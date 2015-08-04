< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412006849" data-article-version="1.0">Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home</h1>
</header> https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:40AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412006849" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DENVER (AP)</strong> - Ian Desmond hit a monster blast that brought fans to their feet but it was a manufactured run that made the difference for the Colorado Rockies.</p> <p>Colorado scored its first five runs on homers - including Desmond's 486-foot rocket - but Ryan McMahon delivered the go-ahead run with a single in the eighth inning, and Colorado rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Monday night.</p> <p>Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon also went deep for the Rockies, who have won nine straight at home, but Desmond's shot onto the concourse got everyone's attention.</p> <p>"Some of us were in awe. He walloped that one pretty good," Daniel Murphy said. "It was a good swing, good at-bat, and a big swing for us, too."</p> <p>Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber and David Bote homered for the Cubs. Bote, who grew up in Longmont, Colo., outside of Denver and made his major league debut at Coors Field in 2018, hit his first homer in Colorado.</p> <p>"Coming back this summer was a little bit more enjoyable than last year," he said. "My debut wasn't successful."</p> <p>The game was tied 5-all when Murphy doubled and stole third with one out in the eighth. McMahon drove him in with a single to right-center off of Steve Cishek (1-3).</p> <p>"(Murphy) was causing havoc out there so maybe Cishek was thinking about him a little bit at third, probably afraid to bounce something, trying to be a little more perfect with his pitches," McMahon said. "Got me something to hit".</p> <p>Wade Davis got the final three outs for his eighth save and first since coming off the 10-day injured list on Friday.</p> <p>The teams used the long ball to put up four runs each in the third inning. Bote and Schwarber went back-to-back on consecutive pitches to score the first two, and Rizzo hit a two-run homer to center to give Chicago a 4-0 lead. Rizzo finished with three hits.</p> <p>Blackmon and Arenado each had a two-run homer off Yu Darvish in the bottom of the inning to tie it. Desmond gave the Rockies a 5-4 lead with his mammoth pinch-hit homer in the seventh that hit a restaurant on one bounce on the concourse. It is the longest home run in the majors this year, according to Statcast.</p> <p>"As long as it goes over the fence I don't care how far it goes," Desmond said.</p> <p>The Cubs tied it in the eighth on Javier Baez's groundout off Scott Oberg (4-0) before the Rockies answered in the bottom of the inning.</p> <p>"It was there for us, we just could not finish it up," Chicago manager Joe Maddon said.</p> <p>Darvish and Rockies starter German Marquez each allowed four runs in six innings.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Cubs: 3B Kris Bryant rolled his ankle against St. Louis on Sunday but was in the lineup.</p> <p>Rockies: Colorado placed RHP Seunghwan Oh on the 10-day injured with a left abdominal strain, retroactive to Friday, and purchased the contract of LHP Phillip Diehl from Triple-A Albuquerque.</p> <p>CARGO RETURNS</p> <p>Chicago outfielder Carlos Gonzalez made his first appearance at Coors Field in a different uniform. Gonzalez played 10 seasons with the Rockies, becoming a free agent after last season. He signed with the Cubs on June 1 after hitting .210 in 30 games with Cleveland.</p> <p>His return to Colorado was bittersweet for the three-time All-Star and 2010 NL batting champ.</p> <p>"Obviously, this is home for me," he said before the game. "I got a lot of memories of this place. It is what it is. I'm now on the other side."</p> <p>Colorado honored him with a video before the game and the fans gave him a 30-second standing ovation when he came to the plate in the second inning. Rockies players joined in the ovation.</p> <p>"Real recognizes real. He's a heck of a player," Desmond said.</p> <p>Gonzalez, who was 0 for 3 with a walk Monday, made his Cubs debut against the Rockies in Chicago last week, two days after signing with the club.</p> <p>"I was home waiting for a job and the next thing I know I'm playing couple of games in Triple-A and hours later playing against my ex-teammates," he said. "It was great seeing them competing against each other."</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Colorado rookie right-hander Peter Lambert (1-0, 1.29 ERA) makes his Coors Field debut on Tuesday night, five days after winning his first major league start when he beat the Cubs. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Turner homers again as Nationals beat White Sox 12-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ROBBIE WEINSTEIN, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 10:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 10:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Trea Turner homered in the second straight game, Aníbal Sánchez pitched into the seventh and the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago White Sox 12-1 on Monday night.</p><p>Turner tripled and scored in the third, went deep against Odrisamer Despaigne leading off the fifth and added an RBI double in the seventh. He also struck out leading off the game and in the eighth and popped out in the ninth.</p><p>Sánchez (2-6) gave up one run and four hits. He left after James McCann singled leading off the seventh.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/reports-david-ortiz-shot-in-dominican-republic-1-1" title="David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 10:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 07:20AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) - Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.</p><p>Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. when the gunman approached from behind and shot him. Ortiz was taken to the Abel Gonzalez clinic, where he underwent surgery, and his condition was stable, Bautista said.</p><p>Ortiz's father, Leo, speaking to reporters outside the clinic, said his son was out of danger and there wasn't any collateral damage, meaning there was no damage to major organs. He said he had no idea why someone would have shot at his son.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cubs/hendricks-masters-cardinals-again-in-cubs-5-1-win" title="Hendricks masters Cardinals again in Cubs' 5-1 win" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hendricks masters Cardinals again in Cubs' 5-1 win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:59AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 07:01AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kyle Hendricks doesn't believe he was sharp on Sunday night.</p><p>The Cardinals might beg to differ.</p><p>Hendricks tossed one-run ball over seven innings to continue his dominance over St. Louis, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 5-1 win.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 