<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416782747" data-article-version="1.0">Nova gets home win as White Sox beat Cubs 3-1</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 06:59PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 07:00PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> today," Nova said. "A lot of times, wins don't depend on me. I can do a good job out there and we've still got to score runs and the bullpen has to hold up."</p><p>The right-hander delivered in a big way after going 0-4 with an 8.31 ERA in his first seven starts there. Nova (4-7) allowed five hits over 5 2/3 innings, struck out four and walked one.</p><p>As for snapping his home losing streak? Nova wasn't too concerned about that.</p><p>"What do I have to feel pressure for to win games?" he said. "The win depends on everybody. You can do a good job and not get the win. But it's good to win."</p><p>Jiménez hit a long, two-run homer to center against Kyle Hendricks in the fourth.</p><p>Abreu had three hits, including a solo shot to the right-field bullpen against Brad Brach in the fifth that made it 3-0.</p><p>Yoán Moncada extended his career-high hitting streak to 13 games with a single. Alex Colomé worked the ninth for his 20th save in 21 chances, getting Victor Caratini to ground into a game-ending double play after Jason Heyward singled, and the White Sox won for the sixth time in nine games. At 42-44, they have their best record at the All-Star break since the 2016 team was 45-43.</p><p>"Keep pushing," catching James McCann said. "Keep fighting. People have counted us out from Day 1, and here we sit, kind of opened a few eyes. And it's time to open a few more eyes as the season goes on."</p><p>After winning two in a row, the Cubs lost for the 16th time in 26 games. They went 0 for 8 with men in scoring position and fell to 0-10 when scoring one run or less. Even so, they maintained a half-game lead in the NL Central.</p><p>"I'll take it in that regard," manager Joe Maddon said. "Our maladies were exemplified, personified by the offense. We were unable to capture that offensive way. Somehow we've got to figure that component out."</p><p>Hendricks (7-7) lost his third straight start after going 6-0 in his previous eight to match the longest winning streak of his career. The right-hander gave up two runs and four hits in four innings and threw 86 pitches in his second outing after missing about two weeks because of inflammation in his right shoulder.</p><p>Robel Garcia homered for the second time in four games since the Cubs called him up from Triple-A Iowa. But it was a frustrating afternoon for the North Siders.</p><p>"We're just as greedy as any fan out there," Kris Bryant said. "We want to be 10 games ahead. There's a lot more breathing room, but it just hasn't gone that way for us this year. First place is great, but we've missed a lot of opportunities to separate ourselves. That's the frustrating part. We just have to play better. I know we can do it."</p><p>PALKA SENT TO MINORS</p><p>The White Sox optioned struggling outfielder Daniel Palka to Triple-A Charlotte. The 27-year-old Palka is 1 for 45 in 17 games over two stints with the White Sox after hitting 27 homers as a rookie last season.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Cubs: RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (left thoracic strain) will remain on rehab at Triple-A Iowa after the All-Star break rather than rejoin the Cubs. Edwards has been sidelined since June 9. ... RHP Allen Webster (inflamed nerve in pitching arm) had his rehab moved from Class A to Double-A Tennessee.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Cubs: RHP Yu Darvish (2-4, 5.01 ERA) gets the first start following the All-Star break when the Cubs open a three-game series against Pittsburgh on Friday. Darvish has 11 no-decisions in 12 starts since beating Arizona on April 27 for his most recent victory. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>Defense, pair of goals give USWNT 4th World Cup title</h4>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Jesse Ullmann </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:17AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 12:28PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>LYON, FRANCE -- From the beginning the Women's World Cup was considered the USA's to lose.</p><p>The Netherlands had other thoughts though and were able to frustrate the Americans. It wasn't enough.</p><p>In front of a sellout crowd, two second half goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle handed the USA its fourth World Cup title as they defeated the Dutch squad, 2-0 and with it captured the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup title.</p>
</div>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Cubs beat Giolito, White Sox 6-3 as fights occur between fans in stands</h4>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 10:13PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 12:29PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Jon Lester pitched into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat All-Star Lucas Giolito and the crosstown White Sox 6-3 at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday night.</p><p>The two-game series figured to be a charged one with the Cubs in a funk for weeks and the White Sox looking like a team that's breaking through after years of losing. But with Lester in command and Giolito struggling, this game went to the North Siders.</p><p>Lester (8-6) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs - one earned - and six hits. The left-hander improved to 5-2 in his past seven starts, while Giolito got knocked out in a five-run fifth.</p>
</div>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Epstein: Plenty of blame to go around for Cubs' struggles</h4>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 08:55PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein insisted Saturday he's not pinning the Chicago Cubs' struggles on manager Joe Maddon.</p><p>The way Epstein sees it, there's blame to go around.</p><p>"I see us as in it together," Epstein said. "My job is to put him in a position to succeed. I like nothing more as an executive than sitting back - the team's playing well, the manager's on a roll, you guys are all talking about this is the best job he's ever done. That makes me feel good. Now, the team's struggling so there's going to be speculation in the other direction."</p>
</div>
</div>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> (Getty)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Defense, pair of goals give USWNT 4th World Cup title</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jesse Ullmann </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:17AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 12:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LYON, FRANCE -- From the beginning the Women's World Cup was considered the USA's to lose.</p><p>The Netherlands had other thoughts though and were able to frustrate the Americans. It wasn't enough.</p><p>In front of a sellout crowd, two second half goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle handed the USA its fourth World Cup title as they defeated the Dutch squad, 2-0 and with it captured the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup title.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/lester-pitches-into-7th-cubs-beat-giolito-white-sox-6-3" title="Cubs beat Giolito, White Sox 6-3 as fights occur between fans in stands" data-articleId="416693364" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/Cubs_beat_Giolito__White_Sox_6_3_as_figh_0_7485240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/Cubs_beat_Giolito__White_Sox_6_3_as_figh_0_7485240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/Cubs_beat_Giolito__White_Sox_6_3_as_figh_0_7485240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/Cubs_beat_Giolito__White_Sox_6_3_as_figh_0_7485240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/Cubs_beat_Giolito__White_Sox_6_3_as_figh_0_7485240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jon Lester pitched into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat All-Star Lucas Giolito and the crosstown White Sox 6-3 at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday night.&nbsp;(Credit: Mitch Zieler)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cubs beat Giolito, White Sox 6-3 as fights occur between fans in stands</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 10:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 12:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jon Lester pitched into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat All-Star Lucas Giolito and the crosstown White Sox 6-3 at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday night.</p><p>The two-game series figured to be a charged one with the Cubs in a funk for weeks and the White Sox looking like a team that's breaking through after years of losing. But with Lester in command and Giolito struggling, this game went to the North Siders.</p><p>Lester (8-6) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs - one earned - and six hits. The left-hander improved to 5-2 in his past seven starts, while Giolito got knocked out in a five-run fifth.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/epstein-plenty-of-blame-to-go-around-for-cubs-struggles-1" title="Epstein: Plenty of blame to go around for Cubs' struggles" data-articleId="416685643" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-epstein-maddon_1562464503176_7484738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-epstein-maddon_1562464503176_7484738_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-epstein-maddon_1562464503176_7484738_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-epstein-maddon_1562464503176_7484738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-epstein-maddon_1562464503176_7484738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon and team president Theo Epstein speak on February 12, 2019. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Epstein: Plenty of blame to go around for Cubs' struggles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 08:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein insisted Saturday he's not pinning the Chicago Cubs' struggles on manager Joe Maddon.</p><p>The way Epstein sees it, there's blame to go around.</p><p>"I see us as in it together," Epstein said. "My job is to put him in a position to succeed. I like nothing more as an executive than sitting back - the team's playing well, the manager's on a roll, you guys are all talking about this is the best job he's ever done. That makes me feel good. Now, the team's struggling so there's going to be speculation in the other direction."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/fans-get-physical-during-crosstown-classic"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/Fans_get_physical_during_Crosstown_Class_0_7486314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fans_get_physical_during_Crosstown_Class_0_20190708023051"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fans get physical during Crosstown Classic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/sens-introduce-bill-requiring-feds-american-flags-to-be-american-made"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by Joshua Hoehne via Unsplash" title="american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899-401096-401096-401096-401096-401096.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sens. introduce bill requiring feds' American flags to be American made</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/guitar-player-plays-the-star-spangled-banner-in-the-grand-canyon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/KSAZ%20gutiar%20player%20in%20grand%20canyon_1562447299982.jpg_7484334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Video and photo courtesy of Andrew Suggs (@asuggs16)" title="KSAZ gutiar player in grand canyon_1562447299982.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Guitar player plays 'The Star-Spangled Banner' in the Grand Canyon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/lester-pitches-into-7th-cubs-beat-giolito-white-sox-6-3"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-cubs-win-baez_1562469165411_7484905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chicago Cubs players celebrate their team's 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story featured hide-story">
<h3>Nova gets home win as White Sox beat Cubs 3-1</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Body pulled from the water near Eleanor Boathouse in Bridgeport</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Authorities find 2 children in car with passed out adults in front seats</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Tropical depression could form in Gulf of Mexico this week</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Bloodhound helps find missing 12-year-old girl</h3>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY%20sox%20cubs_1562544000623.jpg_7486185_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY%20sox%20cubs_1562544000623.jpg_7486185_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY%20sox%20cubs_1562544000623.jpg_7486185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Nuccio&#x20;DiNuzzo&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Nova gets home win as White Sox beat Cubs 3-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/body-pulled-from-the-water-near-eleanor-boathouse-in-bridgeport" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/body%20pulled%20water%20boathouse_1562541213490.jpg_7486173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/body%20pulled%20water%20boathouse_1562541213490.jpg_7486173_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/body%20pulled%20water%20boathouse_1562541213490.jpg_7486173_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/body%20pulled%20water%20boathouse_1562541213490.jpg_7486173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/body%20pulled%20water%20boathouse_1562541213490.jpg_7486173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago&#x20;police&#x20;investigate&#x20;the&#x20;scene&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;man&#x20;who&#x20;was&#x20;pulled&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;water&#x20;July&#x20;7&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;2700&#x20;block&#x20;of&#x20;South&#x20;Eleanor&#x20;Street&#x2e;&#x20;Justin&#x20;Jackson&#x2f;Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body pulled from the water near Eleanor Boathouse in Bridgeport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/hillsborough-deputies-find-2-children-in-car-with-passed-out-adults-in-front-seats" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/hillsborough%20kids%20rescued%20from%20car_1562535294231.jpg_7485759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/hillsborough%20kids%20rescued%20from%20car_1562535294231.jpg_7485759_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/hillsborough%20kids%20rescued%20from%20car_1562535294231.jpg_7485759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/hillsborough%20kids%20rescued%20from%20car_1562535294231.jpg_7485759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/hillsborough%20kids%20rescued%20from%20car_1562535294231.jpg_7485759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Hillsborough&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Authorities find 2 children in car with passed out adults in front seats</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tropical-depression-could-form-in-gulf-of-mexico-this-week" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/possible%20tropical%20depression_1562529462691.jpg_7485816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/possible%20tropical%20depression_1562529462691.jpg_7485816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/possible%20tropical%20depression_1562529462691.jpg_7485816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/possible%20tropical%20depression_1562529462691.jpg_7485816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/possible%20tropical%20depression_1562529462691.jpg_7485816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tropical depression could form in Gulf of Mexico this week</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/colorado-sheriff-s-office-bloodhound-helps-find-missing-12-year-old-girl-in-wyoming" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputy-K-Fosler_1562526879290_7485721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputy-K-Fosler_1562526879290_7485721_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputy-K-Fosler_1562526879290_7485721_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputy-K-Fosler_1562526879290_7485721_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputy-K-Fosler_1562526879290_7485721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Jefferson&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bloodhound helps find missing 12-year-old girl</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 