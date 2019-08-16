< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="journal-content-article">
<!-- REGULAR STORY -->
<script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story424111389" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424111389" data-article-version="1.0">Trout's 40th homer, 4 hits propel Angels past White Sox 8-7</h1>
</header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Trout's 40th homer, 4 hits propel Angels past White Sox 8-7&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/white-sox/trout-s-40th-homer-4-hits-propel-angels-past-white-sox-8-7" data-title="Trout's 40th homer, 4 hits propel Angels past White Sox 8-7" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/white-sox/trout-s-40th-homer-4-hits-propel-angels-past-white-sox-8-7" addthis:title="Trout's 40th homer, 4 hits propel Angels past White Sox 8-7"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424111389.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424111389");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424111389-424111832"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/GETTY-Reynaldo-Lopez-renteria_1565957622695_7596896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/GETTY-Reynaldo-Lopez-renteria_1565957622695_7596896_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/GETTY-Reynaldo-Lopez-renteria_1565957622695_7596896_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/GETTY-Reynaldo-Lopez-renteria_1565957622695_7596896_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/GETTY-Reynaldo-Lopez-renteria_1565957622695_7596896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Reynaldo Lopez of the Chicago White Sox listens to Manager Rick Renteria in the dugout after he was pulled from the game agaisnt the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Reynaldo Lopez of the Chicago White Sox listens to Manager Rick Renteria in the dugout after he was pulled from the game agaisnt the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424111389-424111832" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/GETTY-Reynaldo-Lopez-renteria_1565957622695_7596896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/GETTY-Reynaldo-Lopez-renteria_1565957622695_7596896_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/GETTY-Reynaldo-Lopez-renteria_1565957622695_7596896_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/GETTY-Reynaldo-Lopez-renteria_1565957622695_7596896_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/GETTY-Reynaldo-Lopez-renteria_1565957622695_7596896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Reynaldo Lopez of the Chicago White Sox listens to Manager Rick Renteria in the dugout after he was pulled from the game agaisnt the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 07:12AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 07:14AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (AP)</strong> - A low changeup scraping the outside corner is not a home run pitch for most hitters.</p><p>Mike Trout is not most hitters, and he blasted it off the fake rock pile beyond center field at the Big A for the latest milestone homer in what's shaping up to be his best power season yet.</p><p>"I like that," Trout said with a grin. "I like it down. I think everybody knows that."</p><p>Trout went 4 for 4, scored four runs and hit his AL-leading 40th homer, and Andrew Heaney pitched seven innings of four-hit ball in the Los Angeles Angels' 8-7 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.</p><p>Trout turned a good, low pitch from Reynaldo Lopez (7-10) into a homer in the third inning, and he kept pace with the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger for the overall major league homers lead.</p><p>He also reached another franchise milestone: The two-time AL MVP became the fastest player to 40 homers in Angels history and the fifth-fastest in the majors in this century by reaching the mark in 123 games - 13 fewer than Troy Glaus needed for the Halos in 2000.</p><p>"It's pretty cool, pretty special," Trout said. "I've just got to keep it going, finish strong and see where it all goes."</p><p>Trout is checking the homer race occasionally to see how Bellinger, Christian Yelich and Pete Alonso are slugging.</p><p>"I'm pulling for all them guys," Trout said. "It's going to be fun down the stretch. I'm not trying to hit homers, though. I'm just barreling up the ball, and they're going out."</p><p>Trout wasn't the only player putting on a power show in Anaheim. José Abreu hit two homers for Chicago, and Justin Upton had a three-run shot for the Angels.</p><p>But Trout reached base five times, emphatically snapping an 0-for-11 mini-slump with four consecutive hits before drawing a four-pitch walk in the eighth.</p><p>Trout's career high is 41 homers, and the Angels' single-season franchise record is 47 by Glaus in 2000. Both are easily reachable for the majors' leader in on-base percentage and the AL leader in slugging percentage and OPS.</p><p>"I thought the home run was impressive because he was fooled on it," Angels manager Brad Ausmus said. "He was out in front, and he still managed to hit it over the wall. Yeah, he's pretty good."</p><p>The Angels took an 8-3 lead into the ninth, but nearly blew it by allowing five hits. James McCann had an RBI triple off Trevor Cahill before Welington Castillo hit a two-run homer off Hansel Robles.</p><p>Robles gave up another one-out single, but struck out Ryan Goins with a runner on second to earn his 17th save in the opener of a four-game weekend series between two big-city AL clubs sitting well outside the playoff race in mid-August.</p><p>"The guys didn't quit," Chicago manager Rick Renteria said. "Had the potential tying run on second base in the ninth. After being down the way we were, I tip my hat to my guys for continuing to fight."</p><p>Upton drove in four runs and David Fletcher hit a tiebreaking two-run single as the Angels earned their fourth win in six games.</p><p>Heaney (2-3) yielded three runs in his first victory since June, striking out six and walking none in his second start back from a shoulder injury. He retired the first 10 White Sox, followed by eight more in a row.</p><p>Upton connected for his eighth homer immediately after second baseman Yolmer Sanchez bobbled Shohei Ohtani's grounder, which would have ended the sixth inning.</p><p>Lopez yielded nine hits and five runs while pitching into the sixth inning of his first loss in four starts.</p><p>Ohtani went 2 for 5, giving him 12 hits in his last six games.</p><p><strong>HOMER HISTORY</strong></p><p>Abreu tied and passed Robin Ventura, his former manager, with his 170th homer for the Sox, a two-run shot in the fourth. Abreu then passed Ventura for sole possession of sixth place in team history with a solo shot leading off the seventh, his 26th of the season.</p><p>"It's a huge honor for me to be with those names in the list," Abreu said through a translator. "Passing Robin, I had the chance to play for him, so knowing that is even more special."</p><p><strong>TRAINER'S ROOM</strong></p><p>White Sox: Leury Garcia returned to the starting lineup after missing four games with a bruised finger. He started at third base for the first time this season and the 15th time in his career. ... Yoan Moncada will play a rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. He's out with a strained right hamstring.</p><p>Angels: RHP Keynan Middleton will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. The reliever is almost back from Tommy John surgery.</p><p><strong>UP NEXT</strong></p><p>All-Star Lucas Giolito (12-6, 3.42 ERA) looks for his second win in eight starts for the White Sox. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>McCann grand slam in 8th powers White Sox past Astros 13-9</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 08:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>James McCann ended a home run drought in grand style to help the Chicago White Sox make a statement against one of baseball's top teams.</p><p>McCann hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning and Chicago outlasted the Houston Astros 13-9 Wednesday to win the season series from the runaway AL West leaders.</p><p>McCann lined his 13th homer on an 0-2 pitch from Ryan Pressly (2-3) with two outs into the right field bullpen to end a 16-game stretch without going deep. The All-Star catcher's first homer since July 22 was his fourth career grand slam and lifted Chicago to a wild victory after the Astros rallied late to tie it.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/greinke-springer-lead-astros-over-white-sox-to-open-twinbill" title="Astros and White Sox split doubleheader" data-articleId="423660724" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Astros and White Sox split doubleheader</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 07:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 07:02AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ivan Nova sparkled for nine innings to stay on a roll. Gerrit Cole's hot streak was put on hold before he even threw a pitch.</p><p>Nova tossed a four-hitter and the Chicago White Sox took advantage of an injury to Cole, one of Houston's aces, for a 4-1 win and split of their doubleheader on Tuesday.</p><p>Houston won the first game 6-2 behind six solid innings from Zack Greinke in his second start with the Astros and solo home runs by George Springer and José Altuve.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/on-deck-2020-baseball-schedule-gets-early-jump-with-march-26-openers" title="On deck: 2020 baseball schedule gets early jump with March 26 openers" data-articleId="423397581" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/GETTY-White-Sox-Cubs_1560859473794_7412992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/GETTY-White-Sox-Cubs_1560859473794_7412992_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/GETTY-White-Sox-Cubs_1560859473794_7412992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/GETTY-White-Sox-Cubs_1560859473794_7412992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/GETTY-White-Sox-Cubs_1560859473794_7412992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>On deck: 2020 baseball schedule gets early jump with March 26 openers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 12:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Major League Baseball will open its 2020 season March 26, its earliest start other than international games. The schedule also features a late April series in Puerto Rico between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins.</p><p>Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers, opens March 31. This is the first new ballpark since the Atlanta Braves' SunTrust Park opened in 2017. Globe Life will be the seventh big league stadium with a retractable roof after those in Toronto, Phoenix, Seattle, Houston, Milwaukee and Miami. Tampa Bay has a fixed roof.</p><p>The commissioner's office also said Monday all 30 teams could play on opening day for the first time since 1968. A full slate was scheduled in 2018 but two games were postponed. The 2020 regular season is to end Sept. 27, putting the World Series on track for Oct. 20-28.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/two-women-injured-in-hit-and-run-in-bridgeport"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/Pedestrians_run_over_in_Bridgeport_0_7600523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pedestrians_run_over_in_Bridgeport_0_20190818020827"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Two women injured in hit and run in Bridgeport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-22-shot-in-park-manor-neighborhood-on-south-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/Chicago_police_look_for_evidence_after_a_0_7600496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Chicago_police_look_for_evidence_after_a_0_20190817225923"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>One dead, 11 wounded in weekend violence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The NYPD was searching for a person of interest in connection with two rice cookers found inside a lower Manhattan subway station Friday." title="rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NYPD finds man wanted after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/14-year-old-girl-signs-one-day-contract-with-chicago-sky"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/Lamia%20Young%20chicago%20sky_1566011124855.jpg_7599295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lamia Young chicago sky_1566011124855.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>14-year-old signs one-day contract with Chicago Sky</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/severe-thunderstorm-warning-issued-for-chicago-area" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/25/CjVhJIZXIAADrU5.jpg%20large_1464217430105_1349181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/25/CjVhJIZXIAADrU5.jpg%20large_1464217430105_1349181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/25/CjVhJIZXIAADrU5.jpg%20large_1464217430105_1349181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/25/CjVhJIZXIAADrU5.jpg%20large_1464217430105_1349181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/25/CjVhJIZXIAADrU5.jpg%20large_1464217430105_1349181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Air and Water Show delayed, 350 flights canceled as thunderstorms strike Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/fire-beat-union-2-0" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/08/1303606_G_1439018139662_83748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/08/1303606_G_1439018139662_83748_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/08/1303606_G_1439018139662_83748_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/08/1303606_G_1439018139662_83748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/08/1303606_G_1439018139662_83748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fire beat Union 2-0</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-52-wounded-in-shooting-in-austin" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/07/09/bullet-marker-carjacking_1531143239401_5770905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/07/09/bullet-marker-carjacking_1531143239401_5770905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/07/09/bullet-marker-carjacking_1531143239401_5770905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/07/09/bullet-marker-carjacking_1531143239401_5770905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/07/09/bullet-marker-carjacking_1531143239401_5770905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler&#x20;LaRiviere&#x2f;Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man, 52, wounded in shooting in Austin</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/july-was-alaska-s-hottest-month-ever" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_alaskaheatwave_070519_1562357262294_7479172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_alaskaheatwave_070519_1562357262294_7479172_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_alaskaheatwave_070519_1562357262294_7479172_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_alaskaheatwave_070519_1562357262294_7479172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_alaskaheatwave_070519_1562357262294_7479172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two&#x20;men&#x20;hike&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;along&#x20;a&#x20;creek&#x20;below&#x20;the&#x20;Byron&#x20;Glacier&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;near&#x20;Portage&#x20;Lake&#x20;in&#x20;Girdwood&#x2c;&#x20;Alaska&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Lance&#x20;King&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>July was Alaska's hottest month ever</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/two-women-injured-in-hit-and-run-in-bridgeport" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/Pedestrians_run_over_in_Bridgeport_0_7600523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/Pedestrians_run_over_in_Bridgeport_0_7600523_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/Pedestrians_run_over_in_Bridgeport_0_7600523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/Pedestrians_run_over_in_Bridgeport_0_7600523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/Pedestrians_run_over_in_Bridgeport_0_7600523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Two women injured in hit and run in Bridgeport</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div 