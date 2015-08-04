< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tigers send Castellanos to Cubs in last-minute deal
Posted Jul 31 2019 07:36PM CDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 07:37PM CDT <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Tigers send Castellanos to Cubs in last-minute deal&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/tigers-send-castellanos-to-cubs-in-last-minute-deal" data-title="Tigers send Castellanos to Cubs in last-minute deal" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/tigers-send-castellanos-to-cubs-in-last-minute-deal" addthis:title="Tigers send Castellanos to Cubs in last-minute deal"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421494290.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421494290");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421494290-5070772"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421494290-5070772" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 07:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 07:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421494290" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (AP)</strong> - With about a minute to spare, Nicholas Castellanos was traded from the last-place Detroit Tigers to the contending Chicago Cubs.</p><p>"I was sitting in the dugout and I looked up and saw the clock said 1:02. So I was like, 'OK, finish the season strong,'" Castellanos said. "And then ..."</p><p>The Tigers sent Castellanos to Chicago for two minor league pitchers in a deal that gives the Cubs a powerful bat against left-handed pitching. Detroit general manager Al Avila said the trade came down to the last 42 seconds before Wednesday's deadline, which was 4 p.m. EDT and 1 p.m. in California, where the Tigers were playing the Los Angeles Angels.</p><p>Castellanos was actually in the starting lineup, slated to bat second in the top of the first inning. He was about to go to the on-deck circle, but he was scratched from the lineup.</p><p>The 27-year-old Castellanos hit .273 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs for Detroit this season. He's played third base and in the outfield during his career and has been considered a liability defensively, but Castellanos gives Chicago a productive bat, especially against lefties.</p><p>"A good hitter, very good against left-handers," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "Getting him away from that ballpark should help him a little bit also. A lot of guys that get out of that place, that are good offensive players, become even better."</p><p>Castellanos, who complained recently about the spacious dimensions at Detroit's Comerica Park, is tied for the major league lead with 37 doubles. He has a .347 average and a 1.026 OPS this year in 72 at-bats against southpaws.</p><p>The Cubs entered the day a game behind St. Louis in the NL Central.</p><p>"I'm very excited, to be able to go to Chicago and help this team in a pennant race any way that I can," Castellanos said.</p><p>Detroit received right-handers Paul Richan and Alex Lange in the deal. The Tigers will pay $350,000 of the $3,209,677 Castellanos is owed from his $9.95 million salary.</p><p>Detroit also traded closer Shane Greene to Atlanta on Wednesday for two minor leaguers - left-hander Joey Wentz and outfielder Travis Demeritte. Avila said teams drove a hard bargain when it came to giving up prospects.</p><p>"All clubs have a model of what they would and would not do," Avila said.</p><p>The Tigers did not part with left-hander Matthew Boyd, who is 6-8 with a 3.94 ERA this year and has 178 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings. Avila said speculation of Boyd being traded was overblown and left open the possibility that the 28-year-old Boyd could be a significant part of Detroit's future - or he could still become a trade chip at some point.</p><p>"Long term is certainly not out of the question here," Avila said. 