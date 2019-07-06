< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story416693364" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">

<ul id="social-share-416693364" class="social-share">

<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>

<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Lester pitches into 7th, Cubs beat Giolito, White Sox 6-3&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>

<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/lester-pitches-into-7th-cubs-beat-giolito-white-sox-6-3" data-title="Lester pitches into 7th, Cubs beat Giolito, White Sox 6-3" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/lester-pitches-into-7th-cubs-beat-giolito-white-sox-6-3" addthis:title="Lester pitches into 7th, Cubs beat Giolito, White Sox 6-3">

<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>

</li>

</ul> d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416693364");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416693364-416693339"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-cubs-win-baez_1562469165411_7484905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-cubs-win-baez_1562469165411_7484905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-cubs-win-baez_1562469165411_7484905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-cubs-win-baez_1562469165411_7484905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-cubs-win-baez_1562469165411_7484905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago Cubs players celebrate their team&#39;s 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Chicago Cubs players celebrate their team's 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416693364-416693339" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-cubs-win-baez_1562469165411_7484905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-cubs-win-baez_1562469165411_7484905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-cubs-win-baez_1562469165411_7484905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-cubs-win-baez_1562469165411_7484905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-cubs-win-baez_1562469165411_7484905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago Cubs players celebrate their team&#39;s 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Chicago Cubs players celebrate their team's 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 10:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416693364" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Jon Lester pitched into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat All-Star Lucas Giolito and the crosstown White Sox 6-3 at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday night.</p> <p>The two-game series figured to be a charged one with the Cubs in a funk for weeks and the White Sox looking like a team that's breaking through after years of losing. But with Lester in command and Giolito struggling, this game went to the North Siders.</p> <p>Lester (8-6) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs - one earned - and six hits. The left-hander improved to 5-2 in his past seven starts, while Giolito got knocked out in a five-run fifth.</p> <p>Craig Kimbrel hit a batter and walked one in the ninth, but struck out Jose Abreu for his second save in three chances. And the Cubs won their second in a row after dropping four straight, following up an 11-3 win at Pittsburgh with another victory.</p> <p>Giolito (11-3) exited after Javier Báez followed Kyle Schwarber's two-run double with one of his own. Báez also doubled and scored on Kris Bryant's single in the first.</p> <p>Giolito matched a season high by allowing six runs, walked a season-high five and gave up four hits in four-plus innings. It was the third time this season he gave up six runs - and two of those outings were against the Cubs.</p> <p>Tagged for six over 4 1/3 innings in a loss at Wrigley Field on June 19, Giolito fared no better this time.</p> <p>The right-hander lost control in the fifth, walking Robel Garcia, David Bote and Addison Russell to load the bases. Schwarber then blooped a two-run double down the left-field line. Báez followed that with a hard smash past third baseman Yoán Moncada for another two-run double, chasing Giolito.</p> <p>Anthony Rizzo added an RBI single against Evan Marshall, and the Cubs drew five walks while sending 10 batters to the plate in the inning.</p> <p>Moncada had two doubles, scored two runs and drove in one. But the White Sox lost their second straight after winning five of six.</p> <p>ROBERT MOVING UP</p> <p>The White Sox are promoting prized outfielder Luis Robert from Double-A Birmingham to Triple-A Charlotte.</p> <p>General manager Rick Hahn said the team will make the move after the MLB All-Star Futures Game on Sunday. The 21-year-old Robert has hit .314 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs in 56 games for Birmingham after moving up from Class A. The White Sox signed the Cuban in May 2017.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Cubs: OF Jason Heyward started in center field after being held out of the lineup the previous two games due to back tightness. ... Manager Joe Maddon said the Cubs haven't decided when RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (left thoracic strain) will rejoin the team.</p> <p>White Sox: 2B Yolmer Sanchez was in the lineup after leaving Thursday's game against Detroit with a lacerated right hand.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-6, 3.45 ERA) gets the ball again after being limited to three innings because of rain in a loss at Pittsburgh last week. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Epstein: Plenty of blame to go around for Cubs' struggles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 08:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein insisted Saturday he's not pinning the Chicago Cubs' struggles on manager Joe Maddon.</p><p>The way Epstein sees it, there's blame to go around.</p><p>"I see us as in it together," Epstein said. "My job is to put him in a position to succeed. I like nothing more as an executive than sitting back - the team's playing well, the manager's on a roll, you guys are all talking about this is the best job he's ever done. That makes me feel good. Now, the team's struggling so there's going to be speculation in the other direction."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/former-clemson-running-back-tyshon-dye-25-drowns-at-family-picnic" title="Former Clemson running back Tyshon Dye, 25, drowns at family picnic" data-articleId="416658897" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clemson Tigers running back Tyshon Dye looks during the Playstation Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Clemson running back Tyshon Dye, 25, drowns at family picnic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 05:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 05:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Clemson and East Carolina running back Tyshon Dye drowned on Friday during a family outing at a park in Georgia.</p><p>Dye, 25, had been swimming with his two brothers at Richard B Russell State Park in Elberton when he started to tire and couldn't make it to land, according to Elbert County coroner, Chuck Almond.</p><p>His two brothers saw him go under the water, but couldn't help him, Almond told the Greenville News .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/megan-rapinoe-says-not-many-if-any-us-women-s-soccer-players-would-attend-white-house" title="Megan Rapinoe says ‘not many, if any' US women's soccer players would attend White House" data-articleId="416606434" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USWNST Co-captain Megan Rapinoe accepted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez&#39;s invite to the U.S. Capitol after Team USA&#39;s victory Friday over France in the World Cup.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Megan Rapinoe says ‘not many, if any' US women's soccer players would attend White House</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Adam Shaw | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 10:52AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S women’s soccer team forward Megan Rapinoe said Saturday that she believes that “not many, if any” of her teammates would visit the White House if they win this Sunday's World Cup final against the Netherlands.</p><p>Rapinoe, who has publicly feuded with President Trump, said she hadn’t spoken to all her teammates about attending the White House, but suspected that few would take the president up on the invitation should they be invited.</p><p>"I don't know. I haven't spoken to everyone about it,” she said during a press conference, according to The Daily Mirror . 