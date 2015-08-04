< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Twins 10, Sox 3 Twins 10, Sox 3

Posted Jun 29 2019 09:25PM CDT Posted Jun 29 2019 09:25PM CDT crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20tim%20anderson%20white%20sox%20injury_1561762935283.jpg_7455510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>White Sox put Anderson on IL with sprain</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/white-sox-rally-after-blowing-lead-in-8th-beat-boston-8-7"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/26/GETTY%20jose%20abreu_1517017984753.jpg_4863133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>White Sox rally after blowing lead in 8th</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/white-sox/bogaerts-homers-red-sox-beat-white-sox-6-3-in-rain"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY-Tim-Anderson%20_OP_1_CP__1561556307963.jpg_7445732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Bogaerts homers, Red Sox beat White Sox</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/texas-rangers-beat-sox-7-4"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Texas Rangers beat Sox 7-4</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rangers-6-sox-5"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Rangers 6, Sox 5</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/contreras-powers-cubs-past-giolito-white-sox-7-3"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/3212_1561001227594_7422131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Contreras powers Cubs past Giolito, White Sox 7-3</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Nelson Cruz got the onslaught started in the first inning and punctuated it with one mammoth home run in the ninth.</p><p>He wasn't the only Twins player connecting.</p><p>Cruz and Max Kepler each hit two home runs, Miguel Sano went deep, and Michael Pineda threw six solid innings to lead Minnesota to a 10-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.</p><p>Cruz hit a pair of two-run homers, connecting against Ivan Nova (3-7) in the first and launching a 469-foot shot to center off Jose Ruiz in the ninth. That gave him three multihomer games this season and 30 in his career.</p><p>Cruz also doubled, singled and drove in five runs. </p><p>"Definitely, it feels good when you can hit it and know right away that it's going," he said. </p><p>Kepler connected leading off the fifth against Nova and added a solo drive against Josh Osich in the seventh for his career-high 21st home run. It was his third game this season with at least two homers and his seventh since he debuted for Minnesota in 2015. </p><p>Sano homered for the third time in two games, when he hit a two-run shot in the eighth.</p><p>"We've hit some balls over the fence this year," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "Today was another game where we were able to do it. When you do that, they matter. Those home runs matter. They're not just talking points. They actually change the game in your favor very quickly. And when you have a lineup full of guys that can do it, it becomes just a very dangerous proposition up and down the lineup."</p><p>Pineda (5-4) gave up one run and four hits in his first win since May 21. The right-hander matched a season high with eight strikeouts and walked one after going 0-1 in his previous five starts.</p><p>Jorge Polanco singled twice and scored three runs. Baez hits first grand slam of season" data-articleId="415502702" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cubs 6, Reds 0; Baez hits first grand slam of season</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 09:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Javier Baez hit his first grand slam of the season . Jose Quintana got his first win since May 5. And a long, hot game ended with a dust-up involving Yasiel Puig and an ejection for the Cincinnati Reds manager.</p><p>Amid all the drama, the Chicago Cubs managed to pull out one they really needed.</p><p>The Cubs pulled away late to a 6-0 win on Saturday, leaving the NL Central leaders with a 14-14 mark in June. They must win the final game of the series to avoid their first losing month since May of 2017. Given the injuries to the rotation and the offense's struggles, manager Joe Maddon isn't too disappointed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/british-fans-enjoy-mlb-game-in-london" title="British fans enjoy MLB game in London" data-articleId="415478435" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/29/baseball_1464540182107_1367062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/29/baseball_1464540182107_1367062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/29/baseball_1464540182107_1367062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/29/baseball_1464540182107_1367062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/29/baseball_1464540182107_1367062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="
	(Peter Miller/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>British fans enjoy MLB game in London</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 06:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>America's national pastime made a positive impression on British fans the first time they got to see the game up close and personal on British soil.</p><p>That may have been helped by a warm, picture-perfect day in often overcast London -- baseball weather at its best, played on a midsummer's eve with sunlight that seemed to never fade -- and by a slugfest that, to say the least, emphasized power over precision pitching.</p><p>Things American fans take for granted, like standing for the national anthem, or joshing rival fans without getting overly crude, struck many Brits in London Stadium as a refreshing change.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/nascar-returns-to-chicagoland-sunday" title="NASCAR returns to Chicagoland Sunday" data-articleId="415473841" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/13/nascar_1487020960053_2744103_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/13/nascar_1487020960053_2744103_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/13/nascar_1487020960053_2744103_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/13/nascar_1487020960053_2744103_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/13/nascar_1487020960053_2744103_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NASCAR returns to Chicagoland Sunday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 04:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When Kyle Busch looks back on last year's dramatic finish at Chicagoland Speedway, nothing in particular stands out to him.</p><p>He remembers every little detail.</p><p>Moving into the lead. Getting slowed by lapped cars at the back of the field. Winning a last-lap duel with Kyle Larson.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/pride-parade-expected-to-draw-about-a-million-people-to-boystown-lakeview-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Saturday_Pride_Celebrations_0_7457566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Saturday_Pride_Celebrations_0_20190630024219"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pride parade expected to draw about a million people to Boystown, Lakeview Sunday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-shot-near-carnival-in-chatham"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Shooting%20near%20carnival%20and%20Jewel%20Osco%20in%20Chatham_1561854357221.JPG_7457517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A 21-year-old man was shot near this carnival in Chatham. (Image: Sun-Times Media Wire) " title="Shooting near carnival and Jewel Osco in Chatham"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man shot near carnival in Chatham</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/person-found-dead-after-barricade-situation-in-oak-lawn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Oak%20Lawn%20barricade%20SWAT%20team_1561841755681.jpg_7456931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A person was found dead Saturday afternoon in southwest suburban Oak Lawn after police responded to what they initially described as a barricade situation. (Image: Sun-Times Wire)" title="Oak Lawn barricade SWAT team"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Person found dead after 'barricade situation' in Oak Lawn</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dfcs-discusses-future-for-baby-india-newborn-found-wrapped-in-plastic-bag-in-woods"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20BABY%20INDIA%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png_7443460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P BABY INDIA FOUND IN WOODS 5P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>DFCS discusses future for 'Baby India,' newborn found wrapped in plastic bag in woods</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/twins-10-sox-3" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Twins 10, Sox 3</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cubs-6-reds-0-baez-hits-first-grand-slam-of-season" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cubs 6, Reds 0; Baez hits first grand slam of season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/man-allegedly-forges-traffic-ticket-to-get-out-of-work-now-in-trouble-for-faking-police-document" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/06/29/trafficticket_1498694669217_3644369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/06/29/trafficticket_1498694669217_3644369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/06/29/trafficticket_1498694669217_3644369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/06/29/trafficticket_1498694669217_3644369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/06/29/trafficticket_1498694669217_3644369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man allegedly forges traffic ticket to get out of work, now in trouble for faking police document</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-shot-near-carnival-in-chatham" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Shooting%20near%20carnival%20and%20Jewel%20Osco%20in%20Chatham_1561854357221.JPG_7457517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Shooting%20near%20carnival%20and%20Jewel%20Osco%20in%20Chatham_1561854357221.JPG_7457517_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Shooting%20near%20carnival%20and%20Jewel%20Osco%20in%20Chatham_1561854357221.JPG_7457517_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Shooting%20near%20carnival%20and%20Jewel%20Osco%20in%20Chatham_1561854357221.JPG_7457517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Shooting%20near%20carnival%20and%20Jewel%20Osco%20in%20Chatham_1561854357221.JPG_7457517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;21-year-old&#x20;man&#x20;was&#x20;shot&#x20;near&#x20;this&#x20;carnival&#x20;in&#x20;Chatham&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Image&#x3a;&#x20;Sun-Times&#x20;Media&#x20;Wire&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man shot near carnival in Chatham</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/hiker-found-after-week-lost-in-the-woods" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Missing%20elderly%20hiker%20found%20alive%20after%20a%20week%20in%20the%20wilderness_1561853091213.jpg_7457515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Missing%20elderly%20hiker%20found%20alive%20after%20a%20week%20in%20the%20wilderness_1561853091213.jpg_7457515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Missing%20elderly%20hiker%20found%20alive%20after%20a%20week%20in%20the%20wilderness_1561853091213.jpg_7457515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Missing%20elderly%20hiker%20found%20alive%20after%20a%20week%20in%20the%20wilderness_1561853091213.jpg_7457515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Missing%20elderly%20hiker%20found%20alive%20after%20a%20week%20in%20the%20wilderness_1561853091213.jpg_7457515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Missing&#x20;elderly&#x20;hiker&#x20;found&#x20;alive&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;week&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;wilderness&#x20;near&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;photos&#x3a;&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;police&#x20;and&#x20;rescue&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hiker found after week lost in the woods</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 