Red Line service resumes after call of person on tracks

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - CTA Red Line trains were halted Thursday night after a call about a person on the tracks at the Addison Station on the North Side, authorities said.

Red Line service was hated about 7:45 p.m. between the Wilson and Belmont stops due to a “medical emergency on the tracks,” the Chicago Transit Authority said.

A caller reported a person on the tracks, but no one was found, according Fire Media Affairs.

Trains were operating again just after 8 p.m. with major delays, the CTA said.