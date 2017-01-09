95th-bound Red Line trains bypassing Jarvis to Bryn Mawr stations

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - CTA Red Line trains traveling south are temporarily bypassing Jarvis through Bryn Mawr stations Monday night due to a track condition near Granville.

CTA 95th-bound trains are currently not stopping at Jarvis, Morse, Loyola, Granville, Thorndale and Bryn Mawr, the Chicago Transit Authority said.

For service from these stations toward 95th, commuters should take Howard-bound Red Line trains to Howard and transfer to a southbound train, CTA said.

For 95th-bound service to these stations from Howard, commuters should exit at Berwyn and transfer to a Howard-bound train across the platform, CTA said.

The No. 36 Broadway and No. 151 Sheridan buses can also be used for travel through the area, CTA said.