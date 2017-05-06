Bundy earns 5th victory as Orioles beat White Sox 6-5

- Dylan Bundy pitched six effective innings to earn his fourth straight victory, Trey Mancini homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Saturday night.

Manny Machado hit his team-leading eighth home run for the Orioles, who will seek to complete a three-game sweep on Sunday.

Bundy (5-1) allowed three runs and six hits, walking one and striking out three. The right-hander is tied for the major league lead in wins and has pitched at least six innings in each of his seven starts.

Bundy left with a 6-3 lead, and the bullpen made it stand up -- barely.

Mychal Givens surrendered a two-run homer to Jose Abreu in the eighth before Darren O'Day worked the ninth for his second save. The Orioles are without a clear-cut closer after lefty Zach Britton was placed on the disabled list for a second time Saturday with a strained left forearm.

Despite rallying from an early 4-0 deficit and getting a home run from Cody Asche, the White Sox fell to 6-14 in their last 20 games at Camden Yards.

Still seeking his first major league victory, Chicago rookie Dylan Covey (0-3) gave up six runs and 10 hits in four-plus innings. He's got an 8.28 ERA and has allowed seven home runs in five starts.

The Orioles batted around in a three-run first inning that featured five hits, a walk and a bases-loaded balk.

Machado made it 4-0 in the second with his fourth home run in the last six games.

Chicago halved the margin in the fifth inning, getting a sacrifice fly from Melky Cabrera and an RBI single from Leury Garcia.

Mancini connected in the bottom half with a two-run drive that ended Covey's outing.

EVERYONE HITS

All nine Orioles starters had at least one hit. Machado, Mancini and Mark Trumbo had two apiece, all off Covey.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Todd Frazier was back in the lineup after missing two games with back stiffness. "I am the kind of guy who plays through a lot of stuff, (but this) was something I just couldn't do," he said.

Orioles: Britton and RHP Gabriel Ynoa (hamstring) were placed on the 10-day DL. ... 2B Jonathan Schoop sat out the game after being hit on the right wrist with a pitch on Friday night. He had a streak of 190 consecutive starts, second-most in the majors behind Kansas City's Alcides Escobar (199). ... LHP Wade Miley said he had full range of motion in his left wrist, where he was struck with a line drive on Friday.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Jose Quintana (2-4, 4.10 ERA) makes his seventh start. The left-hander is 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in his last two starts.

Orioles: RHP Chris Tillman comes off the DL to make his season debut following a lengthy bout with shoulder bursitis.