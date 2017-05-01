Hosmer, Bonifacio homer as Royals end 9-game losing streak

- Eric Hosmer and Jorge Bonifacio hit two-run homers, and the Kansas City Royals snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Bonifacio homered with two outs in the fourth after Alex Gordon doubled. It was his second home run in eight games since being promoted April 21 from Triple-A Omaha.

Hosmer's two-out homer in the seventh inning with Christian Colon aboard finished the night for White Sox rookie starter Dylan Covey (0-2).

Salvador Perez's single in the fifth struck the third base bag and scored Alcides Escobar and Mike Moustakas with two outs.

Left-hander Jason Vargas (4-1) allowed one run on five hits and three walks over six innings to pick up the win. Vargas has a 1.42 ERA in five starts.

Peter Moylan, Joakim Soria and Scott Alexander worked three hitless innings, striking out five, after Vargas was removed after 96 pitches.

Covey was charged with six runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings, his longest major league outing.

Jacob May's ground-ball single in the fourth scored Todd Frazier with the lone White Sox run. May was hitting .030, 1 for 33, at the time.

White Sox reliever Michael Ynoa walked Bonifacio, and Brandon Moss and hit Escobar to load the bases with one out before Colon grounded into a double play.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: OF Avisail Garcia, who leads the American League with a .368 batting average, was held out of the lineup after leaving the Sunday game with left groin tightness. "I'm just going to give him another day," manager Rick Renteria said. "It's a little cool out there today -- precaution and another day to get it worked on." . James Shields (right lat strain) threw on flat ground for the second time since being placed on the disabled list April 21.

Royals: OF Jorge Soler (strained oblique) went 2 for 2 with a walk and was hit by a pitch Monday while rehabbing for Triple-A Omaha in a 2-1 victory over Oklahoma City. Soler is hitting .308 with a .958 OPS in eight rehab games.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Jose Quintana is 2-9 with a 4.27 ERA against the Royals.

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy is 8-0 with a 3.43 ERA since the start of the 2016 season at Kauffman Stadium.