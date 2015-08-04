< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Snell, d'Arnaud help Rays beat White Sox to end 5-game skid data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419457449-5222150" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 04:16PM CDT</span></p> class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419457449" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Blake Snell struck out 10 in six scoreless innings, Travis d'Arnaud hit his first grand slam and the Tampa Bay Rays stopped their longest losing streak of the year at five games by beating the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Sunday.</p> <p>Snell (6-7) allowed three hits and two walks while throwing a season-high 109 pitches.</p> <p>D'Arnaud had been hitless in 11 at-bats since a three-homer game Monday night in a 5-4 win over the New York Yankees that preceded his team's recent skid.</p> <p>Yolmer Sanchez got his 21st triple since 2017 for the White Sox, who won the first two games of the series and were seeking their first sweep since May 27-29 against Kansas City.</p> <p>Yandy Diaz walked, Avisail Garcia singled and Joey Wendle also walked before d'Arnaud sent a 1-1 pitch from Dylan Cease (1-2) into the left field seats for a 4-0 lead.</p> <p>The Rays got all three of their hits in the second, when Cease threw 44 pitches. He gave up four runs, three hits and four walks over five innings in his third career start.</p> <p>Sanchez had an RBI triple and scored on Adam Engel's infield single off Andrew Kittredge to make it 4-2 in the seventh.</p> <p>Emilio Pagan struck out the side in the eighth and Adam Kolarek got his first save since Sept. 1 last year with a 1-2-3 ninth to complete a five-hitter.</p> <p>Snell worked out of a second-and-third, none-out jam in the first. After Jose Abreu struck out and with James McCann batting, Leury Garcia was tagged out while trying to score from third on a pitch in the dirt that eluded d'Arnaud. Snell covered the plate and took the throw from d'Arnaud.</p> <p>The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner ended the inning by striking out McCann.</p> <p>NUMBERS</p> <p>The White Sox stole three bases, including a double steal, in the first off Snell, who had two wild pitches during the third. ... Rays RF Austin Meadows doubled in the second and has a career-best 12-game hitting streak. ... Engel is 6 for 11 since being recalled Friday from Triple-A Charlotte.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier (sprained left thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list. ... INF Matt Duffy (left hamstring strain) will be reinstated from the 60-day IL within the next couple of days. ... INF Daniel Robertson (right knee) could start a rehab assignment Monday with Class A Charlotte.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>White Sox: RHP Ivan Nova (4-9, 5.86 ERA) will face Miami RHP Trevor Richards (3-11, 4.24) on Monday night to begin a 10-game homestand. White Sox win in 11th, hand Rays fifth straight loss
Posted Jul 20 2019 09:45PM CDT
Yoán Moncada scored from first base on a single in the 11th inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Saturday night.
Moncada drew a walk off Adam Kolarek (3-3) to lead off the 11th, and sprinted around the bases when José Abreu punched a single into right field off Chaz Roe.
Jace Fry (2-4) got the win in relief, and Alex Colomé pitched the 11th for his 21st save in 22 attempts. Báez, bullpen lead streaking Cubs over Padres 6-5
Posted Jul 20 2019 05:24PM CDT
Javier Báez hit a go-ahead, three-run homer and four Cubs relievers combined for one-hit ball over the final four innings, lifting Chicago to a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday.
The game started out as a slugfest in sweltering conditions at Wrigley Field before the wind suddenly shifted in the seventh, the temperature dropped and the pitchers took command.
Anthony Rizzo had two hits and drove in two runs and Robel Garcia added an RBI triple as NL Central-leading Chicago improved to 7-1 since the All-Star break. White Sox end 7-game skid, win 9-2 as Rays drop 9 games back
Posted Jul 20 2019 08:23AM CDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 08:24AM CDT
The Chicago White Sox stopped a long skid at the expense of the slumping Tampa Bay Rays.
Leury García had four hits, including three doubles, Reynaldo López won for the first time in six starts and the White Sox stopped a seven-game losing streak by beating the Rays 9-2 on Friday night.
"It was one of those games that we needed," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "We needed something convincing, something very positive." 