<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421685401" data-article-version="1.0">Still here: Wheeler solid as Mets roll past White Sox</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 04:28PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421685401");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421685401-5222150"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421685401-5222150" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 04:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421685401" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Zack Wheeler tossed seven innings of four-hit ball, Robinson Canó drove in two runs with a homer and double and the New York Mets beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 on Thursday for their seventh straight win.</p><p>Wilson Ramos also drove in a run as the Mets completed a three-game sweep of the White Sox and won their 13th of 17 overall. New York has its longest winning streak since a nine-game run in early April 2018.</p><p>Hoping this recent hot streak turns into a payoff push, the Mets held onto Wheeler, who can become a free agent after the season, and several other trade candidates at Wednesday's deadline. They bring a solid starting rotation into the final two months of the season that includes newcomer Marcus Stroman, acquired in a trade with Toronto on Sunday. But New York is still fourth in the NL East and would have to pass half a dozen teams to move into a wild card spot.</p><p>Chicago has dropped eight of nine and is 4-16 since the All-Star break.</p><p>Wheeler's fastball reached 98 mph as the right-hander struck out seven and walked none in his second start after a 2½-week stint on injured list with shoulder fatigue. Wheeler (8-6) retired the first 11 hitters before José Abreu singled off shortstop Amed Rosario's glove with two outs in the fourth.</p><p>Luis Avilán and Jeurys Familia completed the four-hitter.</p><p>Rookie Dylan Cease (1-4) allowed four runs, three earned, in seven innings in his fifth and longest start since joining Chicago's rotation. The 23-year-old right-hander stuck out six and was throwing 97 mph as late as the sixth, when New York scored three times to break the game open.</p><p>Cease has lost four straight since winning his major league debut on July 3.</p><p>Canó led off the second with a solo shot just over the left-center field wall. It was his first homer since hitting three in a win over the Padres on July 23.</p><p>Canó's double to the right-field wall with two outs in the sixth drove in Jeff McNeil to make it 2-0. Ramos' single to right plated Pete Alonso, and Canó scored on an error by catcher Welington Castillo, who couldn't handle right fielder Leury Garcia's perfect throw.</p><p>NET GAIN</p><p>The White Sox are the first team to extend protective netting to the foul poles, and McNeil used it to his advantage to catch Eloy Jiménez's foul fly down the right field line in the fifth.</p><p>McNeil ran at full speed toward the sidewall, caught the ball and left his feet as he jumped into the netting. The netting held and McNeil popped back onto the field on his feet.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring, retroactive to Wednesday. The 24-year-old left Tuesday night's game after fielding Wilson Ramos' grounder in the top of the first. ... By <span class="author">STEVE OVERBEY, Associated Press </span>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 10:48PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 02:01PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>ST. LOUIS (AP) - Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks has no logical explanation for his success against the St. Louis Cardinals.</p><p>"Nothing in particular, I think I've just been making good pitches," Hendricks said.</p><p>That mastery continued Wednesday.</p>
</div> LOUIS (AP) - Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks has no logical explanation for his success against the St. Louis Cardinals.</p><p>"Nothing in particular, I think I've just been making good pitches," Hendricks said.</p><p>That mastery continued Wednesday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/white-sox/mets-score-3-in-9th-beat-white-sox-4-2-for-6th-straight-win" title="Mets score 3 in 9th, beat White Sox 4-2 for 6th straight win" data-articleId="421545785" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. By <span class="author">JOHN JACKSON, Associated Press </span>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 11:15PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:25AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>CHICAGO (AP) - Following another late rally, the New York Mets are confident they can maintain their second-half surge.</p><p>Todd Frazier hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning, Michael Conforto added a two-run single and the Mets beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 Wednesday night for their season-best sixth straight victory.</p><p>Mets ace Jacob deGrom struck out 11 in a tight pitching duel with fellow All-Star Lucas Giolito. Both allowed just one run in seven innings.</p>
</div> Both allowed just one run in seven innings.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/tigers-send-castellanos-to-cubs-in-last-minute-deal" title="Tigers send Castellanos to Cubs in last-minute deal" data-articleId="421494290" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 07:36PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 07:37PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>With about a minute to spare, Nicholas Castellanos was traded from the last-place Detroit Tigers to the contending Chicago Cubs.</p><p>"I was sitting in the dugout and I looked up and saw the clock said 1:02. So I was like, 'OK, finish the season strong,'" Castellanos said. "And then ..."</p><p>The Tigers sent Castellanos to Chicago for two minor league pitchers in a deal that gives the Cubs a powerful bat against left-handed pitching. Detroit general manager Al Avila said the trade came down to the last 42 seconds before Wednesday's deadline, which was 4 p.m. EDT and 1 p.m. in California, where the Tigers were playing the Los Angeles Angels.</p>
</div> Detroit general manager Al Avila said the trade came down to the last 42 seconds before Wednesday's deadline, which was 4 p.m. EDT and 1 p.m. in California, where the Tigers were playing the Los Angeles Angels.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/we-rescue-citizens-both-big-and-small-firefighters-free-adorable-raccoons-head-from-grate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/raccoon_1564693897918_7566400_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Newton firefighters rescued an adorable raccoon who got its head stuck in a sewer grate. (Photo by Newton Fire Department)" title="raccoon-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘We rescue citizens both big and small': Firefighters free adorable raccoon's head from grate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/woman-allegedly-stole-beloved-dog-from-dying-man-who-was-having-seizure-in-parking-lot"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/WOMAN%20ALLEGEDLY%20STEALS%20DOG%20THUMB_1564687596163.jpg_7566352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Colorado woman allegedly stole a dog from a dying man who was in the throes of a seizure in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven. She was arrested later for auto theft after the dog was found, police said. (Courtesy: Longmont Police Department)" title="WOMAN ALLEGEDLY STEALS DOG THUMB_1564687596163.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman allegedly stole beloved dog from dying man who was having seizure in parking lot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fda-urges-consumers-not-to-purchase-or-feed-any-pig-ear-treats-to-pets-over-salmonella-concerns"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/PigEarRecallBanner_Getty_1564687441032_7566162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A beagle plays on grass while chewing on a treat. The FDA and CDC are urging pet owners not to purchase or feed pig ear treats to theie pets over salmonella concerns. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)" title="PigEarRecallBanner_Getty_1564687441032-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FDA urges consumers not to purchase or feed any pig ear treats to pets over salmonella concerns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-threatens-10-tariffs-on-300-billion-worth-of-products-from-china-stocks-plummet-on-news"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-1140446823%20THUMB_1564684122415.jpg_7566130_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He talk to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House April 04, 2019 in Washington, DC. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/girl-13-missing-from-chicago-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/Terriyonia-Hood-_1564695164137_7566620_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/Terriyonia-Hood-_1564695164137_7566620_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/Terriyonia-Hood-_1564695164137_7566620_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/Terriyonia-Hood-_1564695164137_7566620_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/Terriyonia-Hood-_1564695164137_7566620_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Girl, 13, missing from Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/still-here-wheeler-solid-as-mets-roll-past-white-sox-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Still here: Wheeler solid as Mets roll past White Sox</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/we-rescue-citizens-both-big-and-small-firefighters-free-adorable-raccoons-head-from-grate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/raccoon_1564693897918_7566400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/raccoon_1564693897918_7566400_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/raccoon_1564693897918_7566400_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/raccoon_1564693897918_7566400_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/raccoon_1564693897918_7566400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Newton&#x20;firefighters&#x20;rescued&#x20;an&#x20;adorable&#x20;raccoon&#x20;who&#x20;got&#x20;its&#x20;head&#x20;stuck&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;sewer&#x20;grate&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Newton&#x20;Fire&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘We rescue citizens both big and small': Firefighters free adorable raccoon's head from grate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/r-kelly-s-attorney-asks-that-singer-be-released-from-jail" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="R&#x20;Kelly&#x20;mugshot" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>R. Kelly's attorney asks that singer be released from jail</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teen-plunges-to-her-death-from-plane" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/student-dies-handout_1564671418285_7565550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/student-dies-handout_1564671418285_7565550_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/student-dies-handout_1564671418285_7565550_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/student-dies-handout_1564671418285_7565550_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 