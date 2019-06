- The Chicago White Sox announced Tuesday that they will extend the protective netting at their South Side ballpark all the way to the foul poles, according to a report.

The Chicago Tribune reports the extension of netting will be completed sometime later this summer, but an exact date has yet to be determined.

The decision to extend the netting comes after a woman was hospitalized after being hit by a foul ball at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 10. Also, Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora hit a foul ball in Houston while playing the Astros that struck a young child. Almora was visibly shaken up and had to be taken out of the game temporarily.