<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story412988843" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412988843" data-article-version="1.0">Yankees beat Sox 10-3 in front of sellout crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field</h1> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412988843-5222150" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 04:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412988843" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - James Paxton pitched six effective innings, Brett Gardner and Austin Romine each had four RBIs and the New York Yankees cruised past the Chicago White Sox 10-3 on Sunday.</p><p>Gardner and Romine, the backup catcher behind Gary Sanchez, each drove in two runs with singles in New York's five-run third. Cameron Maybin added a solo shot in the seventh as the Yankees homered for the 19th straight game, and pulled away to win their second straight and gain a split of the four-game series.</p><p>Paxton (4-3) allowed eight hits and allowed two runs for his first win since April 26. The left-hander struck out seven and walked one after being roughed up by the Mets for six runs in 2 2/3 innings last Tuesday.</p><p>Jose Abreu lined a solo shot among three hits and James McCann homered and had two RBIs as the White Sox slipped two games under .500.</p><p>Edwin Encarnacion, the AL home run leader, will join the Yankees in New York on Monday and is expected to be available in the opener of a three-game series against Tampa Bay. Manager Aaron Boone plans to use the 36-year-old as his team's primary designated hitter.</p><p>The Yankees acquired Encarnacion in a trade with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night, adding another slugger to what could be one of the most powerful lineups when Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge return from injuries, starting this week.</p><p>Chicago's Odrisamer Despaigne (0-2) allowed seven runs and nine hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings in his second career start.</p><p>Abreu's 17th homer, a line shot to left, put Chicago ahead 1-0 in the first.</p><p>The Yankees took advantage of Despaigne's wildness in the third to take a 5-1 lead.</p><p>New York sent 10 batters to the plate, using three walks and five singles in the rally. All the runs scored with two outs.</p><p>Gardner's single drove in two. Gio Urshela followed with an RBI single up the middle. Romine's single to center scored two more.</p><p>Romine's double in the fifth made it 7-1 and chased Despaigne.</p><p>SOLD OUT</p><p>The announced crowd of 37,277 was the third sellout at Guaranteed Rate Field this season.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Yankees: Boone said he expects Stanton to be activated Tuesday after being sidelined since March 31 by biceps, shoulder and calf injuries. Stanton will wrap up a three-game stint with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Durham, North Carolina, on Sunday night, then travel to New York on Monday. ... Judge, who strained his left oblique in late April, will play in the outfield for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. ... Boone rested Didi Gregorius on Sunday. Gregorius missed the start of the season after he had Tommy John surgery last October.</p><p> White Sox: INF Yoan Moncada returned to the lineup at third base after missing four games with upper back tightness, but the condition flared up and he was replaced by Jose Rondon in the fifth. ... C Welington Castillo left in the fourth with lower back tightness and was replaced by McCann. ... Dylan Covey, on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, threw a bullpen session on Saturday. Before Sunday's game, Covey said he "took a step in the right direction."</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Yankees: RHP Masahiro Tanaka (4-5, 3.58) takes the mound as New York opens a three-game home series against Tampa Bay. The Rays had not named a starter. Tanaka is 1-2 with a 5.79 ERA in his past three starts.</p><p>White Sox: RHP Ivan Nova (3-5, 6.28) faces Cubs LHP Cole Hamels (6-2, 2.98) on Tuesday night in the first of a two-game crosstown series at Wrigley Field. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PARIS, FRANCE: Julie Ertz&nbsp;celebrates with teammates after scoring her team&#39;s second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup France group F match between USA and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019&nbsp;(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USWNT clinches spot in knockout rounds with 3-0 win over Chile</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 12:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 03:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PARIS (AP) - Carli Lloyd scored a pair of goals for the United Stated in a somewhat subdued 3-0 victory over Chile that advanced the defending Women's World Cup champions to the round of 16.</p><p>The United States were criticized after its record-breaking 13-0 rout of Thailand when players celebrated goals even after the victory was well in hand. The Americans were more muted in this one, and all three goals were in the first half.</p><p>Sweden also advanced out of Group F with a victory 5-1 victory over Thailand earlier Sunday in Nice. Japan, playing in Group D with England, also went through to the knockout stage because both the United States and Sweden won.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rizzo-s-2-run-homer-in-9th-lifts-cubs-over-dodgers-2-1" title="Rizzo's 2-run homer in 9th lifts Cubs over Dodgers 2-1" data-articleId="412944426" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rizzo's 2-run homer in 9th lifts Cubs over Dodgers 2-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 08:07AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 08:08AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Yu Darvish can rest easier now. He finally conquered his demons at Dodger Stadium.</p><p>He tossed seven innings of one-run ball while being booed heavily and Anthony Rizzo hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.</p><p>It was Darvish's first appearance at Chavez Ravine since getting roughed up in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series. He was chased early as the Houston Astros beat Los Angeles to win their first championship. The Japanese right-hander got hit hard in both of his starts in that Series and some fans blamed him for the Dodgers' defeat.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/yanks-beat-white-sox-get-encarnacion-in-trade-with-seattle" title="Yanks beat White Sox, get Encarnación in trade with Seattle" data-articleId="412942758" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Yanks beat White Sox, get Encarnación in trade with Seattle</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 07:47AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 07:48AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and the New York Yankees stayed perfect when they use an opener, cooling off the Chicago White Sox with an 8-4 win Saturday night.</p><p>Torres capped New York's four-run fourth with his 15th homer off Reynaldo López. He also had a sacrifice fly.</p><p>Gary Sánchez added three RBIs as New York leapfrogged Tampa Bay for the AL East lead. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/new-lane-configuration-to-take-effect-monday-at-jane-byrne-interchange-reconstruction"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/IKE_lane_reconfiguration_goes_into_effec_0_7403586_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="IKE_lane_reconfiguration_goes_into_effec_0_20190616183440"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New lane configuration to take effect Monday at Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/controversial-video-of-police-goes-viral-jay-z-offers-family-involved-legal-support"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/KSAZ%20Phoenix%20PD%20video%20goes%20viral%20061519_1560658161273.jpg_7402987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Phoenix PD video goes viral 061519_1560658161273.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Controversial video of police goes viral; Jay-Z offers family involved legal support</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tiffany-haddish-cancels-atlanta-show-over-georgia-s-abortion-law"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Getty_TiffanyHaddish_061519_1560654474013_7403178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV" title="976700732_1560654474013-404959"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show over Georgia's abortion law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-cpd-officer-who-took-vacation-against-her-mandate-will-face-consequences"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/CPD%20First%20Deputy%20Superintendent%20Anthony%20Riccio%20is%20in%20trouble%20after%20taking%20a%20summer%20vacation%20when%20the%20mayor%20said%20not%20to_1560651827148.JPG_7403009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio is in trouble after taking a summer vacation when the mayor said not to." title="CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio is in trouble after taking a summer vacation when the mayor said not to_1560651827148.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mayor: CPD officer who took vacation against her mandate will face consequences</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/wanted-places-to-let-dead-whales-rot" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/11/21/getty-beached-sperm-whale-112118_1542813604122_6426827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/11/21/getty-beached-sperm-whale-112118_1542813604122_6426827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/11/21/getty-beached-sperm-whale-112118_1542813604122_6426827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/11/21/getty-beached-sperm-whale-112118_1542813604122_6426827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/11/21/getty-beached-sperm-whale-112118_1542813604122_6426827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;PHOTO&#x3a;&#x20;One&#x20;of&#x20;three&#x20;Sperm&#x20;Whales&#x2c;&#x20;which&#x20;were&#x20;found&#x20;washed&#x20;ashore&#x20;near&#x20;Skegness&#x2c;&#x20;lays&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;beach&#x20;on&#x20;January&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x20;in&#x20;Skegness&#x2c;&#x20;England&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dan&#x20;Kitwood&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Wanted: Places to let dead whales rot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-arrested-for-sex-assault-in-st-charles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Jason%20Carter%20sex%20assault%20suspect_1560726835384.JPG_7404010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Jason%20Carter%20sex%20assault%20suspect_1560726835384.JPG_7404010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Jason%20Carter%20sex%20assault%20suspect_1560726835384.JPG_7404010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Jason%20Carter%20sex%20assault%20suspect_1560726835384.JPG_7404010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Jason%20Carter%20sex%20assault%20suspect_1560726835384.JPG_7404010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jason&#x20;Carter&#x20;sex&#x20;assault&#x20;suspect&#x20;&#x28;image&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man arrested for sex assault in St. Charles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/teenage-girl-seriously-wounded-in-shooting-in-morgan-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/03/CPD%20CAR_1438607946336_76509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/03/CPD%20CAR_1438607946336_76509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/03/CPD%20CAR_1438607946336_76509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/03/CPD%20CAR_1438607946336_76509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/03/CPD%20CAR_1438607946336_76509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teenage girl seriously wounded in shooting in Morgan Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/home-invasion-suspect-with-machete-wound-takes-off-from-hospital-is-caught" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/machete%20suspect_1560725014066.JPG_7403751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/machete%20suspect_1560725014066.JPG_7403751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/machete%20suspect_1560725014066.JPG_7403751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/machete%20suspect_1560725014066.JPG_7403751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/machete%20suspect_1560725014066.JPG_7403751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jataveon&#x20;Dashawn&#x20;Hall&#x20;was&#x20;allegedly&#x20;wounded&#x20;by&#x20;a&#x20;child&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;machete&#x20;when&#x20;Hall&#x20;tried&#x20;to&#x20;break&#x20;into&#x20;the&#x20;child&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;house&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Home invasion suspect with machete wound takes off from hospital, is caught</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/yankees-beat-sox-10-3-in-front-of-sellout-crowd-at-guaranteed-rate-field" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Yankees beat 