<p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (AP)</strong> - Justin Verlander took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out a season-high 12 to lead the Houston Astros to a 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.</p><p>Verlander (8-1) was in control from the first pitch, allowing one hit and walking one in eight innings for his fourth straight win and the seventh in eight starts. season-high 12 to lead the Houston Astros to a 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.</p><p>Verlander (8-1) was in control from the first pitch, allowing one hit and walking one in eight innings for his fourth straight win and the seventh in eight starts. The only hit off him came when Jose Abreu sent the first pitch of his at-bat just over the wall and out of reach of a leaping Jake Marisnick in straightaway center field with one out in the seventh to cut the lead to 5-1.</p><p>Yuli Gurriel hit a solo homer off Dylan Covey (0-3) in the fourth inning to give the Astros home runs in 18 straight games, tying the second-longest streak in franchise history.</p><p>Verlander, who threw no-hitters in 2007 and 2011, retired his first five batters with three strikeouts before walking Yonder Alonso with two outs in the second. But he got right back on track, sitting down Tim Anderson to end the inning.</p><p>He needed just 11 pitches to strike out the side in the third inning and fanned two in the fourth. He struck out one in the fifth and one more in the sixth after a long layoff after the Astros sent eight hitters to the plate in the bottom of their four-run fifth.</p><p>Yoan Moncada struck out to start the seventh before Abreu's homer. Verlander received a hearty ovation after ending his night with a perfect eighth before Hector Rondon took over for the ninth and finished the one-hitter.</p><p>Houston, a big league-best 33-16, won for the 12th time in 13 games overall and ninth in a row over the White Sox.</p><p>Tuesday's performance was the latest in a string of dominant starts for the 36-year-old Verlander. He's allowed just two runs and four hits while striking out 29 combined in his last three starts spanning 22 innings.</p><p>Covey allowed four hits, walked four and allowed four runs in four-plus innings.</p><p>Houstin loaded the bases on three straight walks with no outs in the fifth, and Tony Kemp scored on a wild pitch by Aaron Bummer to make it 2-0. Alex Bregman walked before Michael Brantley scored two with a double. A single by Correa scored Bregman to extend the lead to 5-0.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Astros: Houston placed RHP Collin McHugh on the 10-day IL with discomfort in his right elbow, retroactive to Saturday. Manager AJ Hinch said the team doesn't think the problem is serious and expects his stay on the IL to be short. ... 2B Jose Altuve (strained left hamstring) continues to increase his activity and could begin a rehabilitation assignment in the next few days. ... OF George Springer, who left Sunday's game with stiffness in his lower back, missed his second straight game.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>White Sox: RHP Ivan Nova (2-4, 7.42) will start for Chicago on Wednesday night. Nova will try and bounce back after yielding eight hits and nine runs in three innings of a 10-2 loss to Toronto in his last start.</p><p>Astros: RHP Gerrit Cole (4-4, 3.56) is scheduled to start for Houston when the series continues Wednesday. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Realmuto homers in 10th, Phillies beat Cubs 5-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 11:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 02:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The memories came flooding back to Jake Arrieta as the fans showered him with cheers when he stepped to the plate for the first time.</p><p>His 4½ seasons in Chicago included an NL Cy Young Award in 2015, a drought-busting World Series championship in 2016, two no-hitters and an All-Star selection. There were plenty of ovations, just none quite like this.</p><p>Arrieta allowed one run over six innings in his return to Wrigley Field, J.T. Realmuto hit a solo homer in the 10th and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Monday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/marisnick-white-homer-as-astros-beat-white-sox-3-0" title="Marisnick, White homer as Astros beat White Sox 3-0" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20white%20sox_1558408226802.jpg_7295936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20white%20sox_1558408226802.jpg_7295936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20white%20sox_1558408226802.jpg_7295936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20white%20sox_1558408226802.jpg_7295936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20white%20sox_1558408226802.jpg_7295936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Marisnick, White homer as Astros beat White Sox 3-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jake Marisnick and Tyler White homered and Brad Peacock had another solid start to lead the Houston Astros over the Chicago White Sox 3-0 Monday night.</p><p>Playing without George Springer, who leads the American League with 17 homers, the Astros got pop from the bottom of the lineup to give them at least one homer in 17 straight games. They've piled up 40 home runs in that span, and the two long balls Monday night helped them to their 11th win in 12 games.</p><p>Peacock (5-2) allowed two hits and fanned nine in five innings for his third straight win. He has allowed just two runs combined in his last three starts after giving up 11 combined in his previous three outings. Ryan Pressly pitched a scoreless eighth to extend his MLB-record streak of appearances without allowing a run to 40, and Roberto Osuna gave up a hit in the ninth, preserving the shutout and earning his 12th save.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cubs-morrow-throwing-again-after-setback-in-recovery-from-surgery" title="Cubs' Morrow throwing again after setback in recovery from surgery" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/06/20/GETTY-Brandon-Morrow_1529518995884_5682918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/06/20/GETTY-Brandon-Morrow_1529518995884_5682918_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/06/20/GETTY-Brandon-Morrow_1529518995884_5682918_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/06/20/GETTY-Brandon-Morrow_1529518995884_5682918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/06/20/GETTY-Brandon-Morrow_1529518995884_5682918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cubs' Morrow throwing again after setback in recovery from surgery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 08:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 08:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cubs closer Brandon Morrow has started throwing again after experiencing a setback in his recovery from offseason elbow surgery.</p><p>President of baseball operations Theo Epstein says Morrow threw from 45 to 60 feet Monday in Arizona.</p><p>The Cubs shut down Morrow's rehab last month after he didn't recover well from a bullpen session. He led Chicago with 22 saves in 35 games last season after signing a $21 million, two-year contract as a free agent, but missed the second half.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/midland-deputy-vehicle-hit-by-train-flipped-over"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""The deputy was responding to a call of an infant having breathing issues when the accident happened." (Midland County Sheriff’s Office)" title="KTBC deputy hit by train_1558470518313.jpg-407693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Midland deputy vehicle hit by train, flipped over</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/many-in-beach-park-still-suffering-one-month-after-chemical-spill"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="beach park chemical spill_1558494089505.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Many in Beach Park still suffering one month after chemical spill</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mcdonald-s-says-it-s-offering-training-to-combat-harassment"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/me%20too_1558493701625.jpg_7300292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="me too_1558493701625.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>McDonald's says it's offering training to combat harassment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/family-of-marlen-ochoa-lopez-arrives-in-chicago-from-mexico"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/5C96AEEDEA6140D6ADC5CBAF17EA2526_1558493880951_7300299_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="5C96AEEDEA6140D6ADC5CBAF17EA2526_1558493880951.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez arrives in Chicago from Mexico</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/verlander-has-season-best-12-ks-in-5-1-win-over-white-sox" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Verlander has season-best 12 Ks in 5-1 win over White Sox</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-lightfoot-keeping-on-emanuel-appointees-in-key-posts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Mayor%20Lori%20Lightfoot_1558315721902.JPG_7289544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Mayor%20Lori%20Lightfoot_1558315721902.JPG_7289544_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Mayor%20Lori%20Lightfoot_1558315721902.JPG_7289544_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Mayor%20Lori%20Lightfoot_1558315721902.JPG_7289544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Mayor%20Lori%20Lightfoot_1558315721902.JPG_7289544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago&#x20;Mayor-elect&#x20;Lori&#x20;Lightfoot&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Sunday&#x20;morning&#x20;before&#x20;her&#x20;inauguration&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayor Lightfoot keeping on Emanuel appointees in key posts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/former-judge-files-new-motions-in-jussie-smollett-case-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Nuccio&#x20;DiNuzzo&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former judge files new motions in Jussie Smollett case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/midland-deputy-vehicle-hit-by-train-flipped-over" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;quot&#x3b;The&#x20;deputy&#x20;was&#x20;responding&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;call&#x20;of&#x20;an&#x20;infant&#x20;having&#x20;breathing&#x20;issues&#x20;when&#x20;the&#x20;accident&#x20;happened&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Midland&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Midland deputy vehicle hit by train, flipped over</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/many-in-beach-park-still-suffering-one-month-after-chemical-spill" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Many in Beach Park still suffering one month after chemical spill</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 