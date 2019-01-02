Winter Classic venue slammed by hockey fans after running out of food, beer

- The 2019 Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins left fans hungry for more.

And that was the problem.

Fans at Notre Dame Stadium on Tuesday grew upset when the venue began running out of food and beer before the second period even began, CBS Sports reported. Some fans said they were forced to stand in massive lines just for water or hot chocolate, and one fan's tweet showed a mostly barren fridge, with only a few bottles of water left.

@NHL at one of the many food stands @NotreDame has where they have ran out of everything except water #WinterClassic #WorstWinterClassic @NHL please host at a university that is prepared for this amount of people pic.twitter.com/kSToiM5ZwY — Izzy Ca (@super_robo_gal) January 1, 2019

Out of beer, out of food, first intermission... #NotreDame I think we have a problem #WinterClassic — Paul Siebert (@BigSieb) January 1, 2019

@NotreDame - how did you run out of food at the Winter Classic??? — Suzi Collins (@Suzi_All_In) January 1, 2019

.@NHL y’all gotta do better at Winter Classic. Lines for food got you looking as unprepared as the @Marlins, 40 people deep for a pretzel? They don’t have trouble serving food here for football games. — Chris van B (@vanMathuysen) January 1, 2019

Making matters worse, the Blackhawks and Bruins played in front of the second-largest Winter Classic crowd -- 78,126 people -- according to CBS Sports.

The Bruins won, 4-2.

