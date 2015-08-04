< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rookie Peter Lambert bottles up Cubs again, Rockies win 10-3 Rookie Peter Lambert bottles up Cubs again, Rockies win 10-3 Lambert bottles up Cubs again, Rockies win 10-3"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412217395.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412217395");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412217395-5222842"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412217395-5222842" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:47AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412217395" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DENVER (AP)</strong> - Peter Lambert baffled Chicago yet again and took a chunk out of the turf with a sliding catch.</p> <p>Now that's making an impression.</p> <p>The rookie went five strong innings to lock up Chicago for a second time in five days as the Colorado Rockies won their 10th straight at home by beating the Cubs 10-3 on Tuesday night.</p> <p>"He was getting outs," Cubs shortstop Javier Baez simply explained. "Things went their way."</p> <p>Lambert (2-0) allowed one run and three hits in his Coors Field debut. The right-hander made his first major league start last Thursday at Wrigley Field and earned his first win when he pitched seven innings of one-run ball.</p> <p>He went with a similar game plan for meeting No. 2. With good reason: It worked so well the first time.</p> <p>"Go out there and get ahead of hitters and keep the ball down," Lambert explained of his approach. "Keep our team in the ball game as long as I can."</p> <p>Daniel Murphy led the Rockies offense with three hits, including a two-run double in the first. Charlie Blackmon added a three-run homer as part of a five-run sixth to break open the game.</p> <p>Lambert mixed in several offspeed pitches with a four-seam fastball to keep the Cubs off balance. Lambert's only mistake was a fastball that Jason Heyward lined to left for a solo homer in the second.</p> <p>That's about all the damage the Cubs could muster.</p> <p>"We have not figured him out well," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "I'm not going to denigrate him; I think he's pretty good."</p> <p>Lambert left his mark on the field, too. He sprinted off the mound on a pop foul in the fourth and dove for the ball near the first-base dugout. In the process, Lambert's left knee dug deep into the turf. He momentarily limped around before taking a few warmup tosses with a very noticeable grass stain near the knee of his white pants.</p> <p>He insisted he was fine, though.</p> <p>"Instinctively, you know if something's wrong or if you're OK," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "I asked him that and he said, 'Buddy, I'm ok.' I said, 'OK.'"</p> <p>Soon after, the knee began to bother Lambert. His 83rd and final pitch of the night was a fastball that struck out Anthony Rizzo. Then, he turned it over to the bullpen.</p> <p>"I thought it went well. Pitching here at Coors Field was pretty awesome, in front of the home crowd," Lambert said. "I thought I made some good pitches when I needed to."</p> <p>Chicago lefty Jose Quintana (4-6) allowed four runs, three earned, over 4 2/3 innings. He also took the loss in Lambert's debut.</p> <p>The Cubs have now dropped five straight on the road. They're now 13-18 away from home.</p> <p>"There are no excuses losing games," Javier Baez said. "If we win, fine. If not, we've got to come the next day and make adjustments."</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Cubs: Reliever Craig Kimbrel threw a second bullpen session Monday in Arizona and will toss batting practice later in the week. The right-hander is steadily working his way back into form after recently finalizing a three-year contract with Chicago.</p> <p>Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson underwent surgery on his left knee Tuesday in Chicago.</p> <p>THIS & THAT</p> <p>Cubs 3B Kris Bryant was hit twice by Lambert. ... Murphy was thrown out twice on the bases. ... Colorado's 10th straight home win is the team's longest at Coors Field in one season since 11 in a row in 1996. ... LHP Phillip Diehl made his major league debut in the ninth and allowed two runs. ... OF Ian Desmond tied a season high with three hits.</p> <p>GOING DEEP</p> <p>Broncos fullback Andy Janovich won a charity home run contest before the game using a bat he borrowed from Trevor Story.</p> <p>"He's athletic and strong so he can create some whip for sure," Story said.</p> <p>The third annual UCHealth "Healthy Swings Charity Home Run Derby" was in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. It raised around $100,000.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Cubs lefty Cole Hamels (5-2, 3.24 ERA) will start the series finale Wednesday. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Castillo, Jiménez power White Sox to 7-5 win over Nationals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:49AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:50AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Eloy Jiménez believes he's much improved since the start of the season and will continue to grow throughout his rookie year.</p><p>Welington Castillo hit a grand slam and Jiménez homered at home for the first time, powering the Chicago White Sox to a 7-5 win over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.</p><p>Castillo got his second career slam, with the other coming June 14, 2017, in the same ballpark when he played for the Baltimore Orioles.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/deshields-vandersloot-lead-sky-past-mercury-82-75" title="DeShields, Vandersloot lead Sky past Mercury 82-75" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DeShields, Vandersloot lead Sky past Mercury 82-75</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 09:25PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 10:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Diamond DeShields scored 25 points, Courtney Vandersloot added 17 with eight assists and the Chicago Sky held off the Phoenix Mercury 82-75 on Tuesday night.</p><p>Chicago (3-2) led 43-41 at the half before DeShields had four of the six 3-pointers the Sky made in the third quarter to build a 67-55 lead.</p><p>Twice Vandersloot baskets put Chicago's lead at 15 points, the second coming midway through the fourth quarter. Phoenix (2-3) cut the lead to five with just under a minute left but Gabby Williams grabbed an offensive rebound that Vandersloot turned into a layup with 29.3 seconds to play and then Vandersloot added a steal to seal the win.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/inspired-bears-ready-for-training-camp-except-the-kickers" title="Inspired Bears ready for training camp, except the kickers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Inspired Bears ready for training camp, except the kickers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">GENE CHAMBERLAIN, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Linebacker Roquan Smith, safety Eddie Jackson and other Chicago Bears defensive players felt ready to begin hitting last week when organized team activities ended.</p><p>A weekend around the likes of Dick Butkus, Doug Plank, Richard Dent and other Bears greats at the franchise's 100th anniversary celebration hardly doused those flames.</p><p>They'll have to wait six weeks, but the Bears started wrapping up offseason work on Tuesday with mandatory minicamp by saying they're already prepared to begin making up for the way last season ended.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/orlando-unites-on-third-anniversary-of-pulse-nightclub-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pulse_1471299906092-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Orlando unites on third anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/report-man-shoots-ex-girlfriend-her-current-boyfriend-then-kills-himself-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/shooting_1560309292870_7385932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="shooting_1560309292870.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Report: Man shoots ex-girlfriend, her current boyfriend, then kills himself in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/metrosouth-medical-center-in-blue-island-to-close-december-31"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/metrosouth%20medical%20center_1560308520507.jpg_7385685_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="metrosouth medical center_1560308520507.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island to close December 31</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/canada-bans-dolphin-whale-and-porpoise-captivity"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/VancuverAquarium_Banner_Getty_1560303827458_7385268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Visitors interact with beluga whales at the Vancouver Aquarium February 17, 2009 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Robert Giroux/Getty Images)" title="VancuverAquarium_Banner_Getty_1560303827458-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Canada bans dolphin, whale and porpoise captivity</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/wisconsin-dad-accused-of-killing-infant-while-being-held-by-mother-report" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/MILWAUKEE%20COUNTY%20SO_kenta%20evans_061219_1560348616526.jpg_7387715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/MILWAUKEE%20COUNTY%20SO_kenta%20evans_061219_1560348616526.jpg_7387715_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/MILWAUKEE%20COUNTY%20SO_kenta%20evans_061219_1560348616526.jpg_7387715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/MILWAUKEE%20COUNTY%20SO_kenta%20evans_061219_1560348616526.jpg_7387715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/MILWAUKEE%20COUNTY%20SO_kenta%20evans_061219_1560348616526.jpg_7387715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Wisconsin dad accused of killing infant while being held by mother: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/castillo-jimenez-power-white-sox-to-7-5-win-over-nationals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Castillo, Jiménez power White Sox to 7-5 win over Nationals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rookie-peter-lambert-bottles-up-cubs-again-rockies-win-10-3" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rookie Peter Lambert bottles up Cubs again, Rockies win 10-3</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/gov-pritzker-to-sign-bill-expanding-abortion-rights-wednesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/Pritzker_1559701901187_7352760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/Pritzker_1559701901187_7352760_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/Pritzker_1559701901187_7352760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/Pritzker_1559701901187_7352760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/Pritzker_1559701901187_7352760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gov. Pritzker to sign bill expanding abortion rights Wednesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/11-shot-1-killed-tuesday-in-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>11 shot, 1 killed Tuesday in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <div class="footer-links primary">
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news">News</a></h4>
</div>
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4>
</div>
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4>
</div>
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4>
</div>
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4>
</div>
</div>    <div class="legal">
<div class="footer-links secondary">
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li>
</ul>
</div>
</div> 