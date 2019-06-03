< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410542868" data-article-version="1.0">Lucas Giolito finds his way with Chicago White Sox</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/white-sox/lucas-giolito-finds-his-way-with-chicago-white-sox-1" addthis:title="Lucas Giolito finds his way with Chicago White Sox"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410542868.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410542868");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410542868-410542400"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY-Lucas-Giolito_1559578511691_7346801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY-Lucas-Giolito_1559578511691_7346801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY-Lucas-Giolito_1559578511691_7346801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY-Lucas-Giolito_1559578511691_7346801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY-Lucas-Giolito_1559578511691_7346801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by David Banks/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by David Banks/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410542868-410542400" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY-Lucas-Giolito_1559578511691_7346801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY-Lucas-Giolito_1559578511691_7346801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY-Lucas-Giolito_1559578511691_7346801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY-Lucas-Giolito_1559578511691_7346801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY-Lucas-Giolito_1559578511691_7346801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by David Banks/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by David Banks/Getty <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:15AM CDT</span></p>
</div> He found himself in the work. </p> <p>All the time he spent on a new motion.</p> <p>All the bullpen sessions with his new catcher.</p> <p>All the innings that paved the way to right now.</p> <p>"It's fun to finally be able to do what I know I've been capable of," Giolito said. "I just haven't shown it."</p> <p>Right when it looked as if he might be another failed prospect, a costly mistake for the rebuilding Chicago White Sox, everything came together for the 24-year-old right-hander.</p> <p>Giolito has been one of baseball's best pitchers since the beginning of May, going 6-0 with a 1.03 ERA in his last six starts. Relying mostly on a fastball that sits in the mid-90s and a terrific changeup, he has struck out 48 and walked eight during his win streak.</p> <p>"He's pitching with a lot of confidence," manager Rick Renteria said. "I think he's pitching (well) because he knows he's becoming who he is. He's trusting it and he's letting it happen."</p> <p>Giolito's dominant run includes a four-hitter at AL West-leading Houston that was Chicago's first complete-game shutout since Chris Sale went the distance in a 1-0 win at Tampa Bay on April 15, 2016. With the White Sox looking to close out their first 6-1 homestand since 2010, Giolito struck out nine in 7 1/3 innings in a 2-0 win against Cleveland on Sunday.</p> <p>"These last six, seven starts he's really been on the offensive and making hitters feel like they have their backs against the wall," catcher James McCann said.</p> <p>Giolito's ace-worthy performance of late is what Chicago was hoping for when it acquired the 6-foot-6 Southern California native in the December 2016 trade that sent Adam Eaton to Washington. Giolito had been regarded as one of the majors' top pitching prospects since he was selected by the Nationals with the 16th overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft.</p> <p>He made his White Sox debut in August 2017 and showed promising signs down the stretch. But last year was a disaster.</p> <p>In his first full season in the big leagues, Giolito went 10-13 with an ugly 6.13 ERA in 32 starts. He issued an AL-high 90 walks and allowed a major league-worst 118 earned runs in 173 1/3 innings.</p> <p>After a winless September, Giolito decided it was time for a change.</p> <p>"A lot of it's just like a feel thing and I never felt like myself, like how I knew myself from years ago," he said. "So I just went back and with the offseason, I'm like, `You know what? What I've been doing's not working. Let's try something new."'</p> <p>Giolito's biggest adjustment is a new motion that has paid huge dividends already. He has surrendered just 20 walks in 67 1/3 innings this year, and lefty hitters are batting just .174 against him after they had a .271 average last season.</p> <p>"Just more compact, athletic," Giolito said of the changes. "Arm action's shorter, so less time for error. So like when my front foot strikes the ground and the power and the weight transfers, my arm is in a more ready-to-fire position than it has been in the past."</p> <p>Giolito also bonded with McCann after the White Sox signed the free-agent catcher to a $2.5 million, one-year contract in December. He has lavished praise on McCann for his work behind the plate, including his help with speeding up his tempo on the mound.</p> <p>But much of Giolito's development is just the product of experience. Knocked at times for being almost too cerebral, Giolito has learned what works for him.</p> <p>"There's times where, I wouldn't say it's being too smart, I'd say it's being too methodical, analytical, thinking too much about things that you don't have to think about," he said. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More White Sox Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>Sox 2, Indians 0</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 06:18PM CDT</span></p>
<p>After struggling mightily last season, Lucas Giolito is developing into one of best starters in the majors.</p><p>The 24-year-old right-hander pitched five-hit ball into the eighth inning and Tim Anderson homered, lifting the Chicago White Sox to a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.</p><p>Giolito (8-1) struck out nine and walked none while improving to 6-0 with a 1.03 ERA in his last six starts. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sox 2, Indians 0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 06:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 06:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After struggling mightily last season, Lucas Giolito is developing into one of best starters in the majors.</p><p>The 24-year-old right-hander pitched five-hit ball into the eighth inning and Tim Anderson homered, lifting the Chicago White Sox to a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.</p><p>Giolito (8-1) struck out nine and walked none while improving to 6-0 with a 1.03 ERA in his last six starts. He hasn't lost in almost two months. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/indians-5-sox-2" title="Indians 5, Sox 2" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Indians 5, Sox 2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 06:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 06:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A day after the Chicago White Sox benefited from a bunch of Cleveland mistakes, they doomed themselves with a big blunder on the bases.</p><p>Carlos Santana and Leonys Martin homered and the Indians took advantage of a lapse by the White Sox to end Chicago's five-game streak with a 5-2 victory on Saturday.</p><p>The Indians, who made four errors in a 6-1 loss Friday night, climbed back to .500 and prevented the White Sox from reaching the break-even mark for the first time since April 5.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/dylan-covey-helps-white-sox-beat-sloppy-indians-6-1" title="Dylan Covey helps White Sox beat sloppy Indians 6-1" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dylan Covey helps White Sox beat sloppy Indians 6-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 08:03AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dylan Covey threw strikes and let the Chicago White Sox defense do its job.</p><p>Trevor Bauer was zoned in, too, but the Cleveland Indians let their slumping right-hander down in the field.</p><p>Covey pitched six effective innings for his first win since August and the White Sox beat the sloppy Indians 6-1 Friday for their season-high fifth straight win.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 