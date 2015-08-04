< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414296952" class="mod-wrapper <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414296952" data-article-version="1.0">Rangers 6, Sox 5</h1>
</header>
<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 02:50PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414296952.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414296952");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414296952-5222150"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414296952-5222150" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 02:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414296952" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines414296952' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/sports/contreras-powers-cubs-past-giolito-white-sox-7-3"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/3212_1561001227594_7422131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Contreras powers Cubs past Giolito, White Sox 7-3</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/jimenez-homers-in-9th-to-power-white-sox-past-cubs-3-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY-Eloy-Jimenez-_1560943349292_7418589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Jimenez homers in 9th to power White Sox past Cubs</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/report-white-sox-to-extend-protective-netting-at-guaranteed-rate-field"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/64754822_373606540177147_5910294256823566336_n_1560889212061_7414765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>White Sox to extend protective netting</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/yankees-beat-sox-10-3-in-front-of-sellout-crowd-at-guaranteed-rate-field"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Yankees beat Sox 10-3 in front of sellout crowd</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/yanks-beat-white-sox-get-encarnacion-in-trade-with-seattle"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Yanks beat White Sox</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/giolito-jimenez-lead-white-sox-to-10-2-romp-over-yankees"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Giolito, Jimenez lead White Sox to 10-2 romp</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/garcia-s-homer-lifts-white-sox-over-yankees-5-4"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>García's homer lifts White Sox over Yankees 5-4</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)</strong> - A four-run deficit in the first inning didn't mean much to Nomar Mazara and Lance Lynn.</p><p>Mazara hit two home runs, Lynn shook off a rough start and retired 17 of the last 18 batters he faced, and Texas beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Saturday night.</p><p>"Nothing (Lynn) does kind of surprises me," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "His competitiveness, no matter what the circumstances, it's awesome for all our guys to watch."</p><p>Run-scoring singles by Shin-Soo Choo and Delino DeShields wiped out Chicago's 5-4 lead in the sixth inning against Evan Marshall (3-1), who had not allowed an earned run in 17 1/3 previous innings this season.</p><p>"A four-pitch walk, 3-0 to the next guy. That's seven straight (balls)," Marshall said. "They were on me tonight. That's a good streak for me to start this year. Let's start a new one tomorrow."</p><p>Mazara had his fourth career two-homer game and drove in three runs.</p><p>He came to the plate in the first with Chicago leading 4-0, two outs and Elvis Andrus on first base. Mazara hit a 3-1 pitch from Odrisamer Despaigne into the upper deck in right field. Logan Forsythe doubled home another run to pull the Rangers within 4-3.</p><p>"We just tried to give Lynn as much time as we can so he can go out there and recover and battle," Mazara said. "We saw a lot of pitches."</p><p>Despaigne threw 34 pitches in the bottom of the 39-minute first inning, after Lynn had used 33.</p><p>After that, Lynn took over.</p><p>"He's really good at making adjustments in game," Woodward said. "He gave up four in the first, but he didn't let that affect him."</p><p>Lynn (9-4) said simply, "You're only as good as your next pitch."</p><p>Lynn improved to 6-0 at home and tied his season high with seven innings pitched but allowed five earned runs and fell one short of tying the Rangers record of nine consecutive quality starts. Chris Martin pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his third save in four opportunities.</p><p>Tim Anderson hit a solo home run and three-run double for Chicago.</p><p>On Anderson's two-out, two-strike double in the first, DeShields couldn't run down the ball at the right-center field wall. Anderson scored four pitches later on a double to left center by Yolmer Sanchez.</p><p>Mazara tied the game against Despaigne in the third with a solo homer, his third in his first six plate appearances in the series.</p><p>Lynn retired 13 White Sox batters in a row before Anderson regained Chicago's lead with his homer to center field.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>White Sox: RHP Dylan Covey (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled for a bullpen session on Sunday that could determine whether he'll return after being placed on the injured list June 9. His return could determine who would start for Chicago on Tuesday at Boston.</p><p>"We'll see how it goes (Sunday)," manager Rick Renteria said, "and then we could make a clear assessment of when we'll use him."</p><p>Rangers: They could have both of their All-Star finalists back from the injured list for their next series at Detroit. OF Joey Gallo (strained left oblique, on the IL since June 2) is expected back from an injury-rehab assignment "right now, Tuesday," manager Chris Woodward said. OF/DH Hunter Pence (strained right groin) is expected to play Thursday, the first day he's eligible to come off the IL.</p><p>1B Ronald Guzman left the game in the ninth inning because of what Woodward called "a little heel soreness."</p><p>GAME OF MILLILITERS</p><p>In a pregame cow milking contest between relief pitchers, Texas' Shawn Kelley edged Chicago's Josh Osich. In the baseball game, Osich shut out the Rangers in a career-high 2 1/3 innings.</p><p>QUALITY</p><p>The only Texas pitchers to reach nine straight quality starts in a season were Kenny Rogers in 1993 and 2005, and Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry in 1975. Lynn's eight straight quality starts were the most by an American League pitcher this season.</p><p>Lynn's 6-0 home record tied Minnesota's Jake Odorizzi for the AL's best. Lynn pitched six-plus innings for an 11th straight start, one away from his career high set in 2017.</p><p>HELPING ARMS</p><p>Chicago's Charlie Tilson doubled his assist total for the season by starting plays that threw out Asdrubal Cabrera at home in the first inning and Willie Calhoun at third base in the third. Second baseman Yolmer Sanchez made both relay throws.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Chicago RHP Ivan Nova (3-5, 6.01) is 3-0 with a 2.97 ERA on the road this season, and 2-1, 3.09 in four career games at Arlington. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mets rout Cubs 10-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 09:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rookie slugger Pete Alonso said he began the season not thinking about hitting homers or setting milestones.</p><p>That's becoming more difficult with every prodigious swing.</p><p>Alonso hit his 26th homer to set the NL record for most homers before the All-Star Game as the New York Mets routed the Chicago Cubs 10-2 on Saturday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/david-ortiz-moved-out-of-intensive-care" title="David Ortiz moved out of intensive care" data-articleId="414213858" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/09/David%20Ortiz_1560137192243.jpg_7368944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/09/David%20Ortiz_1560137192243.jpg_7368944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/09/David%20Ortiz_1560137192243.jpg_7368944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/09/David%20Ortiz_1560137192243.jpg_7368944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/09/David%20Ortiz_1560137192243.jpg_7368944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>David Ortiz moved out of intensive care</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 05:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>David Ortiz's wife says he has moved out of intensive care.</p><p>Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement distributed by the Red Sox on Saturday that the ex-Boston slugger remains hospitalized and in good condition, almost two weeks after he was shot in the back while at a club in the Dominican Republic.</p><p>Ortiz was flown to Boston the next day for treatment.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/wheeler-has-28-points-8-assists-to-help-fever-beat-sky" title="Wheeler has 28 points, 8 assists to help Fever beat Sky" data-articleId="414125384" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wheeler has 28 points, 8 assists to help Fever beat Sky</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Erica Wheeler had 28 points and eight assists, rookie Teaira McCowan added 10 points and 13 boards and the Indiana Fever beat the Chicago Sky 76-69 on Friday night.</p><p>Indiana (5-5) is one victory shy of matching its victory total from last season.</p><p>Candice Dupree had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Indiana. McCowan tied Tamika Catchings' rookie franchise record of 15 rebounds on Wednesday against Atlanta.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/-dog-the-bounty-hunter-star-beth-chapman-in-medically-induced-coma-report"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images" title="GETTY_dog the bounty hunter beth chapman_062319_1561308808024.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman in medically-induced coma: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-scamp-the-tramp-crowned-the-world-s-ugliest-dog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/V%20WORLDS%20UGLIEST%20DOG_00.00.04.21_1561293881336.png_7433760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V WORLDS UGLIEST DOG_00.00.04.21_1561293881336.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Scamp the Tramp' crowned the world's ugliest dog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-steps-up-support-for-immigrants-as-trump-delays-deportation-threat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Immigration%20raids_1561256361105.JPG_7433381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chicago residents put up signs remind ICE agents of immigrants' rights amid threats of nationwide raids on immigrant communities." title="Chicago residents put up signs remind ICE agents of immigrants' rights"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chicago steps up support for immigrants as Trump delays deportation threat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-struck-iranian-military-computers-this-week"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Untitled_1561316796143_7434063_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Untitled_1561316796143-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>U.S. struck Iranian military computers this week</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/drag-queen-story-hour-at-library-attracts-protesters" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;morgan_snedden&#x2f;Flickr&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Drag Queen Story Hour at library attracts protesters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/woman-64-missing-from-lawndale-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/mi_1561311633236_7433946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/mi_1561311633236_7433946_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/mi_1561311633236_7433946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/mi_1561311633236_7433946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/mi_1561311633236_7433946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman, 64, missing from Lawndale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/groom-has-his-pet-dog-as-his-best-man" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/FOX%20dog%20bestman2_1561311407314.jpg_7433890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/FOX%20dog%20bestman2_1561311407314.jpg_7433890_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/FOX%20dog%20bestman2_1561311407314.jpg_7433890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/FOX%20dog%20bestman2_1561311407314.jpg_7433890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/FOX%20dog%20bestman2_1561311407314.jpg_7433890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Groom has his pet dog as his best man</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/li-man-becomes-11th-dominican-republic-vacation-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>LI man becomes 11th Dominican Republic vacation death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/st-charles-man-arrested-for-beating-woman-trespassing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/aric-bandur_1561309167620_7433880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/aric-bandur_1561309167620_7433880_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/aric-bandur_1561309167620_7433880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/aric-bandur_1561309167620_7433880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/aric-bandur_1561309167620_7433880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Aric&#x20;Bandur&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Kane&#x20;County&#x20;sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;office&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Charles man arrested for beating woman, trespassing</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> 