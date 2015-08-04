< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story409092220" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409092220" data-article-version="1.0">Reds beat Cubs 10-2</h1>
</header> <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 05:18PM CDT</span></p>
</div> d=b("#social-share-409092220.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409092220");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409092220-5070772"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409092220-5070772" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 05:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409092220" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines409092220' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/sports/kris-bryant-leaves-game-after-collision"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Kris Bryant leaves game after collision</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cubs-beat-reds-8-6-at-wrigley"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/16/GETTY%20Addison%20Russell_1550372585436.jpg_6792846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Cubs beat Reds 8-6 at Wrigley</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/suarez-hits-2-run-homer-in-9th-reds-rally-past-cubs-6-5"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/26/GETTY-kyle-hendricks_1553625810690_6943740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Reds rally past Cubs 6-5</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/hamels-gets-a-no-decision-against-phillies-cubs-win-8-4"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Cubs crush Phillies 8-4</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/segura-helps-phillies-beat-lester-cubs-9-7"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Nick Senzel had three hits, scored four times and cut down a runner at the plate, helping Tanner Roark and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 10-2 on Sunday.</p><p>Led by Senzel, the top third of Cincinnati's lineup collected seven of the Reds' season-high 17 hits. the top third of Cincinnati's lineup collected seven of the Reds' season-high 17 hits. Joey Votto singled twice in his third consecutive multihit game, and Eugenio Suarez finished with two hits and three RBIs.</p><p>The last-place Reds also got five scoreless innings from Roark (4-3) in the rubber game of their weekend set against the NL Central leaders. Cincinnati lost 14 of its previous 19 series against Chicago.</p><p>The Cubs were hurt by a shaky performance by Jose Quintana (4-4), and their decidedly dreary afternoon got even worse when <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/kris-bryant-leaves-game-after-collision">Kris Bryant departed with an injury after colliding</a> with center fielder Jason Heyward in the sixth inning.</p><p>With two outs and Senzel on first, Heyward and Bryant converged on Suarez's fly ball toward the gap in right-center. It looked as if Heyward called off Bryant on the play, but they ran into each other and the ball went off Heyward's glove.</p><p>Bryant, a natural third baseman who occasionally plays the outfield, stayed down as Senzel scored and Suarez hustled into third. Chicago manager Joe Maddon and a trainer ran out to take a look, and the 2016 NL MVP gingerly walked off the field after a short conversation.</p><p>The loss of Bryant for any extended period of time would be a big blow for Chicago, which leads the division by 1 1/2 games over Milwaukee. Bryant is batting .345 (30 for 87) with nine homers and 21 RBIs in May.</p><p>Senzel singled and scored in the first and third innings. He was nearly picked off in the third, but second baseman Daniel Descalso dropped a throw during the rundown. The rookie was shaken up when he collided with David Bote as he got into second, but he stayed in and scampered home on Suarez's sacrifice fly.</p><p>The Cubs strung together three consecutive singles with two out in the bottom half of the third, but Senzel threw out Anthony Rizzo when he attempted to score from second on Willson Contreras' liner to center.</p><p>Contreras and Javier Baez homered for Chicago, and Anthony Rizzo added two hits. But it wasn't nearly enough on a tough day for Quintana, who allowed five earned runs and a career-high 12 hits in 5 1/3 innings.</p><p>Backup catcher Victor Caratini worked the ninth for the Cubs and surrendered Curt Casali's first homer of the season, a two-run drive to left.</p><p>HOME STATE FUN</p><p>Roark allowed six hits, struck out nine and walked one while improving to 5-1 in seven career appearances at Wrigley Field. The right-hander is from Wilmington, Illinois, about 60 miles south of Chicago, and played college ball at the University of Illinois. </p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Reds: 2B Scooter Gennett (right groin) is taking ground balls and swinging the bat. Manager David Bell said there is no timetable for his return, but thought it might be two to three weeks before he starts playing in rehab games. "I think it's one of those injuries where when he's good to go, it might be best to take one more week just to be sure," Bell said. "For his mind, more than anything." Gennett got hurt during spring training. </p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Reds: RHPs Luis Castillo (5-1, 2.38 ERA) and Sonny Gray (1-4, 3.78 ERA) start Monday in a day-night doubleheader at home against Pittsburgh. Gray is coming off his first win with Cincinnati, pitching six effective innings in a 3-0 victory at Milwaukee. </p><p>Cubs: LHP Cole Hamels (4-0, 3.38 ERA) faces Astros RHP Gerrit Cole (4-5, 4.11 ERA) on Monday in the opener of a three-game series at Houston. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twins sweep Sox with 7-0 win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 05:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jake Odorizzi allowed one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless innings, and Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler each hit three-run homers as the Minnesota Twins completed a sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 7-0 win on Sunday.</p><p>Odorizzi (7-2) won his seventh straight decision and finished without allowing a run for the fifth time in his past six starts. He combined with four relievers for Minnesota's sixth shutout of the season.</p><p>The Twins have won 11 of their past 12 games and swept a series for the seventh time this season. They swept eight series all of last season.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/kris-bryant-leaves-game-after-collision" title="Kris Bryant leaves game after collision" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="
	Kris Bryant walks back to the dugout after striking out in the 6th inning during Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on October 11, 2017 in Chicago. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kris Bryant leaves game after collision</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 05:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cubs slugger Kris Bryant has left their game against Cincinnati after colliding with center fielder Jason Heyward on a drive in the sixth inning.</p><p>With two outs and a runner on first Sunday, Heyward and Bryant converged on Eugenio Suarez's fly ball toward the gap in right-center. It looked as if Heyward called off Bryant on the play, but they ran into each other and the ball went off Heyward's glove.</p><p>Bryant, a natural third baseman who occasionally plays the outfield, stayed down as Suarez hustled into third on the error. Chicago manager Joe Maddon and a trainer ran out to take a look, and the 2016 NL MVP gingerly walked off the field after a short conversation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/frenchman-simon-pagenaud-wins-indy-500" title="Frenchman Simon Pagenaud wins Indy 500" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY%20Simon%20Pagenaud%20Indy%20500%20winner_1558907542500.jpg_7314924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY%20Simon%20Pagenaud%20Indy%20500%20winner_1558907542500.jpg_7314924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY%20Simon%20Pagenaud%20Indy%20500%20winner_1558907542500.jpg_7314924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY%20Simon%20Pagenaud%20Indy%20500%20winner_1558907542500.jpg_7314924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY%20Simon%20Pagenaud%20Indy%20500%20winner_1558907542500.jpg_7314924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY Simon Pagenaud of France, driver of the #22 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet celebrates after winning the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2019&nbsp;(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Frenchman Simon Pagenaud wins Indy 500</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 04:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Simon Pagenaud gave Roger Penske a golden victory at the Indianapolis 500. He may have saved his job doing it.</p><p>Pagenaud outdueled Alexander Rossi in a breathtaking, 13-lap sprint to the finish Sunday that delivered an 18th victory in "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" to the venerable team owner. </p><p>The two swapped the lead five times over the final stretch before Pagenaud stormed to the front for good seconds before he took the checkered flag and claimed his first Indy 500. <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/body-of-teen-struck-by-commuter-train-recovered-from-creek-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Body_of_missing_teen_found_in_Joliet_cre_0_7314088_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Body_of_missing_teen_found_in_Joliet_cre_0_20190526144513"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Body of teen struck by commuter train recovered from creek</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/27-shot-5-killed-so-far-in-memorial-day-weekend-gun-violence"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_gun_021219_1549992643687_6752219_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by George Frey/Getty Images" title="GETTY_gun_021219_1549992643687-402429.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>27 shot, 5 killed so far in Memorial Day weekend gun violence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/2-killed-3-wounded-in-chicago-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/1111_1558888161530_7314415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="west side shooting"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 killed, 3 wounded in Chicago shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-shot-by-police-in-chicago-condition-stabilized"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/1_1558869488522_7314047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chicago Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting, Saturday night, in the 1100 block of South Whipple, in the Lawndale neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times" title="1_1558869488522.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man shot by police in Chicago, condition stabilized</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-to-attend-memorial-day-ceremony-in-grant-park" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joshua&#x20;Hoehne&#x20;via&#x20;Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mayor to attend Memorial Day ceremony in Grant Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/reds-beat-cubs-10-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Reds beat Cubs 10-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/twins-sweep-sox-with-7-0-win" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Twins sweep Sox with 7-0 win</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/another-horse-dies-at-santa-anita-26-racehorse-deaths-since-dec-26" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Another horse dies at Santa Anita; 26 racehorse deaths since Dec. 26</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/kris-bryant-leaves-game-after-collision" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/12/GETTY%20cubs%20kris%20bryant_1507839694367_4351078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x0a;&#x09;Kris&#x20;Bryant&#x20;walks&#x20;back&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;dugout&#x20;after&#x20;striking&#x20;out&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;6th&#x20;inning&#x20;during&#x20;Game&#x20;4&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;National&#x20;League&#x20;Division&#x20;Series&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Washington&#x20;Nationals&#x20;at&#x20;Wrigley&#x20;Field&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Jonathan&#x20;Daniel&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kris Bryant 