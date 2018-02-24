Northern Kentucky moves atop Horizon, beats UIC 79-72

CHICAGO (AP) - Lavone Holland II scored 25 points and Northern Kentucky beat Illinois-Chicago 79-72 on Friday night to move atop the Horizon League standings.

Northern Kentucky (21-8, 14-3 Horizon League) has won seven of its last eight games and pulled ahead of Wright State (13-4), which lost to IUPUI. The Norse travel to IUPUI and the Flames (17-13, 12-5) will host Wright State to conclude the regular season on Sunday.

Holland was 7-of-15 shooting and made 9 of 11 free throws. Carson Williams added 14 points and Jordan Garnett had 10 for Northern Kentucky.

Tai Odiase had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead five in double-figuring scoring for UIC, which has lost two of its last four games.

Tarkus Ferguson had a defensive rebound, forced a turnover and scored with a dunk in a 28-second span that pulled the Flames to 72-68 with 1:04 remaining, but Holland scored NKU's last seven points to seal it. Ferguson finished with 11 points.