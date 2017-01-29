New schedules on several Metra lines start Sunday

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - New schedules start Sunday on Metra’s SouthWest Service, Milwaukee North and Milwaukee West lines.

On inbound SouthWest Service trains, run times from Manhattan to Laraway Road will be reduced by one minute, as will the run times between Palos Park and Palos Heights, according to a statement from Metra. The arrival times at Union Station will remain the same.

Also, outbound train No. 805 will have its run time cut by one minute between Oak Lawn and Palos Park, the statement said. Train No. 815’s trip from 143rd Street to Laraway Road will also be reduced by one minute.

The route for SouthWest Service’s train No. 838 will have a flag stop added at Wrightwood, meaning the train will stop there only if someone on the train notifies the conductor that they want to get off at that station or if someone is waiting on the platform and is visible to the engineer.

On the Milwaukee North Line, run time for train No. 2017 between Grayland and Morton Grove will be cut by one minute, the transit agency said.

On the Milwaukee West Line, Mannheim will become a flag stop for trains Nos. 2202, 2206, 2212, 2227 and 2235, Metra said. Only about 30 customers board the trains at that station each weekday.

Customers who use these lines are urged to check their train schedules at metrarail.com.