Junis, Lopez lead Royals past White Sox 5-2 (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) Posted Jul 16 2019 07:00AM CDT

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Jakob Junis overcame an uncertain start against the Chicago White Sox. struck out a career-high 10 and Nicky Lopez drove in a pair of runs as Kansas City beat the White Sox 5-2 on Monday night. It was the Royals' third win in four games since the All-Star break.</p><p>"My command early wasn't the greatest but it got better," Junis said. "My fastball command got better as the game went along. Probably the sharpest my slider has been all year.</p><p>The Royals beat Lucas Giolito for the first time and thwarted his bid for a 12th victory. The right-hander entered the game 6-0 with a 2.13 ERA in 10 previous career starts against Kansas City. After an eight-game winning streak, Giolito is 1-3 with a 6.48 ERA in his last five starts.</p><p>"I kind of lost my slider in the middle of the game and they took advantage - a lot better than they have in the past - of mistakes," Giolito said. "Overall, I thought it was OK. Just a few pitches that I left over the middle that they were able to take advantage of."</p><p>Junis (5-8) worked seven innings and gave up one run, James McCann's 10th homer of the season.</p><p>"It probably went about a thousand feet, I didn't even look at it," Junis said.</p><p>Actually the McCann's shot to left field traveled 430 feet.</p><p>Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 13 games (.358, 19 for 53) with a bunt single in the seventh. He leads the majors with 122 hits.</p><p>Giolito (11-4) was hit on his left shoulder by a wicked line drive off the bat of Lopez. The ball ricocheted into right field and Lopez got a double.</p><p>The Royals got to Giolito in the fourth inning. Alex Gordon and Hunter Dozier had back-to-back doubles for the Royals' first run. Dozier advanced on a wild pitch and scored on single by Cheslor Cuthbert, making the score 2-0.</p><p>Giolito was removed after the six innings and 94 pitches. Dozier and Lopez each had two hits off the White Sox ace.</p><p>"I came in with a pretty good plan and I just tried to get a good pitch to hit and put some good swings on it. And I think that's what we all did," Lopez said. "We all put some pretty good swings on him, better than the past times we faced him."</p><p>Jon Jay went 4-for-4 for the White Sox with two doubles and two singles but didn't score a run. The Sox stranded 10 runners.</p><p>Royals closer Ian Kennedy worked a scoreless ninth for his 14th save in 17 chances.</p><p><strong>BARLOW RETURNS</strong></p><p>Scott Barlow was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Monday to fill the roster spot vacated by pitcher Homer Bailey. Barlow was on the opening-day roster and made 30 appearances (2-1, one save, 6.19 ERA) before he was sent down July 1. He gave up three runs, including two homers, in his last two games for the Royals. He worked three scoreless outings Omaha. "I think the biggest thing was just being comfortable, just getting a little confidence back," Barlow said.</p><p>Barlow relieved Junis in the eighth and gave up a walk and single before a strikeout. Jake Diekman relieved him and the White Sox scored a run on an error before the lefty pitched out of a bases-loaded jam.</p><p><strong>WHITE SOX MAKE MOVE</strong></p><p>Rookie catcher Zack Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Monday's loss. The White Sox will make a corresponding move prior to Tuesday's game. Collins, who homered in his first major league at-bat on June 21 at Texas, batted .077 (2-for-26) in nine games for Chicago. "I think the information that he gathered here on all sides of the ball, he'll be able to now put into practice and be able to work through some things that were talked about here," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "I think this served a great purpose for him. It was really valuable. I'm glad he was here."</p><p>MINOR NO-HITTER</p><p>Right-hander Jonathan Bowlan pitched a nine-inning no-hitter for the Royals' Class A club in Wilmington, Delaware, with nine strikeouts and no walks in a 3-0 win over Carolina. One Carolina batter reached on an error in the second inning. Bowlan was a second-round draft choice in 2018.</p><p><strong>RENTERIA VIEW ON DEALS</strong></p><p>There's a different feel as the improving White Sox, who lost 100 games last season, approach the trading deadline, according to Renteria. "I think we're in a different mode ... We're starting to settle down a little bit and starting to turn the corner in terms of who we are, in terms of acquisitions and/or moving players.</p><p>"I think they've gotten better," he said. "They're scratching the surface of where they're ultimately going to be, which may put us in a better position ... as an organization moving forward. But, definitely a different situation."</p><p><strong>UP NEXT</strong></p><p>The second of the four-game series on Tuesday matches White Sox RHP Dylan Cease (1-0, 5.40 ERA) and Royals RHP Glenn Sparkman (2-5, 5.18 ERA), the first start for each since the All-Star break. "I think it'll be 12 days in between starts. It's a long time, but I'm not worried about it by any means," Cease said. A's score 7 in 1st inning, rout White Sox 13-2

Posted Jul 13 2019 09:00PM CDT

Franklin Barreto picked on a familiar opponent, and that was plenty for the Oakland Athletics.

Barreto hit a three-run homer to cap a seven-run first inning and the A's routed the Chicago White Sox 13-2 on Saturday.

Five of Barreto's nine career home runs have come against the White Sox. He extended the Athletics' season-high streak to 14 games with at least one home run. White Sox officially extended protective netting at Guaranteed Rate Field

Posted Jul 10 2019 03:41PM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 03:57PM CDT

The Chicago White Sox officially began installing extended protective netting at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, becoming the first major league team to take that step since a couple of high-profile injuries this spring increased the focus on fan safety at ballparks.

The netting, once complete, will "run from the ends of each dugout down to the foul poles on each side of the field of play," according to a team press release.

The project will be completed by July 17, and the team will play its first game with the new netting on July 22 against the Miami Marlins.

AL holds off NL for 4-3 win in All-Star Game

By BEN WALKER, AP Baseball Writer

Posted Jul 09 2019 10:33PM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 10:36PM CDT

Justin Verlander, Shane Bieber and the American League pitchers plugged power back into the mound.

A day after an awesome Home Run Derby got baseball buzzing even more about monster shots, only a couple balls flew out of Progressive Field at the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

Instead, Verlander blazed 97 mph heat from the start, Bieber struck out the side and the AL staff combined to fan 16, topping a loaded NL lineup 4-3 for its seventh straight win. Most Recent

Apollo 11 astronauts returning to launch pad 50 years later

Vehicles burglarized, windows smashed in Goose Island parking lot

Junis, Lopez lead Royals past White Sox 5-2

4 wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago

Suárez, Puig homer, Reds jump on Cubs errors to win 6-3 Apollo 11 astronauts returning to launch pad 50 years later Vehicles burglarized, windows smashed in Goose Island parking lot Vehicles burglarized, windows smashed in Goose Island parking lot Junis, Lopez lead Royals past White Sox 5-2 4 wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago 4 wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago Suárez, Puig homer, Reds jump on Cubs errors to win 6-3 More Stories wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/sports/white_sox', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/sports/white_sox', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/sports/white_sox', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/sports/white_sox', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/sports/white_sox', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418394686'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an More Stories News

Local
U.S. and World
Politics
Business
Health
Editorial

Weather

Forecast
Current Conditions
Severe Weather
Traffic
Airport Delays
Closings

Good Day

Jakes Takes
Backseat Rider
Conversations in Health

Entertainment

TV Schedule
Food and Dining
Recipe Box
Movies!

About Us

News Team
Jobs at Fox 32
Internships
Contests
Closed Captioning
Contact Us

Live
Video
Contests
FOX On Demand
CW50 Chicago

FOX 32 News App
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play

FOX 32 Weather App
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play

Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File
About Us
Jobs at FOX 32
Contact Us href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a 