /> The irony is...next level.</p> — John Cusack (@johncusack) <a href="https://twitter.com/johncusack/status/1131415592299315201?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 23, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>The “Say Anything” actor has been a vocal critic of the president and has called for his impeachment and removal from office, according to <a href="https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/444137-john-cusack-calls-for-trumps-impeachment-in-capitol-hill-visit#.XN3ku3-QMIc.twitter" target="_blank"><strong>The Hill</strong></a>. “Trump. Wraps himself in the us flag - literarily hugs it. Hamels gets a no-decision against Phillies, Cubs win 8-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MATT CARLSON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 08:00AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHICAGO (AP) - Cole Hamels wasn't sharp. The Chicago Cubs compensated with power and a solid bullpen effort.</p><p>Hamels struggled in his first start against his original team, Albert Almora Jr. hit his first career grand-slam and the Cubs rallied from an early three-run deficit with three homers, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 Wednesday night.</p><p>With the game tied at 3 in the fifth, Almora launched Cole Irvin's changeup into the shrubs in the center-field batter's eye. The 25-year-old Almora popped out of the dugout for a curtain call and doffed his helmet to an ovation from the crowd of 39,246.</p> The 25-year-old Almora popped out of the dugout for a curtain call and doffed his helmet to an ovation from the crowd of 39,246.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/white-sox-turn-triple-play-against-astros" title="White Sox turn triple play against Astros" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. White Sox turn triple play against Astros</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 08:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Chicago White Sox have turned a triple play against the Houston Astros.</p><p>It came in the third inning Wednesday night with runners on first and second. Jake Marisnick hit a grounder down the line to third baseman Yoan Moncada, who stepped on the base for the first out. He threw to Yolmer Sanchez at second, and Sanchez threw it to Jose Abreu at first, where the ball just beat Marisnick.</p><p>It was the first triple play in the majors this season and Chicago's first since July 8, 2016, against Atlanta. Houston last hit into a triple play on April 19, 2018, against the Mariners.</p> Houston last hit into a triple play on April 19, 2018, against the Mariners.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/pagano-puts-stamp-on-bears-d-after-year-out-of-coaching" title="Pagano puts stamp on Bears 'D' after year out of coaching" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/11/GETTY%20chuck%20pagano_1547259129429.jpg_6617550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/11/GETTY%20chuck%20pagano_1547259129429.jpg_6617550_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/11/GETTY%20chuck%20pagano_1547259129429.jpg_6617550_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/11/GETTY%20chuck%20pagano_1547259129429.jpg_6617550_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/11/GETTY%20chuck%20pagano_1547259129429.jpg_6617550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 14: Head coach Chuck Pagano of the Indianapolis Colts looks on prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 14, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Pagano puts stamp on Bears 'D' after year out of coaching</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 05:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chuck Pagano made the most of his time away from the sideline. He's also glad to be coaching again.</p><p>The Chicago Bears' new defensive coordinator gets to put his stamp on a unit that emerged as one of the best the past four seasons under Vic Fangio, particularly now that offseason workouts are underway.</p><p>"You ask any player that's been let go or put on the street and then been given another opportunity, another team, another locker room, coaches to be around, players to be around, come out here and run around like a kid again - there's nothing better," Pagano said Wednesday.</p> 