- Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and the New York Yankees stayed perfect when they use an opener, cooling off the Chicago White Sox with an 8-4 win Saturday night.

Torres capped New York's four-run fourth with his 15th homer off Reynaldo López. He also had a sacrifice fly.

Gary Sánchez added three RBIs as New York leapfrogged Tampa Bay for the AL East lead. Cameron Maybin homered and Didi Gregorius had two hits.

The Yankees have been battling the Rays for the division lead for much of the season, and help is on the way.

New York acquired Edwin Encarnación on Saturday night in a trade with the Seattle Mariners for minor league pitcher Juan Then. The 36-year-old Encarnación leads the AL with 21 home runs.

Chicago had won five of six to get back to .500 for the first time since April 5. But it was unable to overcome another shaky performance by López (4-7), who permitted five runs and six hits in six innings after the start of the game was delayed 32 minutes by rain.

Catcher Welington Castillo and manager Rick Renteria were ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the top of the eighth.

The Yankees improved to 5-0 this year when employing an opener, with Chad Green starting each one of those victories. The right-hander struck out six in two dominant innings against the White Sox.