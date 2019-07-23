< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Nova pitches 8 scoreless, White Sox beat Tigers 8-1

Posted Aug 07 2019 08:43PM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/nova-pitches-8-scoreless-white-sox-beat-tigers-8-1" addthis:title="Nova pitches 8 scoreless, White Sox beat Tigers 8-1"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422769022.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422769022");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422769022-419751878"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/GETTY-Ivan-Nova_1563881400427_7541186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422769022" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (AP)</strong> - The Chicago White Sox came to Detroit on Monday with baseball's third-worst offense.</p><p>They received a nice boost from the Tigers' pitching staff.</p><p>According to Fox Sports Detroit, the White Sox became the first major league team since at least 1974 to put a runner on base in every inning of a four-game series. They scored 26 runs and won three times, including an 8-1 rout on Wednesday.</p><p>"We had a lot of guys come through for us again today," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "That's what has been happening in the last few games and we've really needed it."</p><p>The streak almost came to a halt in the ninth inning when Tigers first baseman Brandon Dixon retired the first two batters before hitting Ryan Cordell with a 60-mph cutter. Leury García followed with an inning-ending groundout.</p><p>Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire thought the constant base traffic hurt his defense.</p><p>"Obviously, a lot of that is on the pitchers, but we also weren't making plays behind them," he said. "There were a ton of pitches being thrown and that means the defense is just standing around. That's when they lose focus and make mistakes."</p><p>Gardenhire acknowledged his team was worn out after a series that saw four games played in less than 48 hours, including a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday that didn't end until after 11 p.m.</p><p>"We had a tough road trip and then we came right home to this," he said. "It's not an excuse - the White Sox played the same four games - but we weren't very good today."</p><p>White Sox catcher James McCann agreed with Gardenhire.</p><p>"I don't think there's one guy in here who isn't at least a little tired," McCann said. "Just being at the ballpark that long yesterday and then getting an early-morning wake-up call was tough."</p><p>Ivan Nova shut the Tigers out for eight innings, allowing five hits, walking three and striking out one as he picked up his third win in four starts.</p><p>"I knew I had to give my team a good start today, because four games in three days isn't much fun," he said. "I'm not a big strikeout guy, but I know they chase a lot, and I was able to get a lot of groundballs."</p><p>McCann had three RBIs, while Tim Anderson reached base five times and scored three runs.</p><p>Detroit has lost six of seven and is 5-21 since the All-Star break. The Tigers rank last in the majors in scoring and, at .292, are two points behind the 2014 San Diego Padres for the worst on-base percentage in the 21st century.</p><p>"Look what happened today," Gardenhire said. "He got ahead in the count and moved the ball around, and all we did was make some weak contact."</p><p>Tyler Alexander (0-3) allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk in 4 1/3 innings. After the bullpen allowed three more runs, Gardenhire did something he hates - giving the ball to a position player.</p><p>Dixon, who was pitching to rookie Jake Rogers, has a 5.40 ERA in four pitching appearances over the past two seasons.</p><p>"I asked him what he threw and he said a cutter and a change, so I told him to attack the zone," Rogers said. "I did use signs, but it was a one on every pitch."</p><p>McCann had an RBI double in the first, and Ryan Cordell made it 2-0 with a long homer in the second.</p><p>Detroit loaded the bases with one out in the second, but Nova got Jody Mercer to ground into a double play.</p><p>Wellington Castillo had an RBI double in the third, and the White Sox added on in the fifth. Anderson led off with his third hit of the game and scored his third run on José Abreu's double. McCann added an RBI single to make it 5-0 and end Alexander's day.</p><p>Abreu's single off Eduardo Jiménez in the sixth gave the White Sox a 6-0 lead, and Chicago added two more in the eighth. Travis Demeritte provided Detroit's only run with a two-out RBI triple in the ninth.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>White Sox: RHP Kelvin Herrera (oblique) threw a scoreless inning Tuesday night in his second rehab game for Triple-A Charlotte.</p><p>Tigers: 2B Josh Harrison (hamstring) and LF Christin Stewart (concussion) both made rehab appearances for Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. Harrison went 1-3 in his fifth game, while Stewart was 0-4 in his first game.</p><p>ROSTER MOVES</p><p>After the game, the Tigers designated reliever Trevor Rosenthal for assignment and optioned Jiménez to Triple-A Toledo. They will announce corresponding moves on Thursday. Detroit is the second team to cut Rosenthal loose this season - the Washington Nationals released him and are paying most of his $7 million salary.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>The White Sox start a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, with Ross Detwiler (1-2, 5.72 ERA) opposing Oakland's Mike Fiers (10-3, 3.46). All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Happ's slam leads Quintana, Cubs over Athletics 10-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 06:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ian Happ and José Quintana are both locked-in right now, and that's good news for the Chicago Cubs.</p><p>Happ hit his second career grand slam, Quintana tossed two-hit ball through seven innings to win his sixth straight decision and the Cubs ripped the Oakland Athletics 10-1 on Wednesday.</p><p>Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run homer, Victor Caratini connected and Javier Báez kept up his latest hot streak with two hits and two RBIs as the Cubs responded with a rout of their own after Oakland pounded them 11-4 on Tuesday night. NL Central-leading Chicago took two of three from the A's and won its fifth in six games.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/bears/bears-to-unveil-statues-of-walter-payton-george-halas-outside-stadium" title="Bears to unveil statues of Walter Payton, George Halas outside stadium" data-articleId="422654657" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY-Walter-Payton_1565203065071_7578637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY-Walter-Payton_1565203065071_7578637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY-Walter-Payton_1565203065071_7578637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY-Walter-Payton_1565203065071_7578637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY-Walter-Payton_1565203065071_7578637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Walter Payton of the Chicago Bears circa 1987 against the Los Angeles Raiders at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bears to unveil statues of Walter Payton, George Halas outside stadium</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 01:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Bears will unveil statues of Hall of Famers Walter Payton and George S. Halas outside of Soldier Field on Sept. 3. </p><p>The 12-foot, 3,000-pound bronze statues honoring the great running back and the franchise founder and coach will be made public two days before Chicago hosts Green Bay to kick off the NFL's 100th season.</p><p>"I know Walter would be humbled to have this honor bestowed upon him, just as Jarrett, Brittney and our entire family are," said Connie Payton, Walter's widow. "To say that I am enthusiastic about unveiling this statue to the city of Chicago is an understatement. What a proud moment for all of us and the city of Chicago. We're not just Chicago Bears fans, we're family."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/white-sox-open-doubleheader-with-5-3-win-over-tigers" title="White Sox open doubleheader with 5-3 win over Tigers" data-articleId="422492397" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>White Sox open doubleheader with 5-3 win over Tigers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 04:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 05:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dylan Cease has two victories so far in this, the right-hander's rookie season.</p><p>Both have been against the bumbling Detroit Tigers.</p><p>Cease pitched five solid innings and José Abreu homered and drove in three runs to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 5-3 victory over the Tigers on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Welington Castillo also homered for Chicago, and Jake Rogers went deep for Detroit.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/rush-university-employee-shares-her-story-of-fighting-breast-cancer-to-help-others"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/32_1565232975814_7580383_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="32_1565232975814.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rush University employee shares her story of fighting breast cancer to help others</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/rep-kinzinger-says-he-supports-gun-control-measures-in-light-of-mass-shootings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Rep__Kinzinger_says_he_supports_gun_cont_0_7580065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rep__Kinzinger_says_he_supports_gun_cont_0_20190808022238"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rep. Kinzinger says he supports gun control measures in light of mass shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/cpd-squad-car-crashes-into-tree-on-west-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/cpd%20squad%20car%20crash%20tree_1565230054933.jpg_7580060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="cpd squad car crash tree_1565230054933.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 CPD officers injured after crashing into tree in park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/bacon-intern-dream-job-for-bacon-lovers-offers-1000-to-taste-test-bacon-for-a-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/bacon_1565221476254_7579490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Farmer Boys announced that it is looking for a Bacon Intern to taste test its bacon for one day. (Photo by Bill Hogan via Getty Images)" title="bacon-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Bacon Intern': Dream job for bacon lovers offers $1,000 to taste test bacon for a day</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/rush-university-employee-shares-her-story-of-fighting-breast-cancer-to-help-others" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/32_1565232975814_7580383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/32_1565232975814_7580383_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/32_1565232975814_7580383_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/32_1565232975814_7580383_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/32_1565232975814_7580383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rush University employee shares her story of fighting breast cancer to help others</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/rep-kinzinger-says-he-supports-gun-control-measures-in-light-of-mass-shootings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Rep__Kinzinger_says_he_supports_gun_cont_0_7580065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Rep__Kinzinger_says_he_supports_gun_cont_0_7580065_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Rep__Kinzinger_says_he_supports_gun_cont_0_7580065_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Rep__Kinzinger_says_he_supports_gun_cont_0_7580065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Rep__Kinzinger_says_he_supports_gun_cont_0_7580065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rep. Kinzinger says he supports gun control measures in light of mass shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/cpd-squad-car-crashes-into-tree-on-west-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/cpd%20squad%20car%20crash%20tree_1565230054933.jpg_7580060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/cpd%20squad%20car%20crash%20tree_1565230054933.jpg_7580060_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/cpd%20squad%20car%20crash%20tree_1565230054933.jpg_7580060_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/cpd%20squad%20car%20crash%20tree_1565230054933.jpg_7580060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/cpd%20squad%20car%20crash%20tree_1565230054933.jpg_7580060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 CPD officers injured after crashing into tree in park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/3-teens-charged-in-armed-robbery-of-13-year-old-during-drug-deal-in-suburbs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Kevon%20Jones_1565228912008.jpg_7580052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Kevon%20Jones_1565228912008.jpg_7580052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Kevon%20Jones_1565228912008.jpg_7580052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Kevon%20Jones_1565228912008.jpg_7580052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Kevon%20Jones_1565228912008.jpg_7580052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3 teens charged in armed robbery of 13-year-old during drug deal in suburbs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/nova-pitches-8-scoreless-white-sox-beat-tigers-8-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/GETTY-Ivan-Nova_1563881400427_7541186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/GETTY-Ivan-Nova_1563881400427_7541186_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/GETTY-Ivan-Nova_1563881400427_7541186_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/GETTY-Ivan-Nova_1563881400427_7541186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/GETTY-Ivan-Nova_1563881400427_7541186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;Banks&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nova pitches 8 scoreless, White Sox beat Tigers 8-1</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national">U.S. and World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at FOX 