<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story422848018" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422848018" data-article-version="1.0">White Sox, Yankees to play at 'Field of Dreams' in 2020</h1> </header> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422848018" data-article-version="1.0">White Sox, Yankees to play at 'Field of Dreams' in 2020</h1> "Field of Dreams" was filmed. (MLB) (MLB) (Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images) (MLB) <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 09:52AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:54AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> (AP)</strong> - Major League Baseball is going to build it -- and the White Sox and Yankees are coming to Iowa.</p> <p>The Chicago White Sox will play the New York Yankees next summer at the site in eastern Iowa where the movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed, MLB announced Thursday. The game is set for Aug. 13 in Dyersville, which is about 200 miles west of Chicago.</p> <p>A temporary 8,000-seat stadium will be built on the site to accommodate the first major league game played in Iowa.</p> <p>"As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular-season game to the site of `Field of Dreams,"' Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "We look forward to celebrating the movie's enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa."</p> <p>A video tweeted by MLB shows Yankees star Aaron Judge asking Ray Kinsella, Kevin Costner's character in the 1989 movie, if he was in heaven. Costner replies with one of the movie's iconic lines -- "No, it's Iowa" -- and Judge nods before trotting back into the corn beyond the outfield.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">If you build it ... <a href="https://t.co/F3ydl0IQUo">pic.twitter.com/F3ydl0IQUo</a></p> — MLB (@MLB) <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB/status/1159470569156313089?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 8, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>A pathway is being built through a cornfield that will take fans to the stadium. It will overlook the site where Costner's character carved a ballpark out of a field after a mysterious voice told him, "If you build it, he will come."</p> <p>The right field wall will be broken up by windows to show the cornstalks beyond the wall, and the ballpark's design will honor old Comiskey Park, home of the White Sox from 1910-1990.</p> <p>"`Field of Dreams' is an iconic, generational baseball story built upon a deep love of the game that transcends even the most impossible of circumstances. The filmmakers tell a beautiful story that resonates to this day," White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said.</p> <p>The one-off game in Iowa is part of the sport's recent trend of hosting games outside of traditional ballparks and cities, such as the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and a matchup between Detroit and Kansas City in Omaha in June ahead of the College World Series.</p> <p>The Yankees also took part in a two-game series in London against the rival Red Sox earlier this season.</p> <p>The White Sox will be the home team for the game, which will be played on a Thursday and air nationally on Fox. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Reds beat Cubs 10-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 09:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Reds rookie Aristides Aquino homered in his first three at-bats against the Cubs on Saturday night, then drew a four-pitch walk and struck out in his last two plate appearances.</p><p>Aquino hit three solo shots -- the first two off Kyle Hendricks -- for seven homers in his first 10 games with Cincinnati, tying the major league record set by Colorado's Trevor Story in 2016.</p><p>The 39,866 fans were on their feet at Great American Ball Park when Aquino came to bat in the sixth inning, trying for a record-tying fourth home run. Alec Mills walked him on four pitches that were nowhere close, throwing a breaking ball on a 3-0 count, and drawing boos from the crowd. Mills fanned Aquino in the seventh inning on a breaking ball that was well below the strike zone.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cubs/trevor-bauer-fans-11-in-reds-home-debut-beats-cubs-5-2" title="Trevor Bauer fans 11 in Reds home debut, beats Cubs 5-2" data-articleId="423129473" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trevor Bauer fans 11 in Reds home debut, beats Cubs 5-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 09:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Trevor Bauer fanned 11 batters in his Reds home debut Friday night, and Aristides Aquino homered again as Yasiel Puig's replacement, leading Cincinnati to a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs.</p><p>The Reds' biggest July trade paid off both ways against the NL Central leaders. Cincinnati got Bauer from the Indians as part of a three-team deal last week, sending Puig -- one of their hottest hitters at midseason -- to Cleveland.</p><p>Bauer (10-8) struggled in his first start with the Reds, acknowledging he was trying too hard during a 5-4 loss in Atlanta. On the mound at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park, he kept a hot Cubs offense in check, allowing three hits in seven innings, including Nicholas Castellanos' third homer of the series.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/white-sox/fiers-keeps-rolling-a-s-hit-3-hrs-to-rip-white-sox-7-0" title="Fiers keeps rolling, A's hit 3 HRs to rip White Sox 7-0" data-articleId="423102416" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY-Tim-Anderson%20_OP_2_CP__1565391799843.jpg_7584663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY-Tim-Anderson%20_OP_2_CP__1565391799843.jpg_7584663_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY-Tim-Anderson%20_OP_2_CP__1565391799843.jpg_7584663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY-Tim-Anderson%20_OP_2_CP__1565391799843.jpg_7584663_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY-Tim-Anderson%20_OP_2_CP__1565391799843.jpg_7584663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fiers keeps rolling, A's hit 3 HRs to rip White Sox 7-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 06:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mike Fiers tossed seven innings of three-hit ball to extend his career-best winning streak to nine games, leading the Oakland Athletics past the Chicago White Sox 7-0 on Friday.</p><p>Fiers (11-3) improved to 9-0 with a 2.12 ERA in 17 starts dating to his no-hitter on May 7 against Cincinnati. Chad Pinder lined a two-run homer, and Matt Chapman and Stephen Piscotty each hit solo shots to help power the A's to their eighth win in their last 11 games.</p><p>Dustin Garneau drove in two runs with a double in a five-run eighth inning as the A's pulled away. 