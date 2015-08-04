< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Phillies beat Sox 3-2

Posted Aug 03 2019 09:59PM CDT Posted Aug 03 2019 09:59PM CDT crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Wheeler solid as Mets roll past White Sox</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/white-sox-3b-moncada-leaves-game-with-hamstring-tightness-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/24/GETTY%20white%20sox%20moncada_1556159281061.jpg_7167076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>White Sox put Moncada on injured list</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/white-sox/mets-score-3-in-9th-beat-white-sox-4-2-for-6th-straight-win"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Mets score 3 in 9th, beat White Sox 4-2</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PHILADELPHIA (AP)</strong> - Aaron Nola pitched seven strong innings, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins homered and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Saturday night.</p><p>Nola (10-2) allowed one run and three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks. He lowered his ERA to 1.91 over his last eight starts while reaching double-digits in strikeouts for the 12th time in his career, including the fourth this season.</p><p>Cesar Hernandez also had an RBI for the Phillies, who entered Saturday a game back in the NL wild-card race.</p><p>Jon Jay had an RBI double for Chicago, which dropped its ninth in the last 11. The White Sox are batting .194 while averaging two runs per game over that stretch.</p><p>Nick Pivetta got the final six outs for his first career save. The White Sox got the first two runners on in the ninth before Pivetta struck out Eloy Jimenez and Tim Anderson. Yolmer Sanchez's two-out single to right drove in Jose Abreu, putting runners on first and third. However, Pivetta struck out pinch-hitter Adam Engel to finish his 42-pitch outing.</p><p>Nola retired the first nine batters before walking Leury Garcia to start the fourth. Garcia scored on Jay's two-out double to right-center that put the White Sox up 1-0.</p><p>Harper got the first hit off Ross Detwiler (1-2) with a drive to the second deck in right field with one out in the fourth. Hoskins followed by drilling the next pitch, a 91-mph fastball, over the wall in center field for his 24th of the season to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead. Both homers were measured at 406 feet.</p><p>The hits were redemption of sorts for Harper and Hoskins, who were a combined 1 for 11 with three strikeouts in the Phillies' 4-3 loss in 15 innings to the White Sox on Friday night.</p><p>Detwiler, making his fourth start, didn't allow another run after Hoskins' homer. He lasted 5 2/3 innings and gave up three hits with six strikeouts and one walk while lowering his ERA nearly a run, from 6.08 to 5.21, as a starter. The left-hander also has pitched four times out of the bullpen.</p><p>Hoskins and catcher Andrew Knapp combined on a stellar defensive play in the seventh to keep Philadelphia ahead. With runners on second and third and one out, Sanchez laid down a good bunt toward first with Jimenez hustling hard from third. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago Sky beat Atlanta Dream 87-75</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 10:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Diamond DeShields had 12 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and a season-best six assists, Courtney Vandersloot added 13 points and nine rebounds, and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 87-75 on Saturday night. </p><p>Stefanie Dolson led Chicago (12-9) with 16 points.</p><p>The Sky trailed by 10 early in the second quarter, but scored 10 of the next 12 points and used a 14-3 run to take the lead for good in the closing seconds of the first half. Dolson capped a 7-0 run to open the third quarter with a 3-pointer that made it 53-42 and Atlanta trailed by at least five the rest of the way.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/contreras-leaves-cubs-game-with-apparent-hamstring-injury" title="Contreras leaves Cubs game with apparent hamstring injury" data-articleId="422023381" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Contreras leaves Cubs game with apparent hamstring injury</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 04:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras has left Saturday's game with Milwaukee in the seventh inning with an apparent hamstring injury. He was replaced behind the plate by Victor Caratini.</p><p>Contreras pulled up and grabbed the back of his right leg as he exited the batter's box after hitting the ball to left-center off Junior Guerra to lead off the inning. Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain made a nifty running catch to retire Contreras.</p><p>Albert Almora Jr. followed with a solo homer in the seventh to give the Cubs a 2-1 lead. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/abreu-s-hit-off-outfielder-lifts-white-sox-over-phillies-4-3" title="Abreu's hit off outfielder lifts White Sox over Phillies 4-3" data-articleId="421978600" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Abreu's hit off outfielder lifts White Sox over Phillies 4-3</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 08:20AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 08:21AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Vince Velasquez did everything he could playing in the field for the first time since he was a kid and it still wasn't enough.</p><p>Jose Abreu hit an RBI single off outfielder Roman Quinn in the 15th inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Friday night.</p><p>Velasquez, a starting pitcher playing left field, threw out the potential go-ahead run in the 14th with Quinn (0-1) on the mound. He nearly did it again in the 15th but Leury Garcia barely beat the throw. class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/crowds-continue-to-try-to-get-over-lollapalooza-fence-without-paying"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/Lollapalooza_Day_3_0_7571275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lollapalooza_Day_3_0_20190804021952"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Crowds continue to try to get over Lollapalooza fence without paying</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/smoky-fire-closes-i-80-in-new-lenox"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/Fire_in_New_Lenox_0_7570896_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fire_in_New_Lenox_0_20190804000950"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Smoky fire closes I-80 in New Lenox</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/fbi-all-available-resources-are-being-used-in-search-for-kidnapped-gary-woman"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Sidne-Nichole%20Buchanan_1564784477976.jpg_7569197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sidne-Nichole Buchanan is missing." title="Sidne-Nichole Buchanan"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FBI: All available resources are being used in search for kidnapped Gary woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suspect-in-el-paso-mass-shooting-believed-to-be-from-north-texas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/El%20Paso%20Shooting%20LiveU7%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_17.25.35.01_1564873279064.png_7570886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="El id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/phillies-beat-sox-3-2" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Phillies beat Sox 3-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/crowds-continue-to-try-to-get-over-lollapalooza-fence-without-paying" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/Lollapalooza_Day_3_0_7571275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/Lollapalooza_Day_3_0_7571275_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/Lollapalooza_Day_3_0_7571275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/Lollapalooza_Day_3_0_7571275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/Lollapalooza_Day_3_0_7571275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Crowds continue to try to get over Lollapalooza fence without paying</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/person-taken-into-custody-after-gunfire-near-u-of-chicago-medical-center" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Person taken into custody after gunfire near U of Chicago Medical Center</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-police-respond-to-active-shooter-at-el-paso-walmart" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Armed&#x20;Policemen&#x20;gather&#x20;next&#x20;to&#x20;an&#x20;FBI&#x20;armoured&#x20;vehicle&#x20;next&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;Cielo&#x20;Vista&#x20;Mall&#x20;as&#x20;an&#x20;active&#x20;shooter&#x20;situation&#x20;is&#x20;going&#x20;inside&#x20;the&#x20;Mall&#x20;in&#x20;El&#x20;Paso&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;03&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;should&#x20;read&#x20;JOEL&#x20;ANGEL&#x20;JUAREZ&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>El Paso shooting leaves 20 dead, 26 injured; investigators probing potential 'nexus to hate crime'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/smoky-fire-closes-i-80-in-new-lenox" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/Fire_in_New_Lenox_0_7570896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/Fire_in_New_Lenox_0_7570896_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/Fire_in_New_Lenox_0_7570896_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national">U.S. and World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at FOX 