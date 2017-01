SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Red Line subway trains were rerouted to elevated tracks downtown for about an hour during the Tuesday evening rush due to a fire on the tracks near the Lake Street station.

The rubbish fire started about 5:40 p.m. and was under control within 30 minutes, according to the CTA and the Chicago Fire Department.

Normal Red Line service on the subway had resumed by 6:45 p.m., authorities said. No one was hurt.