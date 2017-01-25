Nagle Avenue down to one lane Wednesday evening in Norwood Park

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A lane of traffic on Nagle Avenue will close Wednesday evening in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The closure of a southbound lane in the 5500 block of North Nagle Avenue will be in place for rush hour, the Chicago Department of Water Management said. The lane will close so crews can make repairs to a water main. Work was expected to be completed Wednesday night.

Suggested alternate routes are Foster east or west to either Harlem or Austin for northbound traffic.